Credibility Capital Small Business Loans: 2024 Review

Written by
Allison Martin
Edited by
Robert Thorpe

Updated Feb 01, 2024

At a glance

4.4
Bankrate Score
Accessibility
Affordability
Customer experience
Transparency
Flexibility
Overview

Credibility Capital is an online lender that offered long-term business loans and lines of credit to established, low-risk small businesses. It is not accepting loan applications at this time.

Lender Details

    Loan amount

    $50,000-$500,000

  • Rates

    Interest rate

    8.99%-17.99% APR

    Term lengths

    2-5 years

    Min. annual revenue

    $200,000

    Min. time in business

    24 months

Who Credibility Capital is best for

Credibility Capital is not currently accepting applications for loans. For alternatives, check out the following:

If Credibility Capital offers loans in the future, it may be ideal for established and successful businesses that have been operating for two or more years. You’ll need a personal credit score of at least 650 and an annual revenue of $200,000.

If you can meet their strict guidelines, Credibility Capital may offer you one of the best small business loans around. Their starting interest rates are competitive with the low rates typically offered by banks and traditional lenders but with a faster application and funding process.

Who Credibility Capital may not be best for

Given their eligibility requirements, Credibility Capital isn’t a good fit for new businesses or business owners with bad credit. And since term loans are secured with a blanket UCC lien filing along with a personal guarantee, you’ll need to look elsewhere if you want an unsecured business loan.

You should also consider other lenders if your company is headquartered in one of the four states where business loans are unavailable (Nevada, North Dakota, South Dakota and Vermont).

Credibility Capital: in the details

Loan amount
$50,000-$500,000
Interest rate
8.99%-17.99% APR
Term lengths
2-5 years
Fastest funding
3 business days
Min. annual revenue
$200,000
Min. time in business
24 months
Personal credit score
650

Credibility Capital pros and cons

Pros

    Able to prequalify

    Fast funding

    No draw fees or early repayment penalties

    Competitive starting interest rates

Cons

  • Not available in all 50 states

  • Additional fees

  • No unsecured loan options

  • Steep eligibility requirements

Business loan types offered

Loan quick facts

  • Amounts: $50,000 to $500,000
  • Terms: Up to 5 years
  • APR: Starting at 8.99% to 17.99%

Credibility Capital installment loan overview

The installment loan from Credibility Capital gives you up to five years to pay back your loan with predictable monthly payments. On its website, the lender only gives a starting interest rate of 9.49 percent APR for its five-year loan. But a spokesperson stated rates of 8.99 percent to 17.99 percent APR. These rates are low compared to other lenders, especially alternative online lenders who work with business owners with poor credit. 

Credibility Capital’s installment loan doesn’t have many fees. You won’t get charged prepayment or maintenance fees, but there is a one-time closing fee based on the loan amount: 

  • 4.99% for loans under $100,000
  • 3.99% for loans between $100,000 and $199,999 
  • 2.99% for loans over $200,000

Loan quick facts

  • Amounts: $100,000 to $250,000
  • Terms: 2-year draw period, 3-year repayment period
  • APR: Starting at 10.49%

Credibility Capital's line of credit overview

Credibility Capital’s business line of credit gives you access to a pool of funds between $100,000 and $250,000. It comes with a long draw period of two years.

You’ll repay the outstanding balance in fixed monthly installments over three years when it ends. This is a much longer repayment period than most online lenders that only give you anywhere from six to 18 months to pay back your loan. 

A long repayment period can make it easier for you to manage finances while operating your business but costs more in the long run. And depending on the interest rate you’re given, it could push your business deep into debt.

There are no draw fees, but you will have to pay a $300 annual maintenance fee during the draw period and a 4.99 percent commitment fee that can be financed with the initial draw. You may also have the option to renew your line of credit or refinance the balance into an installment loan for a larger amount than you currently owe to access more cash.

Do you qualify? 

Credibility Capital’s loan eligibility requirements aren’t as flexible as other lenders. Here’s what you’ll need to qualify: 

  • FICO score over 650
  • At least 24 months in business
  • Minimum annual revenue of $200,000
  • Operating in a state Credibility Capital currently serves 
  • No bankruptcies in the past 5 years 
  • No current 30-day delinquencies
  • No commercial or personal collections, charge offs or 90-day delinquencies in the past 2 years

What we like and what we don’t like

Credibility Capital has a number of features you should look for from a lender, especially if you have a good or excellent credit score. But you’ll need to compare multiple business loan offers to make sure you’re getting the most affordable loan for you.

