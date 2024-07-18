Top CD rates today: July 18, 2024 | Lock in 5% APY or higher
- Today's leading CD rate across terms is 5.50% APY, offered on a three-month term.
- Some CDs out-earn high-yield savings accounts, although most CDs charge a fee for early withdrawals.
- Highest CD rates on most terms are at least triple the national averages.
A certificate of deposit (CD) can be a useful tool for earning interest on your funds as you save for your financial goals. Things to consider before opening a CD include the annual percentage yield (APY), how much money you wish to deposit, and whether you’re able to lock in the funds for the duration of the CD’s term.
Across CD terms, the leading APY remains 5.50 percent, and it’s available on a three-month term from Quontic Bank. So far, the month of July has seen only two decreases in top rates, along with one increase. Rates of 5 percent APY or greater can still be locked in on common terms of up to 18 months. In the meantime, you'll find leading APYs between 4.45 percent and 4.76 percent on popular terms from two years to five years.
Bankrate’s table below shows the highest yields offered on widely available CDs, by term. It also lists national average CD rates and how much you’d earn for each term with a $5,000 investment.
Today's best CD rates by term
|CD term
|Institution offering top APY
|Highest APY
|National average APY
|Estimated earnings on $5,000 with top APY
|3-month
|Quontic Bank
|5.50%
|1.25%
|$67
|6-month
|Bask Bank
|5.35%
|1.75%
|$132
|9-month
|America First Credit Union
|5.25%
|N/A
|$196
|1-year
|Bask Bank
|5.30%
|1.81%
|$265
|18-month
|Bask Bank
|5.00%
|1.90%
|$380
|2-year
|First Internet Bank of Indiana
|4.76%
|1.54%
|$487
|3-year
|First Internet Bank of Indiana
|4.61%
|1.42%
|$724
|4-year
|First Internet Bank of Indiana
|4.45%
|1.46%
|$951
|5-year
|First Internet Bank of Indiana
|4.50%
|1.43%
|$1,231
Note: Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown are as of July 18, 2024. APYs for some products may vary by region.
N/A: Not available; Bankrate doesn’t track national averages for the 9-month CD term due to limited available data. Estimated earnings are based on the highest APYs and assume interest is compounded annually.
How to make the most of today’s CD rates
Not all CDs are created equal, so it’s worth your time to shop around for one that pays the highest rate. CD yields increased steadily from June 2021 until late 2023, when many started to level off. However, higher-than-average rates can often be found at online-only banks. Such banks commonly offer high APYs to draw customers from brick-and-mortar banks, many of which pay paltry yields.
What the current rate environment means for CDs
Recent federal funds rate changes: To combat high inflation, the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate 11 times in 2022 and 2023, before leaving rates unchanged for seven straight meetings. Before the string of rate hikes began in March 2022, the target range was at 0-0.25 percent, and it currently stands at a 23-year high of 5.25-5.50 percent.
What this means for deposit accounts such as CDs: Yields on competitive savings accounts and CDs tend to move in lockstep with the Fed’s interest rate moves. As such, many banks increase their yields when the Fed raises rates, and they lower yields when the federal funds rate drops. While the Fed has held rates steady since July 2023, top CD APYs ended up peaking in late 2023 and have since been decreasing gradually, as illustrated below.
How inflation factors in
The Fed has held its key benchmark rate steady since July 2023, due to inflation not slowing as quickly as it has in the past. Fed officials’ goal is to bring the annual inflation rate down to 2 percent. While the consumer price index (CPI), a measure of inflation, has decreased significantly from its decades-high annual rate of 9 percent in June 2022, it’s currently at 3 percent.
“We have stated that we do not expect it will be appropriate to reduce the target range for the federal funds rate until we have gained greater confidence that inflation is moving sustainably toward 2 percent,” Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in remarks following the Fed’s latest decision not to change rates on June 12.
The current rate of inflation is a significant factor that affects what the Fed decides to do with rates. An increase in the federal funds rate can be good for savers — translating to higher APYs on many CD and savings accounts — while it can be bad for borrowers as interest rates tend to increase on loans.
Is now still a good time to open a new CD?
“This a great environment for CDs as interest rates are at, or near, a peak for this cycle and the Federal Reserve is expected to begin cutting interest rates later this year,” says Greg McBride, CFA, Bankrate’s chief financial analyst. “The top-yielding CDs currently earn in excess of the inflation rate and savers have the ability to lock in that inflation-beating return for multiple years. If you have money you won’t need to touch for a period of time, now is a great time to consider a CD.”
CD FAQs
Research methodology
Bankrate calculates and reports the national average APYs for various CD terms. Factored into national average rates are the competitive APYs commonly offered by online banks, along with the very low rates often found at large brick-and-mortar banks.
In June 2023, Bankrate updated its methodology that determines the national average CD rates. For the process, more than 500 banks and credit unions are now surveyed each week to generate the national averages. Among these institutions are those that are broadly available and offer high yields, as well as some of the nation’s largest banks.