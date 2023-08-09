National Business Capital Small Business Loans: 2024 Review

At a glance

National Business Capital is a business loans marketplace with an extensive network of 75 partner lenders. Through its marketplace, you can apply for term loans, lines of credit, equipment loans, SBA loans and revenue-based financing. But National Business Capital has a minimum annual revenue requirement of $500,000 to apply for its loans.

Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.

This marketplace may not work best if you’re covering small expenses since most loans won’t fund less than $40,000. And lines of credit offer credit limits from $100,000 to $10 million. Many online lenders grant lesser loans starting at $1,000 or $5,000, which would be more helpful for startups and single-member businesses.

This lending marketplace is also helpful for businesses with poor credit , as it doesn’t specifically state any minimum accepted credit scores. That said, most lenders in the marketplace will want to see a personal credit score of at least 580 or higher. You’ll want to browse its list of loans and prequalify since not all of its lending parters may accept credit scores that low.

National Business Capital is a business loan marketplace that works best for established small businesses with relatively high revenue of at least $500,000 annually.

National Business Capital’s lenders keep the credit criteria and documentation light when applying for a business loan. But pay attention to the type of lender you choose , which could significantly affect how quickly you can get the funds.

NBC’s partners don’t consider credit score for this type of financing. If approved, you can receive funds quickly within 24 hours.

If you have healthy revenue but need a business loan that doesn’t look at credit, revenue-based financing could be an ideal option. This type of loan guarantees the loan using your business’s future revenue, often as a percentage of incoming sales or invoices.

National Business Capital is one of the few online lenders that offers SBA loans. You’ll need at least two years in business, a personal credit score of 685 or higher and your business needs to be generating a profit to qualify. The U.S. Small Business Administration also requires businesses to have been rejected from other types of conventional loans before applying.

If you have great credit, some lending partners may overlook the usual time and revenue requirements. You typically get repayment terms between one and five years. But you can find terms shorter than a year if you’re financing inexpensive equipment. NBC’s lenders approve financing for equipment loans in three days or less.

You will need a personal FICO score of at least 700 to qualify.

Equipment financing can help when you need funding to buy new or used equipment that you can use to expand your business. This loan uses the equipment you’re financing as collateral. Since it’s guaranteed by the equipment, lenders may make this type of loan easier to qualify for.

The website states that there is no minimum personal credit score set, but you may need a personal credit score of at least 600. Once approved, you’ll receive funding in as little as 24 to 48 hours.

If you need funding quickly with credit that you can reuse as needed, you can apply for a business line of credit . While many lines of credit cap their limits at $250,000 or $500,000, you can find limits up to $10 million through National Business Capital.

You’ll need a minimum personal credit score of 580 to qualify, although most lenders will want to see a personal credit score of at least 680 or higher. But keep a close eye on funding timelines, which can vary considerably by type of lender. Banks can take 30 to 90 days to deposit funds, while nonbank lenders (typically online-based) can fund in as little as 24 hours.

National Business Capital works with a variety of lenders, including banks and fintech lenders, to offer term loans in wide-ranging amounts . It’s common for marketplaces to offer loans in the millions, such as $2 million or $5 million. But NBC tops these with a maximum $10 million loan amount.

You may be more likely to get approved or see many loan options with these requirements from National Business Capital:

Your business doesn’t need a high credit score to achieve financing through National Business Capital. But businesses need solid revenue of at least $500,000, a higher revenue requirement than most lenders .

You’ll need to compare total borrowing costs for each offer closely since NBC’s partners can charge interest in many ways, including annual percentage rates (APRs) or factor rates . APRs offer the most accurate representation of costs, showing annual borrowing costs plus loan fees. But factor rates multiply the entire loan by a factor like 1.10 or 1.40. These can convert to higher interest rates than a loan that uses APR.

For the initial application, you won’t be required to submit tax returns, but depending on the lender, you may be required to submit tax returns before your loan is approved.

You can get prequalified for a loan through National Business Capital by starting the application online. While it doesn’t pull a hard credit check , you will need to provide personal information before seeing your loan offers. A representative may also reach out to you to discuss your loan options.

National Business Capital offers an extensive marketplace of lending partners offering a variety of business loans. But which businesses qualify will depend on the type of loan, and NBC recommends having a high level of revenue. Let’s look at how it compares to other online loan marketplaces.

National Business Capital vs. Lendio

Both Lendio and National Business Capital are loan marketplaces with substantial networks of over 75 lending partners. With either marketplace, you can get business term loans, lines of credit, equipment financing, SBA loans and revenue-based financing.

But Lendio partners offer lower loan sizes than National Business Capital partners. For example, a line of credit through Lendio offers borrowing amounts of $1,000 to $500,000, and revenue-based cash advances go from $5,000 to $1 million. Its small borrowing amounts make the loans accessible to startups and small businesses like sole proprietors and limited liability companies (LLCs).

On the other hand, some loans through NBC offer higher loan sizes. A line of credit ranges from $100,000 to $10 million, term loans range from $10,000 to $10 million, and revenue-based financing goes up to $5 million.

The types of loans you’ll qualify for through each marketplace can vary based on your credit. For example, term loans and lines of credit through Lendio require a personal credit score of 600 and at least a score of 650 for SBA loans. With National Business Capital, you may need a score of 580 for term loans, 700 for equipment loans and 685 for SBA loans.

National Business Capital vs. BusinessLoans.com

Like NBC, BusinessLoans.com is also a lending marketplace offering term loans, lines of credit and merchant cash advances. BusinessLoans.com doesn’t give many details about its lending partners, like the number of partners or brand names. Through its partners, it offers wide-ranging loan sizes as low as $200 all the way up to $3 million, depending on the loan.

BusinessLoans.com also doesn’t list a minimum credit score, revenue or time in business. You’re most likely to get approved with at least six months in business, a personal credit score of 600 and $100,000 in annual revenue.

With National Business Capital, you can get the same business loans and more, such as equipment financing, revenue-based financing and SBA loans. Loans through its partners don’t go quite as low. Its loans start at $10,000 and go up to $10 million. While NBC lenders can approve higher amounts than BusinessLoans.com, it’s unusual to find any business loans online reaching into the millions of dollars.

NBC also doesn’t set a minimum credit score required to apply, though you may need a personal credit score of 580 to 700, depending on the loan. But NBC requires a substantially higher revenue stream around $500,000 per year.