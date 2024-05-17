 Skip to Main Content

Consumer Survey

How long would your emergency savings last?

Current observation

May 17th, 2024

Units:

% of U.S. Adults

Frequency:

Annually

Source:

Bankrate

Methodology

Bankrate has been tracking consumer opinion on financial topics since 2011. Our surveys were initially conducted by Princeton Survey Research Associates International (PSRAI), and later by YouGov Plc. and SSRS. Responses were gathered from telephone interviews between 2011 to 2017, followed by a multi-modal (telephone, cell phone, web) approach as the public’s communication preferences changed. In every case, we employed demographic weights to better align our survey sample with the broader U.S. population. The margin of error varied by survey, and generally ranged between 2 to 4 percentage points for the total sample.

Tags

Emergency savings
