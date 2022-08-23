Wawanesa Insurance review 2024

Updated Dec 21, 2023

At a glance

3.0 Rating: 3 stars out of 5 Bankrate Score Caret Down Auto Rating: 3.1 stars out of 5 3.1 Caret Down Cost & ratings Rating: 3.3 stars out of 5 3.3 Coverage Rating: 2.5 stars out of 5 2.5 Support Rating: 3.5 stars out of 5 3.5 Home Rating: 2.8 stars out of 5 2.8 Caret Down Cost & ratings Rating: 2.3 stars out of 5 2.3 Coverage Rating: 4 stars out of 5 4.0 Support Rating: 2 stars out of 5 2.0 About Bankrate Score Bankrate's take Wawanesa consistently earns high J.D. Power customer satisfaction ratings, making it a carrier of choice for California homeowners and drivers who value a good experience. Company overview

Average rates from Wawanesa

Company details Who Wawanesa may be good for: With Wawanesa offering a full line of the most common insurance products, it may be a good option for preferred policyholders who want the ease of having their insurance with one company. Who Wawanesa may not be good for: Wawanesa is a provider that caters to preferred customers, so drivers with a challenging driving history or who live outside the state of California may need to look for a different carrier. Avg. annual auto insurance premium for full coverage: $1,612

Avg. annual auto insurance premium for min coverage: $593

Avg. annual home insurance premium for $250k dwelling coverage: $ Customer service: 1-800-640-2920

1-800-640-2920 Claims: 1-888-WAWA-CLAIM (929-2252)

1-888-WAWA-CLAIM (929-2252) Roadside assistance: 1-855-WAWA-TOW (929-2869) can be called 24/7 or by filling out an online form.

1-855-WAWA-TOW (929-2869) can be called 24/7 or by filling out an online form. Email: New customers can email insure.us@wawanesa.com, while existing customers can email service.us@wawanesa.com.

State availability: Wawanesa is only available in California

New What’s new with Wawanesa? On Aug 1, 2023 , Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company announced that it is in the process of selling Wawanesa General Insurance Company to the Automobile Club of Southern California’s affiliated insurer, Interinsurance Exchange of the Automobile Club. The Auto Club has been writing insurance in California for over 100 years and Wawanesa states that it will continue its legacy of quality products and customer service. Wawanesa CEO and president stated they made this decision so the company could focus more on its Canadian homeowners insurance market. The acquisition is still pending approval from the California Department of Insurance.

Wawanesa car insurance

Wawanesa earned a Bankrate Score of 3.1 out of 5.0, as it lacks some of the things that the best car insurance companies tend to have, like a mobile app, local agencies and 24/7 customer support. Its consistently high customer satisfaction ranking with J.D. Power and typically holds a solid financial stability rating from AM Best (although it currently earns a Marginal rating following news of its intent to sell its U.S. subsidiary). Additionally, Wawanesa insurance is currently only offered in California. In addition to state-required coverage, like bodily injury and property damage liability, drivers may opt to include special vehicle equipment coverage, which insures aftermarket customizations and equipment added to the vehicle, and vehicle manufacturer replacement parts. With this optional coverage, car parts can be replaced with original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts after a covered accident instead of standard or aftermarket parts.

Wawanesa home insurance

Like with its car insurance, Wawanesa home insurance is currently only offered in California. Its home insurance earned a 2.8 out of 5 Bankrate Score, which is less than its auto insurance policies. One factor is that Wawanesa’s standard home insurance policy is relatively basic, and homeowners would need to opt for additional coverage for increased limits. The options are included under its Special Limits Enhancements coverage, and include options for personal property, watercraft and equipment, as well as extended replacement cost. Wawanesa also has other add-on home insurance coverage available. This includes the option to schedule personal property for any high-value items, like artwork and jewelry, that exceed the personal property maximum for special belongings. Homeowners worried about their personal information could also include identity fraud and home cyber protection coverage in their Wawanesa home insurance policy.

Pros and cons

Homeowners insurance cost

Wawanesa home insurance discounts Pros and cons of Wawanesa home insurance If you’re considering Wawanesa home insurance, it helps to consider how the carrier could meet your home insurance requirements. Below is a quick summary of some of Wawanesa’s strengths and drawbacks: Pros Identity fraud and home cyber protection coverage available

Special Limits Enhancements package is a simple way to add more coverage to a standard home insurance policy

Discounts available to help make home insurance more affordable Cons Only available in California

Home insurance questionnaire can be started online, but a full quote is only available with a live agent over the phone

