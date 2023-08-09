SMALL BUSINESS LOANS REVIEWS
National Business Capital Small Business Loans: 2024 Review

Sarah George
Robert Thorpe

Updated May 07, 2024

At a glance

4.4
Bankrate Score
Accessibility
Affordability
Customer experience
Transparency
Flexibility
Overview

National Business Capital is a business loans marketplace with an extensive network of 75 partner lenders. Through its marketplace, you can apply for term loans, lines of credit, equipment loans, SBA loans and revenue-based financing. But National Business Capital has a minimum annual revenue requirement of $500,000 to apply for its loans.

Lender Details

    Loan amount

    $10,000-$10 million

    Interest rate

    5.00%-60.00% APR

    Term lengths

    6 months-10 years

    Min. annual revenue

    $500,000

    Min. time in business

    1 year

Who National Business Capital is best for

National Business Capital is a business loan marketplace that works best for established small businesses with relatively high revenue of at least $500,000 annually.

This lending marketplace is also helpful for businesses with poor credit, as it doesn’t specifically state any minimum accepted credit scores. That said, most lenders in the marketplace will want to see a personal credit score of at least 580 or higher. You’ll want to browse its list of loans and prequalify since not all of its lending parters may accept credit scores that low. 

Who National Business Capital may not be best for

This marketplace may not work best if you’re covering small expenses since most loans won’t fund less than $40,000. And lines of credit offer credit limits from $100,000 to $10 million. Many online lenders grant lesser loans starting at $1,000 or $5,000, which would be more helpful for startups and single-member businesses.

National Business Capital: in the details

Loan amount
$10,000-$10 million
Interest rate
5.00%-60.00% APR
Term lengths
6 months-10 years
Fastest funding
Same day
Min. annual revenue
$500,000
Min. time in business
1 year
Personal credit score
500

National Business Capital pros and cons

Pros

    Accepts bad credit

    No upfront fees

  • Checkmark

    Not required to show tax returns

Cons

  • Mixed loan details

  • High revenue requirements

  • Funding speeds vary widely

What we like and what we don’t like

National Business Capital’s lenders keep the credit criteria and documentation light when applying for a business loan. But pay attention to the type of lender you choose, which could significantly affect how quickly you can get the funds.

What we like

  • Accepts bad credit. National Business Capital is one of the few loan marketplaces that doesn’t set a minimum personal credit score requirement. However, most lenders will want to see personal credit scores between 580 and 700.
  • No upfront fees. You won’t pay any fees to apply for and get a loan approved. 
  • Not required to show tax returns. You’ll show your business revenue from your recent bank statements, but you won’t need tax returns.

What we don’t like

  • Mixed loan details. Some details given on the website conflict with each other, such as loan terms or credit score requirements. This can make it difficult to compare different types of loans or similar loans from other lenders.
  • High revenue required. To apply for a loan through National Business Capital, you’ll need at least $480,000 per year in revenue. This requirement is much higher than the standard that most lenders set. 
  • Funding speeds vary widely. You could wait up to 30 to 90 days if you apply with a bank through NBC. But if you choose an online lender, you could get funds quickly within 24 hours.

Business loan types offered

Loan quick facts

  • Amounts: $10,000 to $10 million
  • Terms: Not stated
  • Average APR: 10.50% with banks; 1.00% per month for nonbanks

National Business Capital term loan overview

National Business Capital works with a variety of lenders, including banks and fintech lenders, to offer term loans in wide-ranging amounts. It’s common for marketplaces to offer loans in the millions, such as $2 million or $5 million. But NBC tops these with a maximum $10 million loan amount.

You’ll need a minimum personal credit score of 580 to qualify, although most lenders will want to see a personal credit score of at least 680 or higher. But keep a close eye on funding timelines, which can vary considerably by type of lender. Banks can take 30 to 90 days to deposit funds, while nonbank lenders (typically online-based) can fund in as little as 24 hours.

