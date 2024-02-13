Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Best cheap car insurance in San Diego for 2024
Best cheap car insurance companies in San Diego
Mercury, State Farm and Progressive offer some of the cheapest car insurance for full coverage in San Diego, based on 2023 average rate data from Quadrant Information Services. Affordable rates may be a priority for many drivers when it comes to car insurance, but there are other factors you might consider in addition to the cheapest rates.
To help drivers find the best car insurance companies in San Diego, Bankrate utilizes its Bankrate Score. The Score operates on a 5-point scale, with Scores closer to five indicating stronger performance across several key categories. These categories include a company’s average quoted annual premiums, J.D. Power Auto Insurance Study ratings, coverage options, discounts and accessibility. Considering these aspects may help you understand the strength of an insurance company’s customer service and policy offerings.
|Insurance company
|Bankrate Score
|J.D. Power score (California)
|Average annual premium for full coverage
|Average annual premium for minimum coverage
|Mercury
|3.2
|827/1,000
|$2,024
|$615
|State Farm
|4.2
|817/1,000
|$2,123
|$529
|Progressive
|4.2
|803/1,000
|$2,125
|$604
|Geico
|4.4
|824/1,000
|$2,144
|$495
|Allstate
|3.8
|826/1,000
|$2,191
|$661
Mercury
Among our top San Diego insurers, Mercury offers some of the lowest average minimum and full-coverage rates. The provider ranked fourth in the J.D. Power study and earned an A (Excellent) rating for financial strength from AM Best. Mercury doesn’t offer as many endorsements as some other carriers on this list, but it does offer rental car reimbursement, rideshare coverage and roadside assistance coverages. Low-mileage drivers may be interested in Mercury as the insurer offers a discount for drivers who track low mileage with its RealDrive program. Additional discounts include a telematics program and potential savings for anti-theft devices.
State Farm
Along with standard auto insurance coverages, State Farm also offers optional emergency roadside service, car rental reimbursement, travel expenses coverage and rideshare driver coverage. The provider’s bundling discount may enable you to bundle auto coverage with condominium, home, life or renters insurance policies. You may also qualify for a discount with one of the company’s telematics programs. Customers should note that State Farm received a below-average customer satisfaction score in J.D. Power’s 2022 U.S. Auto Insurance Study, indicating that some customers may not be satisfied with the company. State Farm sells car insurance through 25 San Diego agencies.
Progressive
Progressive sits roughly in the middle of our list for average full and minimum coverage rates. The company scored below the industry average on the J.D. Power report. However, Progressive has an impressive lineup of optional coverages for policy customization and a strong set of digital tools for customer convenience. The company also offers several discounts for eligible drivers to save money on premiums. On average, Progressive provides better rates than the national average for drivers with poor driving records.
Geico
Geico is one of the cheapest car insurance companies in California, and San Diego is no exception. Geico sells standard auto insurance policies plus optional emergency road service, mechanical breakdown insurance and rental car reimbursement coverage. Policyholders may also save with Geico’s discounts. Geico offers discounts for military members, safe driving, good student and safety equipment installation, among others. While San Diego drivers can purchase Geico insurance online or over the phone, the carrier does not operate any branch offices in California.
Allstate
Allstate scored well with the J.D. Power report, coming in just behind Mercury. The company offers a variety of savings programs for eligible drivers to pursue, on top of a robust list of discounts. Allstate maintains an extensive network of agents, aiding customers who prefer live person interactions. For others, however, the insurer offers a robust array of digital tools and conveniences. Although the company provides many upsides, it does have some of the highest average rates on our list.
How to get and keep the cheapest car insurance in San Diego
Insurers determine rates based on several factors, which may include your age, annual mileage, claims history, driving record, location and the type of vehicle you own. Coverages and coverage levels may also impact your premium. There are a few steps you might consider taking to find the most competitive auto insurance rates:
- Shop around: Most insurance professionals recommend getting quotes from multiple insurance companies to get a sense of what your rate might be. When reviewing car insurance quotes, double check that the coverage options are similar between carriers, so you’re getting an accurate comparison.
- Find discounts you may be eligible for: When you purchase an auto policy for a new car, you might qualify for discounts right off the bat. For instance, your insurer might extend discounts for cars equipped with safety equipment, such as airbags or anti-theft devices. Down the road, you may qualify for additional savings through affiliation, good driver or good student discount programs. Whenever you renew your policy, consider asking your agent about discounts for which you might qualify. Bear in mind that discounts may vary by insurer.
After you’ve obtained your car insurance, here are a few tips that could help keep your rates low:
- Maintain safe driving habits: Maintaining good driving habits could help keep your car insurance premium low. Avoiding marks on your driving record might keep your rates low, and you may even qualify for good driver discounts.
- Re-shop when live events occur: Major life events like adding a new driver or purchasing a new vehicle could be great opportunities to review your auto insurance policy to see if your policy needs any adjustment to keep the best rate.
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Bankrate Score
Like our previous Bankrate Scores, each category was assigned a metric to determine performance, and the weighted sum adds up to a company’s total Bankrate Score — out of 5 points. This year, our 2023 scoring model provides a more comprehensive view, indicating when companies excel across several key areas and better highlighting where they fall short.
- Tier 1 (Cost & ratings): To determine how well auto and home insurance companies satisfy these priorities, 2023 quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services (if available), as well as any of the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best and the NAIC, were analyzed.
- Tier 2 (Coverage & savings): We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options listed on its website.
- Tier 3 (Support): To encompass the many ways an auto insurance company can support policyholders, we analyzed avenues of customer accessibility along with community support. This analysis incorporated additional financial strength ratings from S&P and Moody’s and factored a company’s corporate sustainability efforts.