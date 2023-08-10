1West Finance Small Business Loans: 2024 Review

At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Our banking reporters and editors focus on the points consumers care about most — the best banks, latest rates, different types of accounts, money-saving tips and more — so you can feel confident as you’re managing your money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU — the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

At a glance

With digital doors open since 2017, 1West Finance is an online loan marketplace offering six main business loans from over 50 lenders. Its choices include loans for working capital, real estate, equipment and accounts receivable financing.

Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.

But getting funding quickly isn’t impossible through this marketplace — you just have to keep a close eye on the type of loan. You can get a working capital loan or line of credit within 48 hours of approval.

Applying through 1West Finance may not be the best choice if you’re expecting the fastest turnaround time . Most business loans offered through the platform can take several weeks until you see funding, including for equipment, real estate, SBA and accounts receivable financing.

Plus, you don’t need stellar credit to qualify. 1West small business loans include options for many credit levels , including bad credit, starting with a minimum personal credit score of 500. That score drops much lower than the typical credit score of 600 or higher required by online lenders.

As a loan marketplace, 1West Finance lenders can take on everyone from startups with three months in business to established small businesses. Most online lenders set the standard to at least six months or a year in business, and traditional lenders can require two years or more.

You also don’t need to meet a minimum credit or revenue requirement. 1West lenders only want to see that you have stable, growing revenue. But you’ll have to be patient about receiving funds since it can take up to two weeks to get approved.

Accounts receivable financing bases your funding on a percentage of your unpaid invoices. You can receive up to $10 million if you have the outstanding invoices to support it. 1West Finance lenders accept invoices with payment dates anywhere from 30 to 120 days, whereas some lenders only go up to 90 days.

1West lenders don’t require a set minimum amount of revenue. But you will have to show at least two years of business tax returns. The funding process can take up to three weeks for final approval.

A commercial real estate loan (CRE) is essentially a mortgage for business property. CRE loans offer high-dollar loan amounts to help qualified businesses invest significantly in property, especially for real estate that will directly turn a profit, like rental property. CRE loans through 1West offer typical repayment terms and interest rates.

Expect the approval process to take at least a month from beginning to end. But SBA loans can take up to 90 days to fully approve.

To qualify, you’ll need a personal credit score of at least 650 and three years in business. 1West doesn’t specify how much revenue you need, but many SBA lenders require a steady income of $200,000 or higher. You’ll also need collateral for SBA loans above $350,000.

1West Finance helps you do the legwork of finding an SBA loan while comparing the best terms and rates that match your credentials. Researching SBA lenders on your own can be a time-consuming task since not every lender offers this business loan.

You will need a personal credit score of at least 550, which is slightly higher than other 1West loans. You also need a minimum of one year’s experience under your belt and $10,000 in gross monthly sales before you can apply.

Whether you’re looking to buy or lease, 1West Finance can help you finance equipment up to a hefty $5 million price tag. Equipment loans use the equipment being financed as built-in collateral. Because this type of loan is less risky, some lenders can fund higher amounts. But 1West’s maximum loan sizes are unusually high — most online lenders fund up to $500,000 or less for equipment loans.

Startups can apply for a line of credit with just three months in business and $10,000 in gross monthly sales. These relaxed eligibility requirements make this loan more accessible than some of 1West’s other options.

A business line of credit works great as a recurring loan that you can pull from whenever you need funds. Lines of credit tend to have lower borrowing amounts than other business loans. The lower limits are true of 1West Finance lenders, though some online lenders stop even shorter than $500,000.

With 1West, you can qualify with as little as three months in business and $10,000 in gross monthly sales. The repayment schedule is a bit aggressive with daily or weekly payments. But you won’t be required to secure the loan with collateral.

Its interest rates are also standard for online lending. You can find lower rates, such as 7 percent, if you have strong credit, especially if you look for term loans through a bank .

A working capital loan is a short-term loan that provides financing to cover small purchases or day-to-day operational expenses when cash flow tightens. 1West’s 24-month maximum is slightly longer than many online lenders that only offer repayment terms of up to 18 months or less.

Business lenders in 1West Finance’s network keep lending criteria lenient and welcoming to startups and bad credit borrowers. Ultimately, the loan requirements depend on the loan and lender, but at a minimum, you need:

You’ll need to first create an account with 1West Finance before getting matched with business lenders.

You will need to consider funding timelines, though, since some loans take several weeks to get fully approved. Let’s look at the benefits and drawbacks of 1West Finance in detail.

This loan marketplace caters to startups and bad credit businesses with lenient criteria to apply. But established businesses can find options to finance a business venture costing millions of dollars.

1West Finance offers a suite of business loans through a wide network of over 50 partner lenders. But other lenders or marketplaces may offer more accessible loan amounts or longer repayment terms. Let’s see what similar lenders offer for small business loans .

1West Finance vs. Fundible

Fundible isn’t exactly a loan marketplace like 1West, but it does use partner lenders when you don’t qualify for its in-house financing. Both 1West and Fundible offer similar business loans with some notable differences. Fundible tends to offer longer repayment terms.

For example, Fundible’s term loans go from one to five years, while 1West’s lenders stick with terms of six to 24 months. Fundible’s line of credit offers terms up to 10 years, but a credit line with 1West stops at two years.

With either 1West or Fundible, you can get approved for a loan by meeting unusually low criteria. 1West lenders accept a personal credit score of 500 and either bypass revenue or look for a minimal $10,000 in monthly sales.

Fundible can approve scores down to 450, though loan options might be limited. At a minimum, you need $96,000 in annual revenue, similar to 1West, but a spokesperson stated that you’re most likely to get approved with $450,000.

1West Finance vs. National Business Capital

Both 1West Finance and National Business Capital are lending marketplaces with expansive networks. But National Business Capital compares over 75 lenders versus 1West Finance’s 50 partners. Both marketplaces offer a similar business loan selection, though 1West adds real estate financing that NBC doesn’t offer.

1West Finance business loans have a wider range of loan sizes. For example, term loans through NBC go from $10,000 to $10 million, and lines of credit offer $25,000 to $5 million. With 1West, you can get term loans (working capital loans) from $5,000 to $1 million, and lines of credit from $5,000 to $500,000.

Both marketplaces also offer loan choices to startups with just a few months in business. 1West’s choices include working capital loans and lines of credit to these startups, and NBC offers equipment and revenue-based financing.

Although both brands can approve bad credit business loans, 1West Finance provides five loan options to subprime credit borrowers versus NBC’s three. Both approve personal credit scores in the 500 range or don’t require a minimum credit score, as is the case with some NBC loans. 1West’s options include everything from working capital loans to lines of credit to real estate, equipment and accounts receivable financing. For NBC, bad credit borrowers can get term loans, equipment loans and revenue-based financing.