What milestones do successful small businesses hit in their first year?
Here are the 10 essential milestones every business should aim for in year one.
6 min read Dec 04, 2024
Lorraine Roberte is a small business and personal finance writer specializing in banking, loans and insurance. She holds a Master of Arts degree in French language and literature from Queens College and has written in the finance space for over six years. She does the hard work of breaking down complex finance topics so that business owners can make the best choice for their small business. Her work has been featured on AAA, GoodRx, Investopedia, The Balance and more.
