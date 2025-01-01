How Much Carpet Will You Need?

For rooms that aren’t a rectangle or a square, you may have to do a little extra work. For instance, a room with an alcove may require you to calculate two areas and add them together to get an accurate estimate of your square footage. You can also consult your home’s blueprints to see the approximate measurement you are starting with.

Once you have your room’s length and width, multiply them together to get your area. You can enter these numbers in the calculator to keep the process quick.

To get the area of your room, you will need to do some basic number crunching. Measure the length from wall to wall, then the width. You may want to add an inch or two to each side to account for any slants and ensure you buy enough carpet.

Figuring out how much carpet you need can be complicated for the following reasons:

The width of the carpet : Carpet is usually manufactured in 12-foot widths. If all rooms were 12 feet wide, there would be little problem. If the room is not, you may have to do some math to figure out how much carpet you need and how to avoid seams where possible. Let's say your room is 10 feet by 10 feet. That's 100 square feet. If you bought 100 square feet, you would have to do a lot of cutting and seam work to cover this room. Here's why: If the carpet is 12 feet wide, 100 square feet would mean the length would be 8 feet, 4 inches (100 divided by 12 = 8.4. So purchasing 100 square feet of carpet would require cutting off the extra 2 feet and then seaming it onto the 8-foot, 4-inch side as six pieces, each 2-feet wide by 1-foot, 8 inches to fit the 10 X10 room. To avoid all those seams, the better method is to buy a section of carpet that is 12 feet wide and 10 feet long -- 120 square feet -- and discard the 2-foot excess.

The direction of the carpet: Carpet is manufactured linearly, and the carpet pile leans in the direction it's manufactured. To maintain texture, pattern and color consistency, the carpet must all be installed in the same direction. If it doesn't, it will look like it is a slightly different color because of the way the light hits it.

Most retailers sell carpet by the square foot, but some sell it by the square yard. Carpet is often sold in pre-cut rolls of either 12, 13.5 or 15 feet width. However, buying a roll of carpet is likely to produce more waste than carpet tiles, which tend to be more precise. Carpet tiles typically come in either 12” by 12” or 24” by 24” squares, making it easier to reduce waste and replace a section if needed.

Unless you are experienced with carpet, you should contact a professional carpet installer to get accurate pricing and recommendation on what would be best for your space. If hiring a professional is cost prohibitive, you may want to consider a home improvement loan or another alternative financing option for your home improvement project.