What we like

  • Able to prequalify. Credibility Capital does a soft credit check that doesn’t impact your credit score when you apply for funding.
  • Fast funding. Most loans are approved and fully funded in as little as three days from the receipt of the application and financial documents. 
  • No early prepayment penalties. There are no prepayment penalties should you decide to repay before the loan term ends. 
  • Competitive starting interest rate. Creditworthy borrowers may be eligible for a rate as low as 8.99 percent.

What we don't like 

  • Not available in all 50 states. Business loans are unavailable to businesses in Nevada, North Dakota, South Dakota and Vermont. 
  • Additional fees. Depending on the loan, you may have to pay closing or commitment fees.
  • No unsecured loan options. Term loans require both a blanket UCC lien and personal guarantee from each owner holding a stake of 25 percent or more in the business. 

How Credibility Capital compares to other lenders

Since Credibility Capital isn’t open for business, you’ll want to look at getting a business loan with other lenders. Some comparable lenders include:

4.4

Bankrate Score

  • Loan amount

    $50,000-$500,000

  • Interest rate

    8.99%-17.99% APR

  • Term lengths

    2-5 years

  • Min. time in business

    24 months

  • Min. business annual revenue

    $200,000

4.2

Bankrate Score

  • Loan amount

    $500-$5 million

  • Interest rate

    1.09-1.60 Factor rates | 4.99%-40.00% APR

  • Term lengths

    2 months-7 years

  • Min. time in business

    3 months

  • Min. business annual revenue

    $96,000

4.2

Bankrate Score

  • Loan amount

    Up to $500,000

  • Interest rate

    1.10 Factor rate

  • Term lengths

    3-24 months

  • Min. time in business

    6 months

  • Min. business annual revenue

    $250,000

Taycor Financial

Taycor Financial offers a wide selection of loans to choose from, including equipment financing and leases, term loans, a cash advance and business lines of credit. It aims to help newer businesses that may not have stellar credit, asking for a minimum personal credit score of 500 to apply. And there’s no minimum credit requirement for Taycor Financial’s cash advance.

Taycor Financial also offers small loans, allowing you to borrow as little as $500. That loan size is one of the lowest minimums that you’ll find available. However, many of its loans also go as high as $2 million, giving it a broad range of loan amounts. 

QuickBridge

QuickBridge is a competitor to Credibility Capital, focusing largely on the same type of borrowers. QuickBridge offers working capital loans with terms up to 24 months for its short-term loans and two to five years for its equipment loan. 

QuickBridge is willing to lend to younger companies, asking for only six months of operating history, but still asks for a 600 personal credit score and $250,000 in annual revenue. That credit requirement is common with online lenders, but its annual revenue is higher than you’ll find with some competitors, which may only have an annual revenue requirement of $100,000. 

How to apply for a loan with Credibility Capital 

Credibility Capital isn’t accepting applications for business loans.

Credibility Capital frequently asked questions

How Bankrate rates Credibility Capital

Overall Score 4.4
Accessibility 4.4 Credibility Capital isn’t a good fit for new businesses or poor credit.
Affordability 4.1 Credibility offers competitively low rates but does have a number of fees to watch out for.
Transparency 5.0 Credibility Capital offers more information on its website than many other lenders.
Customer experience 4.1 Besides email, there’s not much information on how to contact this lender.
Flexibility 4.6 Credibility’s long-term financing for a line of credit stood apart from other online lenders.

Methodology

47
years in business
30+
lenders reviewed
22
loan features weighed
770+
data points collected

To select the top small business lenders, Bankrate considers more than 20 factors. These factors include loan amounts, approval and funding times, credit requirements, APR or factor rate ranges, fees, and easy-to-find rate and fee disclosures. Bankrate reviewed more than 30 lenders and gave each a rating, which consists of five categories:

  • Accessibility: Factors considered in this category include minimum loan amounts, approval and funding speed, minimum annual revenue and minimum credit score.
  • Affordability: This section measures interest or factor rates and fees.
  • Transparency: How easy it is to find important rates, fees and eligibility requirements are considered in this category.
  • Customer experience: Customer service hours, online applications and app availability are considered in this category.
  • Flexibility: This category considers factors like the number of loan products and ability to change payment due date.

Editorial disclosure: All reviews are prepared by Bankrate.com staff. Opinions expressed therein are solely those of the reviewer and have not been reviewed or approved by any advertiser. The information, including rates and fees, presented in the review is accurate as of the date of the review. Check the data at the top of this page and the lender’s website for the most current information.

