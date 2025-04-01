Turning 26 isn’t a big milestone birthday like turning 18 or 21, but it did come with some personal — and financial — adjustments. I now bake all of my bread from scratch (18-year-old me would roll her eyes), and I relish being able to rent a car without extra fees. I also am no longer a youthful operator in the eyes of my auto insurance company, so I took a good hard look at my policy. Here are some key steps I took with my coverage after blowing out my candles this year.

1. Reviewed my coverage and deductible selections

I would be neglecting my role as an insurance agent if I didn’t start my story with a thorough review of my existing policy. While I was still on my parents’ insurance policy in my early 20s, they set my coverage limits and deductibles, which I mimicked with my first independent auto policy. Now that I’m a licensed agent, I know how to take a more informed look at my coverage. Here are some ways I changed (and didn’t change) my policy:

Kept my coverage limits high: It feels like the world is continuously getting more expensive, and this means that the cost of an accident has never been higher. While I could drop my coverage limits down to save a few bucks, the potential out-of-pocket costs aren’t worth it to me. So, I decided to keep my liability limits at the highest option my carrier offers.

Reduced my deductibles to $500: My collision and comprehensive deductibles were both $1,000, but I live in Montana, where animal collisions are quite common on roadways. After shelling out $1,000 to file a comprehensive claim when I hit a bear last year (don't worry; the bear was okay), I decided I would rather pay a bit more in premiums for lower out-of-pocket costs in the event of another claim.

2. Compared quotes from other carriers

Age is a permitted auto insurance rating factor in my state. While all carriers define youthful operators differently, 26 is a key age that usually yields lower rates for some drivers. After turning 26, I set aside time to compare quotes online from a handful of insurers. I shopped around and switched my carrier to Progressive at age 25, saving over $30 a month on my premium. Given how much I saved last year, I wasn’t surprised that most of the rates I saw this year were close to or higher than the rate I already paid.

We’re conditioned to not talk about money with friends, but as a nosy Gen Z insurance agent, I absolutely ask my friends what they pay for auto coverage. Car insurance is highly personalized, but chatting with friends and family can help you decide if the rates you’re paying are on par. This can also help you identify potential regional carriers you might not know about. While these carriers don’t typically offer online quoting, knowing that someone gets a great rate with a local carrier could make it worthwhile to pursue a quote by phone.

Ultimately, my only friend who pays significantly less than I do for coverage drives a truck from the ’90s with no collision coverage. This, combined with the actual quotes I got, made me confident I was working with the right carrier for now.

3. Looked into discounts

Discounts are one of the easiest ways to save on auto insurance, and your eligibility can change with your age and lifestyle. I finished up my policy review with a quick scan of Progressive’s discounts. Most of the low-hanging fruit — paperless billing, safe driver, electronic payments — was already accounted for, but there was one easy get that I’d been avoiding: paid-in-full. Agreeing to pay my six-month premium in full would save me $11. I wish I could tell you I went for it as the responsible agent who takes advantage of all savings opportunities, but I opted to stay in my financial comfort zone and keep the monthly payments for now. Maybe at 27 I’ll pay in full.

4. Tried — and failed — to change my policy term length

In most cases, your auto insurer can’t increase your rate until your policy renews. So even if you get into an accident or your carrier files for a rate increase in your state, you won’t see the increase until renewal.

Auto insurance rates have been high over the last few years, and many carriers have quietly switched to six-month policies as their default option, rather than the classic year-long policy. When I switched carriers last year, I was automatically given a six-month policy. With more know-how under my belt this year, I confidently called Progressive to request that they switch me to a year-long policy when my policy renewed the following month — and was denied.

The customer service representative let me know that policies sold through Progressive agents are eligible for year-long policy terms, but policies purchased online are not — no exceptions. While it’s not enough of a frustration to prompt me to switch carriers, I made a mental note to check on this next time I change carriers. I may also try connecting with a local agent in my area to make the policy adjustment that way.

The bottom line

A big change in circumstances, like a milestone age, a ticket, moving or getting married, are all good reminders to review your policy, but all the steps above can be done at any time — even during your policy period. If you’re a young adult still learning to manage your own insurance policies, chatting through your insurance options, discounts and deductibles with a licensed agent can be a helpful way to make sure you’re not overlooking any aspects of your coverage.