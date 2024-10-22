What is hotel status match and which hotels offer it?

Key takeaways Status match programs let you match elite benefits you earned with one hotel loyalty program with a different hotel brand altogether.

Status match gives you the chance to try new hotel loyalty program benefits without putting in the work (and spending) to earn elite status the traditional way.

Not all hotel loyalty programs offer status matches, and ones that do change their program requirements over time.

The hotel industry is highly competitive, which is part of the reason hotel brands launch loyalty programs to lure in and reward frequent travelers. But there’s another tool hotel brands use to steal business travelers and jet-setters from other brands, and it’s known as status match.

If you frequently stay with one hotel brand and you have elite status to show for it, you’re probably busy enjoying hotel benefits like room upgrades, early check-in, late checkout and lounge access. But what happens if you want to change your preferred hotel brand?

Read on to learn how hotel status match programs can help you enjoy these elite benefits with other hotel loyalty programs for a limited time, or even in perpetuity if you switch programs.

What is a status match?

Status match is a tool hotel loyalty programs use to snag frequent travelers from competing hotels. Essentially, these programs let elite members from another brand qualify for top-tier perks that they would normally have to earn through paid hotel stays or having a co-branded hotel credit card.

Whereas some status matches are offered automatically to those who sign up, others are offered in the form of a status “challenge.” When the latter applies, customers typically need to complete a specific number of paid stays or reach a specific spending threshold with the new hotel brand in order to qualify.

Which hotels offer status matches?

Here’s a rundown of which hotel brands are offering status matches right now.

Hilton Honors

Hilton Honors members who have not applied for a status match in the past and are a Silver tier or lower can apply for this benefit. Essentially, frequent travelers need to submit proof of elite status with another hotel brand upfront, at which point they’ll be upgraded to Hilton Gold status for 90 days. At that point, guests can do one of the following:

Stay at least eight nights with Hilton within the 90-day trial period to keep Gold status through March 31, 2026

Stay an additional six nights (14 total nights) within the 90-day trial period to upgrade to Diamond status through March 31, 2026

Also, be aware that several Hilton credit cards provide automatic elite status just for signing up. Some options to consider include:

Marriott Bonvoy

At the moment, the Marriott Bonvoy program does not have a status match offer you can apply for. However, the brand has offered status matches in the past, so you should always watch out for new opportunities.

There are also co-branded Marriott credit cards that offer automatic elite status. Consider the following cards if you want to get automatic elite status and earn rewards on your spending:

World of Hyatt

The World of Hyatt program doesn’t offer a status match program at the moment, and it has not had a public offer for status match in the past. However, you can get automatic World of Hyatt elite status by signing up for the right World of Hyatt credit card:

The World of Hyatt Credit Card* (comes with automatic Discoverist status for as long as the account stays open)

World of Hyatt Business Credit Card* (comes with automatic Discoverist status for the cardholder and up to five employees)

IHG One Rewards

IHG One Rewards is another hotel brand that is not offering a public status match challenge at the moment. However, you can still get automatic elite hotel status with an eligible credit card:

IHG One Rewards Premier Credit Card* (comes with automatic Platinum Elite status)

IHG One Rewards Traveler Credit Card* (comes with automatic Silver Elite status)

IHG One Rewards Premier Business Credit Card* (comes with automatic Platinum Elite status)

Wyndham Rewards

Wyndham Rewards does offer the chance to match your status at the moment. To qualify, you’ll send in proof of your existing hotel elite status with the chance to maintain a corresponding status level if you complete a minimum number of paid stays with the hotel brand within 90 days.

The new status you receive depends on the status you have. For example, Gold Elite status or higher with Marriott Bonvoy translates to Diamond status with Wyndham Rewards.

Status match requirements include:

Wyndham Rewards matched status Number of qualifying nights required within 90 days to maintain matched status Gold 1 Platinum 4 Diamond 10

You can also get automatic Wyndham Rewards elite status with the following rewards credit cards:

Choice Privileges

Choice Privileges currently offers status match. Essentially, you can apply for a status match by submitting proof of elite status with another hotel brand. You’ll email your full name, Choice Privileges member number and proof of status (such as a screenshot that shows your elite hotel status) to the following email address: Status_Match@choicehotels.com.

At that point, you’ll automatically become an elite member with Choice Privileges. You’ll then be eligible for elite perks like bonus points on paid stays and a welcome gift at eligible properties in the U.S. and Canada.

Best Western Rewards

Best Western offers a program called Status Match…No Catch, which lets you request a status match without a ton of work required on your part. This program requires you to send an email to StatusMatch@bestwestern.com with the following information in order to receive elite status with Best Western:

Full name

Full address

Email address

Phone number

Best Western Rewards member number

Proof of elite status in another hotel program, such as a screenshot of your loyalty card

Best Western also says that elite members who reach a new elite status tier through this program will receive their new elite status through March 31, 2026.

Should you use a hotel status match?

Using a status match program is a no-brainer if you already have elite status with a particular hotel brand but you’ve been wanting to try out a new program. After all, most status match programs give you a higher tier of status just for proving your current status, and you may get to enjoy elite status perks for a year or longer.

That said, you can also get automatic elite status through a number of top hotel credit cards, and this is probably the easiest course to take. Hotel credit cards even let you earn generous sign-up bonuses and hotel points on all your spending, and many offer a free award night each year (often after your cardmember anniversary). In fact, even some of the best travel rewards cards offer hotel status for cardholders.

The bottom line

Status match programs tend to come and go over time, so you’ll want to frequently check the hotel programs you’re interested in to see which new status match offers have come along. By proving you have elite status and taking steps to have it matched, you can enjoy elite perks and try out a competing hotel brand before fully committing to a new brand.