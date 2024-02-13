Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Best cheap car insurance in Sacramento for 2024
Best cheap car insurance companies in Sacramento
Per data from Quadrant Information Services, Wawanesa, Geico and Kemper offer some of the cheapest average car insurance rates in Sacramento. But the cost of coverage doesn’t tell the whole story, so Bankrate developed a five-point scoring system to help shoppers identify which car insurance companies may be best for them. Our proprietary Bankrate Scores go beyond average rates to incorporate financial strength ratings from AM Best, customer satisfaction scores from J.D. Power, coverage availability, digital tools and more.
|Insurance company
|Bankrate Score
|J.D. Power score (California)
|Average annual premium for full coverage
|Average annual premium for minimum coverage
|Wawanesa
|3.1
|879/1,000
|$1,554
|$572
|Geico
|4.4
|824/1,000
|$1,775
|$406
|Kemper
|3.3
|748/1,000
|$1,861
|$610
|Mercury
|3.2
|827/1,000
|$1,882
|$588
|Progressive
|4.2
|803/1,000
|$1,924
|$551
Wawanesa
Wawanesa started in Canada but has a large presence in California today. The company earned first place in the 2022 J.D. Power U.S. Auto Insurance Study based on California customers’ opinions of its billing process, policy information, claims handling, customer interactions, policy offerings and price. In addition to its customer satisfaction ratings, Wawanesa is the cheapest provider of full coverage car insurance on our list. However, customer support may not be available 24/7.
Read more: Wawanesa insurance review
Geico
Geico’s average premiums are comparatively low in Sacramento. Plus, the company offers several discount opportunities that may help military members, federal employees, safe drivers, good students and other policyholders save money. Experts recommend verifying discount eligibility by contacting an agent. On the flip side, customers looking to personalize their policies may find Geico’s add-on coverage options to be limited.
Read more: Geico insurance review
Kemper
Kemper advertises policies tailored to high-risk drivers, plus an array of standard coverages and a few endorsements. In addition to popular options like gap insurance, drivers can choose from customized options like Kemper Total, which may help new vehicle owners cover the cost of repairing or replacing a damaged car instead of paying out its actual cash value, which includes depreciation. However, Kemper has the most expensive average minimum coverage rate on our list and the third-most expensive average full coverage rate.
Learn more: Kemper insurance review
Mercury
Mercury scored above the regional average in J.D. Power’s customer satisfaction report. It is one of the relatively few companies to offer rideshare insurance, as well. Rideshare coverage may be ideal for drivers of app-based ride services like Lyft or Uber. Mercury’s digital tools may appeal to customers who prefer to do business online, or the company’s network of local agents is available to handle business in person. That said, Mercury’s average full coverage and minimum coverage rates in Sacramento are the second-most expensive on Bankrate’s list.
Learn more: Mercury insurance review
Progressive
Progressive offers several ways to save on policies. One such way is to enroll in its Snapshot telematics program, which tracks your driving habits and may reward safe driving behaviors with a discount. A continuous insurance discount is also on offer and could mean earning a break on your premium for remaining loyal to Progressive (or another company) for a specified amount of time. However, J.D. Power awarded Progressive a lower-than-average claims satisfaction rating.
Read more: Progressive insurance review
How to get and keep the cheapest car insurance in Sacramento
Drivers seeking the best car insurance in California for the most affordable rate may want to consider the following.
- Shop around to find cheap car insurance: Experts recommend obtaining quotes from several companies to see which will offer you the lowest-cost premium for the coverage you need. It is important to specify the same coverage types and limits (or as close as possible) when requesting each quote, or the comparisons may not be valid.
- Ask about discounts to keep cheap car insurance: Most companies offer car insurance discount opportunities to eligible drivers. To start saving, contact your insurance agent or browse your insurer’s website to see which discounts you might be eligible for.
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Bankrate Score
Like our previous Bankrate Scores, each category was assigned a metric to determine performance, and the weighted sum adds up to a company’s total Bankrate Score — out of 5 points. This year, our 2023 scoring model provides a more comprehensive view, indicating when companies excel across several key areas and better highlighting where they fall short.
- Tier 1 (Cost & ratings): To determine how well auto and home insurance companies satisfy these priorities, 2023 quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services (if available), as well as any of the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best and the NAIC, were analyzed.
- Tier 2 (Coverage & savings): We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options listed on its website.
- Tier 3 (Support): To encompass the many ways an auto insurance company can support policyholders, we analyzed avenues of customer accessibility along with community support. This analysis incorporated additional financial strength ratings from S&P and Moody’s and factored a company’s corporate sustainability efforts.