Loan quick facts

  • Amounts: $100,000 to $10 million
  • Terms: Not stated
  • APR: 5.00% to 60.00%

National Business Capital business line of credit overview

If you need funding quickly with credit that you can reuse as needed, you can apply for a business line of credit. While many lines of credit cap their limits at $250,000 or $500,000, you can find limits up to $10 million through National Business Capital. 

The website states that there is no minimum personal credit score set, but you may need a personal credit score of at least 600. Once approved, you’ll receive funding in as little as 24 to 48 hours.

Loan quick facts

  • Amounts: Not stated
  • Terms: 1 to 5 years
  • Average APR: 5.00% to 12.00%

National Business Capital equipment loan overview

Equipment financing can help when you need funding to buy new or used equipment that you can use to expand your business. This loan uses the equipment you’re financing as collateral. Since it’s guaranteed by the equipment, lenders may make this type of loan easier to qualify for. 

 You will need a personal FICO score of at least 700 to qualify.

If you have great credit, some lending partners may overlook the usual time and revenue requirements. You typically get repayment terms between one and five years. But you can find terms shorter than a year if you’re financing inexpensive equipment. NBC’s lenders approve financing for equipment loans in three days or less.

Loan quick facts

  • Amounts: Up to $5 million
  • Terms: Up to 10 years
  • APR: 11.50% to 16.50%

National Business Capital SBA loan overview

National Business Capital is one of the few online lenders that offers SBA loans. You’ll need at least two years in business, a personal credit score of 685 or higher and your business needs to be generating a profit to qualify.  The U.S. Small Business Administration also requires businesses to have been rejected from other types of conventional loans before applying.

Loan quick facts

  • Amounts: Up to $10 million
  • Terms: Not stated
  • APR: Not stated

National Business Capital revenue-based financing overview

If you have healthy revenue but need a business loan that doesn’t look at credit, revenue-based financing could be an ideal option. This type of loan guarantees the loan using your business’s future revenue, often as a percentage of incoming sales or invoices. 

NBC’s partners don’t consider credit score for this type of financing. If approved, you can receive funds quickly within 24 hours.

Do you qualify? 

Your business doesn’t need a high credit score to achieve financing through National Business Capital. But businesses need solid revenue of at least $500,000, a higher revenue requirement than most lenders

You may be more likely to get approved or see many loan options with these requirements from National Business Capital:

  • $500,000 in annual revenue
  • 1 year in business
  • No minimum personal credit score, though some lenders may want to see between 580 to 700
Bankrate Insight

You’ll need to compare total borrowing costs for each offer closely since NBC’s partners can charge interest in many ways, including annual percentage rates (APRs) or factor rates. APRs offer the most accurate representation of costs, showing annual borrowing costs plus loan fees. But factor rates multiply the entire loan by a factor like 1.10 or 1.40. These can convert to higher interest rates than a loan that uses APR.

How to apply for a loan with National Business Capital 

You can get prequalified for a loan through National Business Capital by starting the application online. While it doesn’t pull a hard credit check, you will need to provide personal information before seeing your loan offers. A representative may also reach out to you to discuss your loan options.

For the initial application, you won’t be required to submit tax returns, but depending on the lender, you may be required to submit tax returns before your loan is approved.  

How National Business Capital compares to other lenders

National Business Capital offers an extensive marketplace of lending partners offering a variety of business loans. But which businesses qualify will depend on the type of loan, and NBC recommends having a high level of revenue. Let’s look at how it compares to other online loan marketplaces.

4.4

Bankrate Score

  • Loan amount

    $10,000-$10 million

  • Interest rate

    5.00%-60.00% APR

  • Term lengths

    6 months-10 years

  • Min. time in business

    1 year

  • Min. business annual revenue

    $500,000

4.6

Bankrate Score

  • Loan amount

    $1,000-$10 million

  • Interest rate

    4.63%-60.00%

  • Term lengths

    3 months-25 years

  • Min. time in business

    6 months

  • Min. business annual revenue

    $50,000

4.2

Bankrate Score

  • Loan amount

    $200-$3 million

  • Interest rate

    1.03-1.52 Factor rate

  • Term lengths

    Up to 36 months

  • Min. time in business

    N/A

  • Min. business annual revenue

    N/A

National Business Capital vs. Lendio

Both Lendio and National Business Capital are loan marketplaces with substantial networks of over 75 lending partners. With either marketplace, you can get business term loans, lines of credit, equipment financing, SBA loans and revenue-based financing. 

