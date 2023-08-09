National Business Capital Small Business Loans: 2024 Review

National Business Capital vs. Lendio
Both Lendio and National Business Capital are loan marketplaces with substantial networks of over 75 lending partners. With either marketplace, you can get business term loans, lines of credit, equipment financing, SBA loans and revenue-based financing.
But Lendio partners offer lower loan sizes than National Business Capital partners. For example, a line of credit through Lendio offers borrowing amounts of $1,000 to $500,000, and revenue-based cash advances go from $5,000 to $1 million. Its small borrowing amounts make the loans accessible to startups and small businesses like sole proprietors and limited liability companies (LLCs).
On the other hand, some loans through NBC offer higher loan sizes. A line of credit ranges from $100,000 to $10 million, term loans range from $10,000 to $10 million, and revenue-based financing goes up to $5 million.
The types of loans you’ll qualify for through each marketplace can vary based on your credit. For example, term loans and lines of credit through Lendio require a personal credit score of 600 and at least a score of 650 for SBA loans. With National Business Capital, you may need a score of 580 for term loans, 700 for equipment loans and 685 for SBA loans.
National Business Capital vs. BusinessLoans.com
Like NBC, BusinessLoans.com is also a lending marketplace offering term loans, lines of credit and merchant cash advances. BusinessLoans.com doesn’t give many details about its lending partners, like the number of partners or brand names. Through its partners, it offers wide-ranging loan sizes as low as $200 all the way up to $3 million, depending on the loan.
BusinessLoans.com also doesn’t list a minimum credit score, revenue or time in business. You’re most likely to get approved with at least six months in business, a personal credit score of 600 and $100,000 in annual revenue.
With National Business Capital, you can get the same business loans and more, such as equipment financing, revenue-based financing and SBA loans. Loans through its partners don’t go quite as low. Its loans start at $10,000 and go up to $10 million. While NBC lenders can approve higher amounts than BusinessLoans.com, it’s unusual to find any business loans online reaching into the millions of dollars.
NBC also doesn’t set a minimum credit score required to apply, though you may need a personal credit score of 580 to 700, depending on the loan. But NBC requires a substantially higher revenue stream around $500,000 per year.