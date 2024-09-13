2023 Senior driver facts and statistics
Seniors are among the most rapidly growing population in the United States — and they’re staying on the road longer than ever before. While many drivers aged 65 and older are among the safest drivers on the road, age-related factors like failing eyesight can raise the risk of accidents. If you or a family member are approaching this stage of life, it’s important to understand the statistics on elderly drivers and what they may mean for your safety and insurance.
Key senior driver statistics
- 21.8 percent of drivers are considered senior drivers (Federal Highway Administration)
- Between 2021 and 2022, the number of people aged 65 and over killed in motor vehicle crashes increased by 6 percent. (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration)
- 268,622 people aged 65 and older were injured in traffic accidents in 2022. (NHTSA)
- 7,971 people aged 65 and older were killed in traffic accidents in 2022. (NHTSA)
- Between 2000 and 2020, the number of licensed senior drivers, or those aged 65 and older, increased by 68 percent to nearly 48 million drivers. (Center for Disease Control)
- Drivers older than 70 have higher crash death rates per 1,000 crashes than drivers aged 35-54, primarily due to increased vulnerability to injury in a crash. (CDC)
Senior drivers by the numbers
According to the Federal Highway Administration (FHA), approximately 51 million licensed drivers aged 65 and older are on the road as of 2022, representing nearly 22 percent of all drivers. That’s a notable increase from five years earlier when seniors made up just under 20 percent of the driving population. Today, more seniors are licensed to drive than people in their 20s.
Men are also likely to stay on the road far longer than women. In fact, men aged 65 to 84 have the highest percentage of licensed drivers of any male age group. Conversely, women appear to drastically decrease their driving as they enter their late 70s, with a steep decline past age 85. The table below shows the percentage of each age group who are licensed, broken down by gender.
|Age group
|Percentage of licensed male drivers
|Percentage of licensed female drivers
|65-69
|95.2
|92.7
|70-74
|95.6
|90.3
|75-79
|96.0
|87.1
|80-84
|95.7
|79.6
|85+
|87.4
|55.2
Accidents involving senior drivers
In 2022, 5,626 people aged 70 and older died in motor vehicle crashes in the U.S. According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), that’s an increase of 7 percent since 2021 and 49 percent since 1975.
Drivers over age 70 face a unique set of risks associated with aging. IIHS notes that failure to yield right of way is the most common cause of accidents for senior drivers, and seniors have a higher rate of intersection crashes than younger drivers. Vision, memory and mobility problems can all cause elderly drivers to perform inadequate road surveillance or misjudge conditions while driving.
As a result, seniors may have a higher risk of being involved in traffic crashes, including fatal crashes. Data from IIHS and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) indicate that crash rates increase as drivers reach their 70s and 80s — and with more drivers in these age ranges on the road, crash rates have been on the rise in recent years.
Injuries and fatalities
Age-related changes don’t just raise older drivers’ risk of getting into accidents. Senior drivers are also more likely to receive serious or fatal injuries when involved in a car accident due to increased medical fragility.
Senior citizens are more likely to receive fatal injuries in a car accident compared to younger age groups because aging bodies are typically more vulnerable to injury. According to the NHTSA, across all age groups, including senior drivers, male drivers have a higher death rate than female drivers. Both male and female drivers have the highest fatality rate in the 85 and older age group.
Insurance claims by senior drivers
Drivers aged 65 to 69 file fewer collision and property damage liability insurance claims than any other age group, according to data from IIHS. However, after this age, seniors’ rate of insurance claims begins to climb.
Typically, car insurance rates decrease as you age, but seniors may find their insurance premiums increasing, particularly as they enter their late 70s and 80s. At this stage, older drivers’ wealth of driving experience may be outweighed in the eyes of insurance companies by the risks associated with aging, such as greater medical fragility and decreased reaction times.
Drivers aged 70 and older see higher claim rates as they age, particularly in the case of liability claims. Drivers aged 85 and older have a higher rate of property damage liability claims than any other age group over 29.
If finding affordable car insurance as a senior is posing a challenge to you or a family member, it’s worth comparing rates from a few different companies. While age can be considered a risk factor in most states, insurers may place different weights on elderly driver statistics.
Tips for senior drivers
While driving can be more difficult for seniors as they age, that does not mean they have to give up their license and independence. These tips might help seniors remain safe behind the wheel and as passengers. Mitigating risk factors could also help seniors save money on car insurance.
Plan before you drive
Before getting settled into the driver’s seat, senior drivers should take the time to plan their trip, according to the CDC. Review your route so you are familiar with the roads you will have to drive. Driving during the day and in dry conditions is safest. Poor weather and night driving can increase the risk of an accident. If possible, choose intersections with left-turn signals when green, rather than having to judge speed and vehicle distance when making a left turn on green.
Check your medications
It is not uncommon for seniors to take a variety of medications, whether prescription, over-the-counter or supplements. Although they may be medically necessary, the medications you take could also have a negative effect on your driving skills and increase your risk of being involved in an accident.
Check each medication or supplement for side effects and speak with your doctor or pharmacist if any side effects could affect you behind the wheel. The CDC offers a Personal Action Plan you can use to assist with the conversation.
Avoid distractions and mind your distance
Distractions, like listening to the radio, changing a station, eating, or talking or texting on the phone, can affect drivers of any age. These distractions can further reduce reaction time that seniors with limited mobility or reflexes might already struggle with.
Improve strength and mobility
Committing to a regular activity plan can help improve strength and mobility, which might also improve your reflexes when driving. Senior driving statistics show the most common cause of accidents for this age group is frailty, which a regular fitness schedule might also improve.
Get your eyes checked annually
Getting your eyes checked yearly can help identify any changes that could affect your driving. You should also get an eye exam if you notice any sudden changes in your vision. Vision impairment can prevent you from seeing a pedestrian or bicyclist on the road or cause you to take longer to read traffic signs, slowing down your reaction time. Always wear your eyeglasses or contacts if they are prescribed for driving.
The bottom line
Elderly driving statistics show that seniors can face unique challenges on the road but can take steps to prevent car accidents. Fatalities for senior citizens occur most often during the day and on weekdays. Although driving for senior citizens can become more difficult with age, getting your eyes and health checked regularly, sticking with a regular exercise routine and checking medications for side effects that could impair driving abilities might help seniors stay safer on the road.
