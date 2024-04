To help drivers find the best car insurance companies in San Diego, Bankrate utilizes its Bankrate Score. The Score operates on a 5-point scale, with Scores closer to five indicating stronger performance across several key categories. These categories include a company’s average quoted annual premiums, J.D. Power Auto Insurance Study ratings , coverage options, discounts and accessibility. Considering these aspects may help you understand the strength of an insurance company’s customer service and policy offerings.

Mercury, State Farm and Progressive offer some of the cheapest car insurance for full coverage in San Diego, based on 2023 average rate data from Quadrant Information Services. Affordable rates may be a priority for many drivers when it comes to car insurance, but there are other factors you might consider in addition to the cheapest rates.

Mercury

Among our top San Diego insurers, Mercury offers some of the lowest average minimum and full-coverage rates. The provider ranked fourth in the J.D. Power study and earned an A (Excellent) rating for financial strength from AM Best. Mercury doesn’t offer as many endorsements as some other carriers on this list, but it does offer rental car reimbursement, rideshare coverage and roadside assistance coverages. Low-mileage drivers may be interested in Mercury as the insurer offers a discount for drivers who track low mileage with its RealDrive program. Additional discounts include a telematics program and potential savings for anti-theft devices.

State Farm

Along with standard auto insurance coverages, State Farm also offers optional emergency roadside service, car rental reimbursement, travel expenses coverage and rideshare driver coverage. The provider’s bundling discount may enable you to bundle auto coverage with condominium, home, life or renters insurance policies. You may also qualify for a discount with one of the company’s telematics programs. Customers should note that State Farm received a below-average customer satisfaction score in J.D. Power’s 2022 U.S. Auto Insurance Study, indicating that some customers may not be satisfied with the company. State Farm sells car insurance through 25 San Diego agencies.

Progressive

Progressive sits roughly in the middle of our list for average full and minimum coverage rates. The company scored below the industry average on the J.D. Power report. However, Progressive has an impressive lineup of optional coverages for policy customization and a strong set of digital tools for customer convenience. The company also offers several discounts for eligible drivers to save money on premiums. On average, Progressive provides better rates than the national average for drivers with poor driving records.

Geico

Geico is one of the cheapest car insurance companies in California, and San Diego is no exception. Geico sells standard auto insurance policies plus optional emergency road service, mechanical breakdown insurance and rental car reimbursement coverage. Policyholders may also save with Geico’s discounts. Geico offers discounts for military members, safe driving, good student and safety equipment installation, among others. While San Diego drivers can purchase Geico insurance online or over the phone, the carrier does not operate any branch offices in California.

Allstate

Allstate scored well with the J.D. Power report, coming in just behind Mercury. The company offers a variety of savings programs for eligible drivers to pursue, on top of a robust list of discounts. Allstate maintains an extensive network of agents, aiding customers who prefer live person interactions. For others, however, the insurer offers a robust array of digital tools and conveniences. Although the company provides many upsides, it does have some of the highest average rates on our list.

