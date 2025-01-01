Tile calculator: See how much tile you need

Enter the width and the length of the area to be covered. Then, using the drop-down menu, select the size of the tile you're using and click "calculate." Your results will show the number of square feet of tile you'll need and the actual number of tiles in the size you specified.

But how many titles do you need? It depends on the space and size of tiles. Determining how many tiles it will take to create the style and functionality you’re looking for is a math equation — and it’s made much easier with this tile calculator.

Adding tiles to a wall is a great way to introduce a splash of color into a room, creating new and interesting contrasts of styles or patterns that can make a wall draw the eye of anyone who walks into the room. They also have a functional appeal since they are much easier to clean than a typical wall, making them an ideal addition to a kitchen or bathroom.

Allow for 5% more material for waste. This is an estimate only.

How to estimate tile quantities

Figuring out how much tile you may need is a matter of finding out the area of your space and dividing it by the size of the tile. For flooring in a standard rectangular room, measure a long and short wall. Multiply these numbers by 12 to get the length and width in inches, then multiply them together to get your area. From there, divide the area by the area of each tile. This will give you the approximate number of tiles you need. For tile on walls, you can use the same formula. Multiply the length and width of the space you want covered — like from the counter to the cabinets in a kitchen — by 12 to get each measurement in inches. Multiply these two numbers together to get your area, then divide that number by the area of the tile to get the number you will need. You may also need to account for any trim tiles, which will mean dividing the area of your space by the size of the trim tile. No matter the size of your project, always order extra. You may break a tile, spot a defect or need to do a replacement in the future, so accounting for waste is essential. Example Here is an example for a midsize bathroom using 6-inch x 6-inch ceramic tiles: Length: 9 feet or 108 inches

Width: 6 feet or 72 inches The area for this space is 54 square feet or 7,776 square inches. A six-inch tile has an area of 36 square inches. Divide 7,776 by 36 to get the number of tiles needed — 216 tiles.

Types of tiles

When you decide that a room needs tiles, it necessitates some follow-up questions: namely, what kind of tiles? Tiles come in various types, from different sizes and shapes to materials that can accomplish different looks and effects. You’ll also need to consider the cost of these tiles when you have a specific budget for your home improvement project.

Size

Tiles can come in several sizes, which can accomplish different looks. Small tiles, which can be as small as ¼” by ¼”, can include patterns and mosaic-like effects, while large tiles, as big as 5" or more in height or width, can make a space feel bigger.

Smaller tiles may be more difficult to install if you’re doing it yourself. You will need more spacers and more patience. However, they are ideal if the area you are working with is small. Larger tiles could be easier to place, but you may need to cut them to size — and invest in special equipment to do that job.

Shape

Square tiles are among the most common shapes for tiles, but tiles can come in any number of shapes. Rectangles can provide a subway-style aesthetic, while hexagons and octagons can be used to create interesting patterns. You can even get custom-cut tiles to get the shape you want.

Much like the size of the tile, its shape will impact installation. A simple pattern using squares may be easier to accomplish as a beginner. More complicated patterns that require multiple shapes will likely be a more difficult project. If you’re hiring someone to do the tiling for you, it will likely result in a bigger expense.

Material

Ceramic tiles are the most common variety because they are easy to clean and cut into different shapes, but they are far from the only material. There is the more durable porcelain tile, reflective and colorful glass, durable stone, wood, stainless steel, and a variety of others that you can choose from.

The type of material you choose will impact cost. Common materials will cost less than more luxury options. The material may also impact installation, and some may not be durable if they are in a high humidity environment like a bathroom. Do your research to ensure that the material you choose fits the space you’ll be tiling.