Base home insurance policy with Wawanesa is no-frills compared to other carriers, with enhanced coverage at an additional cost Wawanesa home insurance cost While home insurance rates for Wawanesa are not available, the average cost of homeowners insurance throughout the nation is $1,428 per year for $250,000 in dwelling coverage, according to Bankrate’s research. California homeowners pay around $1,225 for the same amount of coverage. However, actual rates may vary depending on the age and construction materials of your home, square footage, claims history and more. If you want to compare cheap home insurance companies and are curious about how much a Wawanesa home insurance policy might cost for you, it can help to reach out to the company for a quote. Wawanesa home insurance discounts While rate data on the average cost of homeowners insurance with Wawanesa is unavailable, the carrier does offer discount opportunities. Those who want to find options for the best homeowners insurance company without breaking the bank may be able to take advantage of these savings opportunities to help save on their premium. Some of Wawanesa’s home insurance discounts include: Non-smoker discount Caret Down If all residents in a home do not smoke, this unique discount could be added to the policy. Sprinkler protection discount Caret Down This discount could be earned if the home has automatic sprinklers in the main areas, such as the kitchen and bedrooms, that help reduce fire risk. Water alarm discount Caret Down If your home has a water leak detection device that has been professionally installed and has its own automatic shut-off valve, it could earn you another discount. Burglar alarm discount Caret Down Homeowners with a connected theft alarm system could qualify for this discount.

Compare Wawanesa with other insurers

Wawanesa may meet the needs of many drivers and homeowners, but it can be helpful to compare its home insurance and auto insurance offerings against other companies. Perhaps you’re looking for a carrier that has a bit more flexibility, for example. Comparing with other carriers can also give you an idea of what your preferences are. Below are some comparable insurers that might also offer what you need:

Wawanesa may meet the needs of many drivers and homeowners, but it can be helpful to compare its home insurance and auto insurance offerings against other companies. Perhaps you're looking for a carrier that has a bit more flexibility, for example. Comparing with other carriers can also give you an idea of what your preferences are. Below are some comparable insurers that might also offer what you need:

Badge 1 Featured Wawanesa Rating: 0 stars out of 5 0 Info Read review Read Bankrate's full Wawanesa Insurance review Select an option Wawanesa AAA American Family Allstate Caret Down AAA Rating: 2.9 stars out of 5 2.9 Info Read review Read Bankrate's full AAAInsurance review Select an option Wawanesa AAA American Family Allstate Caret Down American Family Rating: 3.5 stars out of 5 3.5 Info Read review Read Bankrate's full American Family Insurance review Select an option Wawanesa AAA American Family Allstate Caret Down Allstate Rating: 3.7 stars out of 5 3.7 Info Read review Read Bankrate's full Allstate Insurance review Overview Overview Overview Overview Wawanesa consistently earns high J.D. Power customer satisfaction ratings, making it a carrier of choice for California homeowners and drivers who value a good experience. AAA ranked third in the 2023 J.D. Power's Auto Insurance Study for California. The carrier offers home and auto insurance, as well as many other products and travel solutions. Whereas Wawanesa is only available in California, AAA is available nationally through its different insurance groups for tailored coverage options. Since the Automobile Club of Southern California is an AAA affiliate, most Wawanesa policyholders might be moved over to AAA policies in the future. American Family consistently receives strong customer satisfaction ratings for its home and auto insurance policies. It's also more widely available than Wawanesa, which could be ideal for those who plan to relocate. As a large insurer, Allstate's home and auto insurance are available in almost every state. Those who want a one-stop shop for their insurance and financial investment needs may appreciate its wide variety of life insurance and finance products. Avg. full coverage auto rate Avg. full coverage auto rate Avg. full coverage auto rate Avg. full coverage auto rate $1,612 $2,562 $1,700 $2,630 Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage No rates available $1,241 $1,168 $1,340 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service Not scored 666/1,000 568/1,000 694/1,000 .J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping .J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping .J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping .J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping Not scored 543/1,000 549/1,000 509/1,000 AM Best rating AM Best rating AM Best rating AM Best rating C++ (Marginal) A (Excellent) A (Excellent) A+ (Superior)

Is Wawanesa a good insurance company?

At Bankrate, our insurance editorial team combines nearly 50 years of industry experience to help consumers make the best insurance decisions for their needs. As a super-regional carrier, Wawanesa is not going to be an option for most. Additionally, the lack of a mobile app for non-Android users and a robust online portal may be a drawback for those who want a fully digital policy management experience — Wawanesa still primarily operates through local independent agents. However, those that own a home or have a car registered in California may appreciate Wawanesa’s extensive add-on coverage options and vetted customer service.