But Lendio partners offer lower loan sizes than National Business Capital partners. For example, a line of credit through Lendio offers borrowing amounts of $1,000 to $500,000, and revenue-based cash advances go from $5,000 to $1 million. Its small borrowing amounts make the loans accessible to startups and small businesses like sole proprietors and limited liability companies (LLCs). 

On the other hand, some loans through NBC offer higher loan sizes. A line of credit ranges from $100,000 to $10 million, term loans range from $10,000 to $10 million, and revenue-based financing goes up to $5 million. 

The types of loans you’ll qualify for through each marketplace can vary based on your credit. For example, term loans and lines of credit through Lendio require a personal credit score of 600 and at least a score of 650 for SBA loans. With National Business Capital, you may need a score of 580 for term loans, 700 for equipment loans and 685 for SBA loans.

National Business Capital vs. BusinessLoans.com

Like NBC, BusinessLoans.com is also a lending marketplace offering term loans, lines of credit and merchant cash advances. BusinessLoans.com doesn’t give many details about its lending partners, like the number of partners or brand names. Through its partners, it offers wide-ranging loan sizes as low as $200 all the way up to $3 million, depending on the loan. 

BusinessLoans.com also doesn’t list a minimum credit score, revenue or time in business. You’re most likely to get approved with at least six months in business, a personal credit score of 600 and $100,000 in annual revenue.  

With National Business Capital, you can get the same business loans and more, such as equipment financing, revenue-based financing and SBA loans. Loans through its partners don’t go quite as low. Its loans start at $10,000 and go up to $10 million. While NBC lenders can approve higher amounts than BusinessLoans.com, it’s unusual to find any business loans online reaching into the millions of dollars. 

NBC also doesn’t set a minimum credit score required to apply, though you may need a personal credit score of 580 to 700, depending on the loan. But NBC requires a substantially higher revenue stream around $500,000 per year.

National Business Capital frequently asked questions

How Bankrate rates National Business Capital

Overall Score 4.4
Accessibility 4.7 National Business Capital welcomes bad credit and startup businesses. But you’re most likely to get approved with a high level of revenue.
Affordability 3.7 NBC lenders charge interest rates in different ways, and some interest rates go as high as 60 percent.
Transparency 5.0 NBC provides good information through its website or by talking with representatives.
Customer experience 4.1 You can fill out an application online to apply.
Flexibility 4.5 Through NBC’s lending network, you can get a wide variety of business loans, loan amounts and terms.

Methodology

47
years in business
30+
lenders reviewed
22
loan features weighed
770+
data points collected

To select the top small business lenders, Bankrate considers more than 20 factors. These factors include loan amounts, approval and funding times, credit requirements, APR or factor rate ranges, fees, and easy-to-find rate and fee disclosures. Bankrate reviewed more than 30 lenders and gave each a rating, which consists of five categories:

  • Accessibility: Factors considered in this category include minimum loan amounts, approval and funding speed, minimum annual revenue and minimum credit score.
  • Affordability: This section measures interest or factor rates and fees.
  • Transparency: How easy it is to find important rates, fees and eligibility requirements are considered in this category.
  • Customer experience: Customer service hours, online applications and app availability are considered in this category.
  • Flexibility: This category considers factors like the number of loan products and ability to change payment due date.

Editorial disclosure: All reviews are prepared by Bankrate.com staff. Opinions expressed therein are solely those of the reviewer and have not been reviewed or approved by any advertiser. The information, including rates and fees, presented in the review is accurate as of the date of the review. Check the data at the top of this page and the lender’s website for the most current information.

