Understanding life insurance blood tests

When applying for life insurance, a medical exam — including a blood test — is often part of the process. Blood tests allow insurers to get a clear picture of your health and assess any potential risks. While many applicants go through this exam, it’s possible to skip it under certain circumstances. For example, some insurers offer accelerated underwriting, where healthy applicants may qualify without a medical exam. There are also options like guaranteed issue and simplified issue policies that provide coverage without the need for a full medical checkup, making it easier for certain individuals to get life insurance without the added step of an exam.

Bankrate is here to help you explore why life insurance companies use blood tests, what specific health markers they look for and how you can best prepare to make the process as smooth as possible.

Why do life insurance companies use blood tests?

Life insurance companies use blood tests as part of the medical exam to help underwriters determine an applicant’s risk class, which ultimately affects the cost of the policy. Blood test results, along with other health data gathered during the exam, give insurers a clearer picture of your overall health, lifestyle factors and potential medical risks. By assessing these results, insurers can more accurately gauge your life expectancy, placing you into a risk category that helps determine the policy premium. Generally, healthier individuals receive lower premiums, while those with higher health risks may face higher costs or limited options.

For applicants considering fully underwritten policies — such as traditional term life, universal life and whole life insurance — medical exams with blood tests are often a standard requirement. These types of policies offer more comprehensive coverage and can have lower premiums, especially for those in good health, because they allow insurers to carefully assess risk. In contrast, policies like guaranteed issue or simplified issue life insurance often bypass the need for a medical exam and blood test but may come with higher premiums and limited death benefits due to the reduced underwriting.

What happens during the life insurance medical exam?

The life insurance medical exam is designed to be convenient, allowing applicants to choose whether it takes place at home, at work or at a designated exam center. The entire process typically lasts about 15 to 30 minutes and involves a few key steps:

Verification of information: The examiner asks questions to confirm the answers you provided on your application.

With these results, underwriters can more accurately evaluate your health and assign the appropriate risk class, ensuring a premium that reflects your individual profile.

What life insurance blood tests test for

Life insurance blood tests have several purposes. They may provide specific information about your health and verify what you have stated in your application. For example, if you stated in your application that you are not a smoker, but your blood test indicates the presence of nicotine in your blood, that may raise a red flag for the company.

Insurance companies may use blood tests to look for the following:

HIV or AIDS: HIV and AIDS are far more manageable health conditions for many people than they used to be. If you are getting proper care for your HIV, you may not be denied coverage, but you may pay a higher premium.

How to prepare for a life insurance blood test

The life insurance company or medical examiner may give you instructions on how to prepare for your exam and blood test. Additionally, following these steps may help you get ready for a blood test:

1. Schedule your exam carefully

Try to set your exam for the morning when your body is naturally fasted. Plan a calm time when you won’t be rushed or stressed.

Why? A morning exam provides naturally fasted results, which may improve accuracy in blood sugar and cholesterol readings. Less stress can keep your blood pressure in a normal range.

2. Stay hydrated and eat well

In the days before your test, drink plenty of water and eat balanced meals. Avoid salty, fatty or processed foods that might impact your test results.

Why? Hydration makes blood draws easier and ensures a clean urine sample. Eating balanced meals can improve blood pressure and cholesterol, making results more favorable.

3. Get adequate sleep before your exam

Aim for a full night’s sleep (7 to 8 hours) the night before your exam.

Why? Resting well can stabilize blood pressure and stress levels, support more accurate readings and help you feel ready.

4. Bring relevant medical information and identification

Bring a government-issued ID to confirm your identity, and if possible, carry a list of any medications or key medical history points.

Why? Having these details on hand avoids delays if questions arise during the exam and helps ensure a smooth process.

5. Avoid strenuous activities prior to your exam

Skip intense workouts within 24 hours before your appointment. Light activity, like a walk, is fine.

Why? Intense physical activity can raise blood pressure and heart rate, which could lead to results that don’t reflect your usual health profile.

6. Wear comfortable, lightweight clothing

Choose loose clothing that allows easy access for blood draws.

Why? Comfortable clothing helps you feel at ease and makes it easier for the examiner to complete the process smoothly.

Can I skip a life insurance blood test?

The idea of a medical exam can feel nerve-wracking, but it’s not as scary as it sounds. For those who prefer to avoid the exam altogether, there are life insurance options that might let you skip it. Some companies offer accelerated underwriting, where eligible applicants — based on factors like health history and age — may qualify for traditional coverage without an exam. If guaranteed no-exam options, like simplified issue or guaranteed issue policies, are a better fit for you, keep in mind that they tend to come with higher premiums and lower coverage amounts due to the limited health information required.

If you’re not a fan of needles, you’re not alone. Let your examiner know. They can note your concerns, and understanding this may help make the process smoother and more comfortable for you.

Remember, the life insurance medical exam is designed to be simple and unobtrusive. It’s a quick check that could mean a lifetime of peace of mind. And even if you have health challenges, chances are you’ll still have coverage options — this is about securing care for loved ones, no matter where your health stands today.

Frequently asked questions