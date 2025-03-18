I live in the wonderful state of Minnesota, where spring is usually a welcome reprieve from icy roads and minus-30-degree wind chills. However, for those who have dealt with water in a basement — like myself — the arrival of spring can bring knots to your stomach. March and April typically come with heavy amounts of rainfall and an abundance of melting snow. If your home isn’t prepared, this can be disastrous.

As a licensed agent and insurance editor, I know a bit more now than I used to. If your house isn’t prepared for spring, you may find yourself in a world of financial hurt. I’m sharing what I’ve learned about spring home maintenance from being a homeowner for over a decade.

How does water get into the basement?

Water can get into a basement in a number of different ways. Trust me, I know. These are some of the most common:

Cracks in the foundation and/or walls

Poor grading around your home

Clogged gutters

Improperly sealed windows

Drain back-ups

Sump pump failures

Pipe bursts

To avoid the stress of finding water in your home, inspect these areas — the sooner, the better. If you’re a savvy DIYer, you may be able to address some of these potential issues yourself, but others may require hiring a basement waterproofing company to come in for a maintenance check.

When you purchase a house, you are typically required to get a home inspection. While these inspections can ensure the home you’re buying is safe and functional overall, know that the inspector’s scope is limited to what is visible and accessible, so they may not find issues like neglected plumbing or a leak in the attic crawlspace.

Lightbulb Icon Bankrate tip If you’re shopping for a home and have one narrowed down, ask for a home showing just after a storm or during heavy rainfall, if possible. Thoroughly inspect the basement walls and flooring, window frames, ceilings and gutter spouts. Pay attention to any damp or musty smells, which could indicate mold or mildew. Check to see if any areas of the yard have standing pools of water.

The cost of water in a basement

Waking up to find water in your basement can cause a sudden spike of anxiety. You don’t need to have a completely flooded basement to feel the financial impact, either; even a small pool of water coming up from a tiny crack can be costly.

Minor cleanup and remediation may cost only a few hundred dollars (or be free if you’re a handy person with a wet/dry vac and a fan), but just one inch of water can cause up to $25,000 in damage. Over the years, these are some of the water issues I’ve personally dealt with, along with the cost of remedying them.

Water issue Cost to fix Clogged gutters, causing water to pour over the sides along the house versus down the spouts $0; cleaned out the gutters myself Cracked clay drain tile pipes under the foundation, causing water to come up through the concrete floor $8,900; concrete had to be broken up and repoured after installing new drain tile Slanted driveway toward the house, causing water to come in through the concrete walls $17,450; new driveway with proper grading Frozen sump pump pipe in the spring as snow melted, causing water to come up through the basement floor $500; thawed and rerouted sump pump discharge pipe so it was above ground (pipe originally froze because it wasn’t installed below the frost line) Cracked exterior drainage pipe from tree roots, causing water to back up through the basement drain $6,816; pipe lining repaired

Lightbulb Icon Bankrate tip If you have to make significant repairs or remodels to your home, check if your city offers any grant or loan options before beginning the project. For some of my water issues, I was able to qualify for my city’s home improvement grants and a low-interest loan. Through the grant program, I received $3,490 back for my driveway and $760 for the sewer repair.

My costs will likely be different from your costs. The cost of remedying water issues in your basement will vary based on many factors, such as:

The issue: The reason the water is entering your basement makes all the difference in repair costs. For example, repairing one leaky window will cost far less than needing to regrade your yard.

The reason the water is entering your basement makes all the difference in repair costs. For example, repairing one leaky window will cost far less than needing to regrade your yard. The water type: Clean water that poses no health concerns will cost less to clean up than gray water (often from appliances that may contain small amounts of cleaning agents, detergents and other potentially harmful chemicals) or black water from sewage.

Clean water that poses no health concerns will cost less to clean up than gray water (often from appliances that may contain small amounts of cleaning agents, detergents and other potentially harmful chemicals) or black water from sewage. Finished vs. unfinished basement: If your walls are drywall and your floor carpeted, the water damage may be more severe and cost more to repair versus an all-concrete basement.

If your walls are drywall and your floor carpeted, the water damage may be more severe and cost more to repair versus an all-concrete basement. Basement size: The larger your basement, the more materials and labor likely required.

The larger your basement, the more materials and labor likely required. Severity of damage: A home can become severely compromised by water damage. Often, building materials cannot simply be fixed due to the prevalence of mold, potential corrosion or structural damage. Replacing defective materials will cost more than repairs.

Will my homeowners insurance policy cover water damage?

