Home Equity Calculator Index
A home equity loan or home equity line of credit (HELOC) both allow you to borrow against your ownership stake in your home, or your equity. The equity is the difference between what you still owe on your mortgage and what your home is worth. Generally, the interest rates on home equity products are lower compared to other forms of financing like credit cards. Home equity loans come with fixed rates and a lump sum, while HELOCs come with variable rates (and sometimes a fixed-rate conversion option) and a revolving credit line.
These calculators can help you answer the following questions:
- How much equity do you currently have?
- Should you borrow against your home's equity?
- Should you get a line of credit or a second mortgage?
- How much will you be able to borrow?
- Would it be a good idea to pay off other debt using your home's equity?
- How long will it take to repay a home equity loan?