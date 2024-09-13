At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of how we make money . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our Insurance Disclosure .

Seniors are among the most rapidly growing population in the United States — and they’re staying on the road longer than ever before. While many drivers aged 65 and older are among the safest drivers on the road, age-related factors like failing eyesight can raise the risk of accidents. If you or a family member are approaching this stage of life, it’s important to understand the statistics on elderly drivers and what they may mean for your safety and insurance.

Key senior driver statistics

Insurance Auto 21.8 percent of drivers are considered senior drivers (Federal Highway Administration)

Between 2021 and 2022, the number of people aged 65 and over killed in motor vehicle crashes increased by 6 percent. (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration)

268,622 people aged 65 and older were injured in traffic accidents in 2022. (NHTSA)

7,971 people aged 65 and older were killed in traffic accidents in 2022. (NHTSA)

Between 2000 and 2020, the number of licensed senior drivers, or those aged 65 and older, increased by 68 percent to nearly 48 million drivers. (Center for Disease Control)

Drivers older than 70 have higher crash death rates per 1,000 crashes than drivers aged 35-54, primarily due to increased vulnerability to injury in a crash. (CDC)

Senior drivers by the numbers

According to the Federal Highway Administration (FHA), approximately 51 million licensed drivers aged 65 and older are on the road as of 2022, representing nearly 22 percent of all drivers. That’s a notable increase from five years earlier when seniors made up just under 20 percent of the driving population. Today, more seniors are licensed to drive than people in their 20s.

Men are also likely to stay on the road far longer than women. In fact, men aged 65 to 84 have the highest percentage of licensed drivers of any male age group. Conversely, women appear to drastically decrease their driving as they enter their late 70s, with a steep decline past age 85. The table below shows the percentage of each age group who are licensed, broken down by gender.

Age group Percentage of licensed male drivers Percentage of licensed female drivers 65-69 95.2 92.7 70-74 95.6 90.3 75-79 96.0 87.1 80-84 95.7 79.6 85+ 87.4 55.2

Accidents involving senior drivers

In 2022, 5,626 people aged 70 and older died in motor vehicle crashes in the U.S. According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), that’s an increase of 7 percent since 2021 and 49 percent since 1975.

Drivers over age 70 face a unique set of risks associated with aging. IIHS notes that failure to yield right of way is the most common cause of accidents for senior drivers, and seniors have a higher rate of intersection crashes than younger drivers. Vision, memory and mobility problems can all cause elderly drivers to perform inadequate road surveillance or misjudge conditions while driving.

As a result, seniors may have a higher risk of being involved in traffic crashes, including fatal crashes. Data from IIHS and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) indicate that crash rates increase as drivers reach their 70s and 80s — and with more drivers in these age ranges on the road, crash rates have been on the rise in recent years.

Number of crashes by age per miles driven Caret Down Age Fatal crashes per 100 million miles driven All crashes per million miles driven 65-69 1.3 2.8 70-74 1.7 3.2 75-79 2.1 3.6 80-84 4.3 5.2 85+ 7.6 6.6 Source: IIHS

Percentage of drivers involved in fatal crashes by age, 2013 – 2022 Caret Down Age group Percentage change from 2021 to 2022 Percentage change from 2013 to 2022 15-24 -5.3% +18% 25-44 -3.1% +43% 45-64 -2.7% +24% 65+ +5.4% +43% Source: NHTSA

Injuries and fatalities

Age-related changes don’t just raise older drivers’ risk of getting into accidents. Senior drivers are also more likely to receive serious or fatal injuries when involved in a car accident due to increased medical fragility.

Senior citizens are more likely to receive fatal injuries in a car accident compared to younger age groups because aging bodies are typically more vulnerable to injury. According to the NHTSA, across all age groups, including senior drivers, male drivers have a higher death rate than female drivers. Both male and female drivers have the highest fatality rate in the 85 and older age group.

Fatality rates per 100,000 population, by age group, 2013 – 2022 Caret Down Year Under 65 Over 65 2013 9.99 12.81 2014 9.90 12.40 2015 10.68 13.09 2016 11.26 13.91 2017 11.11 13.51 2018 10.85 13.32 2019 10.59 13.44 2020 11.66 12.02 2021 12.87 13.39 2022 12.47 13.79 Source: NHTSA

Number of passenger vehicle driver deaths in police-reported crashes by driver age, 2016 – 2022 Caret Down Age Deaths per 1,000 drivers 65-69 2.38 70-74 2.84 75-79 4.05 80+ 6.49 Source: IIHS

