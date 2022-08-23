Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Wawanesa Insurance review 2024
At a glance
Auto
3.1
Cost & ratings
3.3
Coverage
2.5
Support
3.5
Home
2.8
Cost & ratings
2.3
Coverage
4.0
Support
2.0
Bankrate's take
Wawanesa consistently earns high J.D. Power customer satisfaction ratings, making it a carrier of choice for California homeowners and drivers who value a good experience.
Who Wawanesa may be good for: With Wawanesa offering a full line of the most common insurance products, it may be a good option for preferred policyholders who want the ease of having their insurance with one company.
Who Wawanesa may not be good for: Wawanesa is a provider that caters to preferred customers, so drivers with a challenging driving history or who live outside the state of California may need to look for a different carrier.
- On Aug 1, 2023, Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company announced that it is in the process of selling Wawanesa General Insurance Company to the Automobile Club of Southern California’s affiliated insurer, Interinsurance Exchange of the Automobile Club. The Auto Club has been writing insurance in California for over 100 years and Wawanesa states that it will continue its legacy of quality products and customer service. Wawanesa CEO and president stated they made this decision so the company could focus more on its Canadian homeowners insurance market. The acquisition is still pending approval from the California Department of Insurance.
- Originally, Wawanesa was available to both California and Oregon residents. In 2023, it paused issuing new policies in Oregon to “make some important changes to service you better.” While new business policies are currently unavailable, existing Oregon policyholders are able to maintain their coverage.
Wawanesa car insurance
Wawanesa earned a Bankrate Score of 3.1 out of 5.0, as it lacks some of the things that the best car insurance companies tend to have, like a mobile app, local agencies and 24/7 customer support. Its consistently high customer satisfaction ranking with J.D. Power and typically holds a solid financial stability rating from AM Best (although it currently earns a Marginal rating following news of its intent to sell its U.S. subsidiary).
Additionally, Wawanesa insurance is currently only offered in California. In addition to state-required coverage, like bodily injury and property damage liability, drivers may opt to include special vehicle equipment coverage, which insures aftermarket customizations and equipment added to the vehicle, and vehicle manufacturer replacement parts. With this optional coverage, car parts can be replaced with original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts after a covered accident instead of standard or aftermarket parts.
Pros and cons of Wawanesa car insurance
When comparing car insurance quotes, it’s important to consider what a carrier offers through its policies as well as through its service. Here are some quick pros and cons of Wawanesa car insurance:
-
Add-on option available to repair vehicle with original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts after a covered claim
-
Aftermarket and custom parts can be covered with optional endorsement
-
Strong customer service ratings from J.D. Power
-
Auto insurance only offered in California
-
Low mobile app rating
-
No 24/7 customer service support
Wawanesa car insurance cost
Drivers with Wawanesa pay an average of $1,612 per year for full coverage and $593 per year for minimum coverage, according to rates from Quadrant Information Services. The cost of a full coverage policy with Wawanesa is lower than the national average cost of car insurance of $2,014 per year. A minimum coverage policy with Wawanesa is also cheaper than the national average of $622 per year. However, because car insurance rates vary by individual and car insurance carrier, your actual rate could be higher or lower depending on rating factors like your driving record, vehicle make and model, and more.
Wawanesa car insurance rates by driving history
Car insurance companies pay close attention to driving records when it comes to determining car insurance rates. Based on Bankrate’s study of car insurance rates sourced from Quadrant Information Services, drivers with one or more driving violations on their record, like a speeding ticket or at-fault accident, can expect to pay higher rates on average compared to drivers with clean driving records. While a DUI is one of the most serious moving violations a driver can receive, these rates have been excluded from the table below, as not every car insurance company accepts drivers with a DUI.
|Wawanesa full coverage premium
|National full coverage premium
|Clean driving history
|$1,612
|$2,014
|Speeding ticket conviction
|$2,291
|$2,427
|At-fault accident
|$2,420
|$2,854
|DUI conviction
|$2,882
|$3,091
*All rates displayed are average annual rates.
Wawanesa car insurance quotes by age
Drivers that are young and newly licensed face some of the most expensive car insurance rates compared to all age groups. Car insurance for teen drivers is particularly expensive, as car insurance companies view them as riskier drivers and more likely to be involved in accidents. The rates below show the average cost of car insurance for a variety of age groups and how it varies for young drivers depending on whether or not they remain on their parents’ car insurance. All rates provided are based on a clean driving record.
Average cost of car insurance for drivers on their parents’ policy
|Wawanesa full coverage premium
|National full coverage premium
|Age 16
|$3,243
|$4,392
|Age 17
|$3,006
|$4,102
|Age 18
|$2,846
|$3,837
|Age 19
|$2,225
|$3,345
|Age 20
|$2,165
|$3,149
*All rates displayed are average annual rates.
Average cost of car insurance for drivers on their own policy
Wawanesa car insurance discounts
Cheap car insurance can be a priority for many. If you want to save on car insurance, adding discounts can help. A few key car insurance discounts that Wawanesa offers include:
Wawanesa home insurance
Like with its car insurance, Wawanesa home insurance is currently only offered in California. Its home insurance earned a 2.8 out of 5 Bankrate Score, which is less than its auto insurance policies. One factor is that Wawanesa’s standard home insurance policy is relatively basic, and homeowners would need to opt for additional coverage for increased limits. The options are included under its Special Limits Enhancements coverage, and include options for personal property, watercraft and equipment, as well as extended replacement cost.