Wawanesa customer satisfaction To get another view of insurance companies, it can help to look at customer satisfaction ratings from third-party agencies like J.D. Power. Through a numerical customer satisfaction score, J.D. Power rates companies on a 1,000-point rating scale. AM Best measures a company's financial stability and creditworthiness using a standard letter grade scale from A to D. These outside sources can help you focus on other important qualities you need from an insurance company beyond affordability. Wawanesa came in number one for customer satisfaction in California for the fifth year in a row in the 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Auto Insurance Study. The region average is 813 out of 1,000 points, but Wawanesa scored far above that with 843 out of 1,000 points. However, Wawanesa is not rated in the 2023 J.D. Power Auto Claims Satisfaction Study or the 2023 J.D. Power Property Claims Satisfaction Study due to its limited regional availability (most rankings include nationally-available carriers). Wawanesa also does not have a score from J.D. Power’s Digital Experience Study. However, AM Best provided Wawanesa a “marginal” score for financial strength and creditworthiness. The recent agreement between Wawanesa and the Automobile Club of Southern California will likely improve this score once the acquisition is finalized. Study or Rating agency Wawanesa Industry average 2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service Not rated 702/1,000 2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping Not rated 521/1,000 AM Best rating C++ (Marginal) N/A

Wawanesa customer complaints Customer service from a provider can be just as important as price when you are looking for new home or auto insurance. The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) can help provide you with a picture of customer satisfaction. The NAIC Consumer Complaint Index can be used as a tool to see how many reports have been filed with the NAIC against an insurer. An index score of 1.0 represents the average, or baseline, number of complaints for insurers of similar size. A score above 1.0 indicates more complaints than average whereas a score below 1.0 indicates fewer complaints than average.

Wawanesa auto complaints

Wawanesa home complaints Wawanesa received an overall index reflecting over twice as many complaints as the market baseline, and just a bit over baseline for private passenger insurance. This company had particularly underperformed in 2022. However, its pending changes in ownership may show a better experience for policyholders over time. Similar to its auto complaints, Wawanesa scored low for home insurance complaints as well. In 2020 and 2022, it received four times the amount of complaints than a company of similar size. These scores indicate that customers are generally dissatisfied with the level of service they receive from Wawanesa.

Other Wawanesa tools and benefits In addition to home and auto insurance, Wawanesa also offers the following insurance products: Renters insurance : As a renter, you’ll likely need to consider insurance for your own belongings, as your landlord’s policy does not insure this. Liability coverage is also provided through renters insurance.

As a renter, you’ll likely need to consider insurance for your own belongings, as your landlord’s policy does not insure this. Liability coverage is also provided through renters insurance. Condominium insurance : Condominium unit owners may purchase insurance to cover the interior of their units, which this type of insurance provides.

Condominium unit owners may purchase insurance to cover the interior of their units, which this type of insurance provides. Pet insurance: Wawanesa partnered with Embrace to offer pet owners accident and illness coverage to care for their pets.

Frequently asked questions about Wawanesa

How do you file a claim with Wawanesa? Caret Down Wawanesa customers can file a home insurance and auto insurance claim online, including glass, but will need their policy number to do so. If this is not available, the company recommends contacting its claims hotline at 1-888-929-2252 instead. Roadside assistance can also be requested online or through its separate phone number at 1-855-929-2869.

Does Wawanesa participate in corporate sustainability efforts? Caret Down Wawanesa regularly donates to charities supporting causes like health, education and arts and culture, but also encourages employees to take part as well. In September 2021, to celebrate its 125th anniversary, Wawanesa employees were given $125 to donate to a charity of their own choice. In addition, employees were able to nominate another organization to be one of 16 that would receive $12,500 from Wawanesa. All in, Wawanesa was able to donate $700,000 to community non-profits located in Canada and the United States. This was an additional amount added to the $3.5 million that Wawanesa had given to its partner charities for the year.

What states does Wawanesa cover? Caret Down In the U.S., Wawanesa only offers auto, home, condo, renters and pet policies in California. It used to offer coverage in Oregon, but stopped issuing new policies in 2023. Existing Oregon policyholders were not impacted by this change. Wawanesa Life only offers life insurance and other financial products in Canada, the home base for Wawanesa’s parent company, The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company of Canada. Availability should remain the same even when the Wawanesa completes its sale of Wawanesa General Insurance Company to the Automobile Club of Southern California, as per its announcement in August 2023.

What happened to Wawanesa insurance? Caret Down Wawanesa General is in the midst of a pending acquisition by the Automobile Club of Southern California (an AAA affiliate). Since the California Department of Insurance has not yet approved this sale, nothing has changed for policyholders. Customers will receive notification if there are changes in coverage or underwriting guidelines. Even though the current parent company is an alien insurer, which offers coverage in America while based in Canada, it must follow all rules and regulations imposed by California. Any potential policy cancellations require notification within the state’s required timeframe.