Drivers involved in fatal crashes by state and age group, 2022 Caret Down State 65-69 70-74 75-79 80-84 85+ Involvement rate per 100k licensed drivers Alabama 62 55 38 26 21 20.26 Alaska 7 4 0 1 1 13.12 Arizona 103 73 43 30 28 21.60 Arkansas 47 40 26 15 8 24.08 California 223 166 104 55 54 11.87 Colorado 44 37 25 13 12 13.79 Connecticut 14 13 17 9 6 9.99 Delaware 17 5 6 3 2 15.05 Florida 261 221 148 105 83 20.01 Georgia 97 94 63 32 19 20.65 Hawaii 13 7 14 1 1 16.03 Idaho 18 21 10 5 7 19.22 Illinois 97 77 49 38 25 16.48 Indiana 71 60 33 30 15 20.59 Iowa 28 24 15 10 8 16.28 Kansas 19 25 15 6 8 15.20 Kentucky 54 60 34 28 19 28.17 Louisiana 59 35 34 14 15 18.93 Maine 21 7 11 4 5 17.42 Maryland 24 35 16 9 15 10.77 Massachusetts 35 27 17 15 14 10.11 Michigan 90 55 54 42 22 13.75 Minnesota 26 33 27 17 17 14.58 Mississippi 44 31 22 19 9 24.65 Missouri 80 53 44 30 40 25.16 Montana 18 12 11 5 1 21.04 Nebraska 16 12 14 9 6 17.57 Nevada 20 25 22 6 2 16.47 New Hampshire 9 5 5 9 5 10.36 New Jersey 49 34 39 19 23 11.47 New Mexico 25 21 14 7 13 22.38 New York 79 53 34 29 35 8.13 North Carolina 118 88 61 38 31 18.94 North Dakota 11 4 10 2 3 26.65 Ohio 97 69 50 39 26 14.70 Oklahoma 52 44 30 24 18 29.16 Oregon 46 39 21 14 9 16.16 Pennsylvania 99 68 57 37 32 13.02 Rhode Island 2 1 0 0 0 1.69 South Carolina 53 59 37 18 17 19.56 South Dakota 13 13 6 2 1 21.26 Tennessee 104 60 63 34 24 24.61 Texas 243 161 118 78 59 18.84 Utah 21 16 13 4 7 16.45 Vermont 10 6 5 4 0 18.94 Virginia 70 46 49 28 31 17.85 Washington 50 39 27 13 14 11.29 Washington, D.C. 1 0 0 0 1 2.74 West Virginia 28 23 20 9 3 24.59 Wisconsin 48 40 35 12 22 15.12 Wyoming 11 10 2 3 0 24.92 Source: NHTSA

Insurance claims by senior drivers

Drivers aged 65 to 69 file fewer collision and property damage liability insurance claims than any other age group, according to data from IIHS. However, after this age, seniors’ rate of insurance claims begins to climb.

Typically, car insurance rates decrease as you age, but seniors may find their insurance premiums increasing, particularly as they enter their late 70s and 80s. At this stage, older drivers’ wealth of driving experience may be outweighed in the eyes of insurance companies by the risks associated with aging, such as greater medical fragility and decreased reaction times.

Drivers aged 70 and older see higher claim rates as they age, particularly in the case of liability claims. Drivers aged 85 and older have a higher rate of property damage liability claims than any other age group over 29.

Number of collisions and property damage liability insurance claims per 100, 2019 – 2023 Caret Down Age Collision claim rate Property damage liability claim rate 65-69 4.35 2.07 70-74 4.48 2.21 75-79 4.73 2.49 80-84 4.91 2.79 85+ 4.99 3.14 Source: IIHS

If finding affordable car insurance as a senior is posing a challenge to you or a family member, it’s worth comparing rates from a few different companies. While age can be considered a risk factor in most states, insurers may place different weights on elderly driver statistics.

Tips for senior drivers

While driving can be more difficult for seniors as they age, that does not mean they have to give up their license and independence. These tips might help seniors remain safe behind the wheel and as passengers. Mitigating risk factors could also help seniors save money on car insurance.

Plan before you drive

Before getting settled into the driver’s seat, senior drivers should take the time to plan their trip, according to the CDC. Review your route so you are familiar with the roads you will have to drive. Driving during the day and in dry conditions is safest. Poor weather and night driving can increase the risk of an accident. If possible, choose intersections with left-turn signals when green, rather than having to judge speed and vehicle distance when making a left turn on green.

Check your medications

It is not uncommon for seniors to take a variety of medications, whether prescription, over-the-counter or supplements. Although they may be medically necessary, the medications you take could also have a negative effect on your driving skills and increase your risk of being involved in an accident.

Check each medication or supplement for side effects and speak with your doctor or pharmacist if any side effects could affect you behind the wheel. The CDC offers a Personal Action Plan you can use to assist with the conversation.

Avoid distractions and mind your distance

Distractions, like listening to the radio, changing a station, eating, or talking or texting on the phone, can affect drivers of any age. These distractions can further reduce reaction time that seniors with limited mobility or reflexes might already struggle with.

Improve strength and mobility

Committing to a regular activity plan can help improve strength and mobility, which might also improve your reflexes when driving. Senior driving statistics show the most common cause of accidents for this age group is frailty, which a regular fitness schedule might also improve.

Get your eyes checked annually

Getting your eyes checked yearly can help identify any changes that could affect your driving. You should also get an eye exam if you notice any sudden changes in your vision. Vision impairment can prevent you from seeing a pedestrian or bicyclist on the road or cause you to take longer to read traffic signs, slowing down your reaction time. Always wear your eyeglasses or contacts if they are prescribed for driving.

The bottom line

Elderly driving statistics show that seniors can face unique challenges on the road but can take steps to prevent car accidents. Fatalities for senior citizens occur most often during the day and on weekdays. Although driving for senior citizens can become more difficult with age, getting your eyes and health checked regularly, sticking with a regular exercise routine and checking medications for side effects that could impair driving abilities might help seniors stay safer on the road.