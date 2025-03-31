Imputed income life insurance

Key takeaways Employer-sponsored life insurance over $50K is taxed. The IRS considers excess coverage as imputed income.

Imputed income appears on your W-2. The taxable portion of employer-provided life insurance is reported as wages.

Costs vary by age. The IRS sets rates based on your age to calculate taxable value.

Getting life insurance through work can be a great perk, but there’s a tax detail many people overlook. If your employer provides more than $50,000 in life insurance, the IRS considers the extra coverage taxable income — something called imputed income. This doesn’t mean you’re paying for the coverage, but it could bump up your tax bill slightly. The good news? Understanding how this works can help you avoid surprises and help you make more informed choices about your benefits.

What is imputed income?

Imputed income refers to non-cash benefits employees receive from their employer — things like company-paid life insurance, gym memberships or commuter benefits — that the IRS still considers taxable income. Even though you’re not paying for these perks out of pocket, they can increase your taxable earnings.

For life insurance specifically, if your employer provides more than $50,000 in coverage, the portion above that limit is considered imputed income and is subject to taxes. This doesn’t mean you’re paying for the insurance itself, but you might see a small tax increase because the IRS views the extra coverage as an added benefit.

Since imputed income affects how much tax you owe, it’s included on your W-2 form. If it’s left out, you could underpay taxes without realizing it.

The table below breaks down how the IRS calculates the monthly taxable cost per $1,000 of coverage beyond the $50,000 threshold, based on your age.

Note: Employer-provided life insurance is typically term life, which covers you for a set period. This differs from other private types of life insurance, such as whole life insurance, which includes a cash value component.

Age of insured Monthly taxable income cost per $1,000 of excess coverage Under 25 $0.05 25-29 $0.06 30-34 $0.08 35-39 $0.09 40-44 $0.10 45-49 $0.15 50-54 $0.23 55-59 $0.43 60-64 $0.66 65-69 $1.27 70 and over $2.06

Types of imputed income

There are several examples of imputed income an employer may offer. Examples might include any taxable benefit that is not cash-related and is not part of an employee’s normal, taxable wages such as:

Group term life insurance with coverage in excess of $50,000 death benefit

Use of a company vehicle

Moving expenses reimbursement

Dependent care assistance greater than $5,000 in value

Education assistance higher than $5,250

Adoption assistance if it exceeds a certain threshold

Gym membership

Achievement awards

While these are examples of benefits that are considered imputed income, some popular benefits such as health insurance and health savings accounts do not fall into the category of taxable income.

How does imputed income work in life insurance?

If your employer provides group term life insurance (GTL) coverage over $50,000, the IRS considers the cost of the excess amount as GTL imputed income. This means a portion of the cost of insurance treated as taxable wages and will appear on your W-2 form.

How to calculate imputed income

Calculating imputed income is relatively straightforward. The key factor is who pays for the policy:

If your employer fully covers your group life insurance, the taxable portion is based on the IRS premium table and your age.

If you pay part of the premium (as in a voluntary policy), the taxable amount is reduced based on your contribution.

The IRS table we referenced above helps determine the monthly taxable cost per $1,000 of coverage exceeding $50,000. Your employer will calculate this and include it in your taxable wages.

Example of a basic life insurance policy

Consider a 54-year-old employee with $75,000 of life insurance coverage through a company-sponsored group life insurance life policy. First, we can ignore the initial $50,000, leaving us with $25,000 of taxable coverage. Next, per the IRS rules, we can divide that $25,000 by $1,000. Using the IRS table, we see that $0.23 per $1,000 is the tax rate owed by our 54-year-old employee. The result is 25 multiplied by $0.23, giving a monthly imputed income of $5.75.

Excess coverage: $75,000 excess death benefit – $50,000 coverage = $25,000

Monthly imputed income: ($25,000 / $1,000) x .23 = $5.75

Annual imputed income: $5.75 x 12 months = $69 imputed income

At the close of the year, the employer would include $69 in this employee’s W-2 form as part of their taxable income.

Imputed income can also apply if you have a voluntary life insurance policy, where the employee pays premiums for the policy. However, calculations differ based on the amount the employee pays for premiums impacts the yearly imputed income.

Example of a voluntary life insurance policy

Let’s look at how imputed income is calculated when an employee opts for supplemental voluntary life insurance coverage. The process follows the same steps as the basic employer-paid example, but the employee’s premium payments reduce the taxable portion.

For example, a 45-year-old employee has $50,000 in coverage paid for by their employer and opts to purchase an additional $50,000 in voluntary life insurance coverage, totaling $100,000. The first $50,000 is exempt, so only the remaining $50,000 is subject to imputed income calculations.

Excess coverage: $100,000 total coverage – $50,000 exclusion = $50,000 taxable coverage IRS monthly rate for a 45-year-old: $0.15 per $1,000 of excess coverage Monthly imputed income: ($50,000 / $1,000) x $0.15 = $7.50 Annual imputed income: $7.50 x 12 months = $90

However, if the employee contributes $5 per month toward their life insurance premium, this amount is deducted from the taxable imputed income:

Adjusted monthly imputed income: $7.50 – $5 = $2.50 Adjusted annual imputed income: $2.50 x 12 months = $30

In this case, the employee’s taxable imputed income for the year would be $30, which would be reflected on their W-2. Employees who contribute more toward their voluntary life insurance plan will see a lower taxable imputed income amount.