Wawanesa also has other add-on home insurance coverage available. This includes the option to schedule personal property for any high-value items, like artwork and jewelry, that exceed the personal property maximum for special belongings. Homeowners worried about their personal information could also include identity fraud and home cyber protection coverage in their Wawanesa home insurance policy.
Pros and cons of Wawanesa home insurance
If you’re considering Wawanesa home insurance, it helps to consider how the carrier could meet your home insurance requirements. Below is a quick summary of some of Wawanesa’s strengths and drawbacks:
-
Identity fraud and home cyber protection coverage available
-
Special Limits Enhancements package is a simple way to add more coverage to a standard home insurance policy
-
Discounts available to help make home insurance more affordable
-
Only available in California
-
Home insurance questionnaire can be started online, but a full quote is only available with a live agent over the phone
-
Base home insurance policy with Wawanesa is no-frills compared to other carriers, with enhanced coverage at an additional cost
Wawanesa home insurance cost
While home insurance rates for Wawanesa are not available, the average cost of homeowners insurance throughout the nation is $1,428 per year for $250,000 in dwelling coverage, according to Bankrate’s research. California homeowners pay around $1,225 for the same amount of coverage. However, actual rates may vary depending on the age and construction materials of your home, square footage, claims history and more. If you want to compare cheap home insurance companies and are curious about how much a Wawanesa home insurance policy might cost for you, it can help to reach out to the company for a quote.
Wawanesa home insurance discounts
While rate data on the average cost of homeowners insurance with Wawanesa is unavailable, the carrier does offer discount opportunities. Those who want to find options for the best homeowners insurance company without breaking the bank may be able to take advantage of these savings opportunities to help save on their premium.
Some of Wawanesa’s home insurance discounts include:
Compare Wawanesa with other insurers
Wawanesa may meet the needs of many drivers and homeowners, but it can be helpful to compare its home insurance and auto insurance offerings against other companies. Perhaps you’re looking for a carrier that has a bit more flexibility, for example. Comparing with other carriers can also give you an idea of what your preferences are. Below are some comparable insurers that might also offer what you need:
Is Wawanesa a good insurance company?
At Bankrate, our insurance editorial team combines nearly 50 years of industry experience to help consumers make the best insurance decisions for their needs. As a super-regional carrier, Wawanesa is not going to be an option for most. Additionally, the lack of a mobile app for non-Android users and a robust online portal may be a drawback for those who want a fully digital policy management experience — Wawanesa still primarily operates through local independent agents. However, those that own a home or have a car registered in California may appreciate Wawanesa’s extensive add-on coverage options and vetted customer service.
Wawanesa customer satisfaction
To get another view of insurance companies, it can help to look at customer satisfaction ratings from third-party agencies like J.D. Power. Through a numerical customer satisfaction score, J.D. Power rates companies on a 1,000-point rating scale. AM Best measures a company's financial stability and creditworthiness using a standard letter grade scale from A to D. These outside sources can help you focus on other important qualities you need from an insurance company beyond affordability.
Wawanesa came in number one for customer satisfaction in California for the fifth year in a row in the 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Auto Insurance Study. The region average is 813 out of 1,000 points, but Wawanesa scored far above that with 843 out of 1,000 points. However, Wawanesa is not rated in the 2023 J.D. Power Auto Claims Satisfaction Study or the 2023 J.D. Power Property Claims Satisfaction Study due to its limited regional availability (most rankings include nationally-available carriers).
Wawanesa also does not have a score from J.D. Power’s Digital Experience Study. However, AM Best provided Wawanesa a “marginal” score for financial strength and creditworthiness. The recent agreement between Wawanesa and the Automobile Club of Southern California will likely improve this score once the acquisition is finalized.
|Study or Rating agency
|Wawanesa
|Industry average
|2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|Not rated
|702/1,000
|2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|Not rated
|521/1,000
|AM Best rating
|C++ (Marginal)
|N/A
Wawanesa customer complaints
Customer service from a provider can be just as important as price when you are looking for new home or auto insurance. The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) can help provide you with a picture of customer satisfaction. The NAIC Consumer Complaint Index can be used as a tool to see how many reports have been filed with the NAIC against an insurer. An index score of 1.0 represents the average, or baseline, number of complaints for insurers of similar size. A score above 1.0 indicates more complaints than average whereas a score below 1.0 indicates fewer complaints than average.
Wawanesa received an overall index reflecting over twice as many complaints as the market baseline, and just a bit over baseline for private passenger insurance. This company had particularly underperformed in 2022. However, its pending changes in ownership may show a better experience for policyholders over time.
Similar to its auto complaints, Wawanesa scored low for home insurance complaints as well. In 2020 and 2022, it received four times the amount of complaints than a company of similar size. These scores indicate that customers are generally dissatisfied with the level of service they receive from Wawanesa.
Other Wawanesa tools and benefits
In addition to home and auto insurance, Wawanesa also offers the following insurance products:
- Renters insurance: As a renter, you’ll likely need to consider insurance for your own belongings, as your landlord’s policy does not insure this. Liability coverage is also provided through renters insurance.
- Condominium insurance: Condominium unit owners may purchase insurance to cover the interior of their units, which this type of insurance provides.
- Pet insurance: Wawanesa partnered with Embrace to offer pet owners accident and illness coverage to care for their pets.
Frequently asked questions about Wawanesa