Water damage can mean many different things. In general, standard homeowners insurance will cover water issues that are sudden, accidental and not a result of negligence. This can include damage resulting from the weight of snow, freezing pipes (so long as your heat is on) or water overflowing from an appliance (so long as it’s been properly maintained).

However, certain water damage is excluded. Excluded perils often include flooding, wear and tear, intentional damage or water backups. For example, my policy did not cover the clay drain tile that cracked under the foundation because it’s considered wear and tear, and it’s my responsibility as the homeowner to maintain it.

Many insurers offer endorsements for extra financial protection, such as sewer backup/water backup coverage and service line coverage. Through my State Farm insurance policy, I have a water backup endorsement, which covered $2,500 out of my total $6,816 bill to repair my drainage pipe.

As noted earlier, flood water is typically not covered under a standard homeowners insurance policy. Flood insurance is a separate policy that you may want to consider, keeping in mind that you don’t need to live in a flood zone to experience flooding.

How to prep your home for spring to avoid costly insurance claims

Nobody wants to file an insurance claim. It means something bad has occurred, plus your premiums may increase as a result. Consider these spring maintenance steps to help avoid costly water issues:

Clean gutters and downspouts: Grab that ladder and some trash bags and get to work. If it’s not safe for you to do so yourself, hire a gutter cleaning company.

Grab that ladder and some trash bags and get to work. If it’s not safe for you to do so yourself, hire a gutter cleaning company. Check your sump pump: If you have a sump pump, first check the discharge pipe. Is it clear of debris? Does it discharge at least 10 feet away from your house? Then, test to ensure it’s working. Go to the pump pit, take the cover off and gently lift the float attached to the pump. As it rises, the pump should activate. Don’t let it run long without water as this could be damaging to the motor. Alternatively, you could lift the cover and slowly add a few gallons of water to the pit and ensure it kicks on once the float rises.

If you have a sump pump, first check the discharge pipe. Is it clear of debris? Does it discharge at least 10 feet away from your house? Then, test to ensure it’s working. Go to the pump pit, take the cover off and gently lift the float attached to the pump. As it rises, the pump should activate. Don’t let it run long without water as this could be damaging to the motor. Alternatively, you could lift the cover and slowly add a few gallons of water to the pit and ensure it kicks on once the float rises. Check your roof and walls: If you notice missing or damaged shingles or siding, you may want to hire an experienced contractor to assess things and make repairs.

If you notice missing or damaged shingles or siding, you may want to hire an experienced contractor to assess things and make repairs. Check your windows: Look for rotting wood on the exterior. Indoors, run your hand along the windows and make sure you don’t feel any leaking air. Look for signs of water stains, peeling paint and condensation between panes or dripping.

Look for rotting wood on the exterior. Indoors, run your hand along the windows and make sure you don’t feel any leaking air. Look for signs of water stains, peeling paint and condensation between panes or dripping. Check your driveway and sidewalk: If you have a long level or straight edge, check to make sure it slopes slightly away from your home. You may need to repeat in many different areas. Or after rainfall or as snow is melting, observe how the water flows. If it doesn’t pool or flow toward your house, you’re likely in the clear.

If you have a long level or straight edge, check to make sure it slopes slightly away from your home. You may need to repeat in many different areas. Or after rainfall or as snow is melting, observe how the water flows. If it doesn’t pool or flow toward your house, you’re likely in the clear. Check the water heater: Experts recommend flushing or maintaining your water heater every few years. Check for leaks and any corrosion. Hire a professional plumber if you’re unsure how to service your water heater.

Experts recommend flushing or maintaining your water heater every few years. Check for leaks and any corrosion. Hire a professional plumber if you’re unsure how to service your water heater. Check your pipes and tubing: How old are your appliances? Tubing can degrade over time. Additionally, a leak you don’t fix can accumulate and cause damage that typically won’t be covered by insurance.

A properly maintained home is the key to filing fewer claims. From yearly roof inspections to clearing your gutters of debris, these tasks can help you spot small problems before they become costly repairs. Since damage from wear and tear is excluded from home insurance, keeping up with home maintenance can help you avoid water damage claim denials when a sudden event occurs. — Shannon Martin, Bankrate insurance analyst and licensed agent

Bottom line

With spring quickly approaching, it’s important to spend some time on home maintenance to avoid costly repairs and insurance claims. By being proactive, you can protect yourself financially and ensure your home is ready for whatever weather comes your way. Review your homeowners insurance policy, as well. Know what to expect if you do have to make a claim. Reach out and talk to your agent if you want to make any changes to your policy or add endorsements.