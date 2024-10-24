Guide to Fine Hotels + Resorts by American Express

Key takeaways American Express Fine Hotels + Resorts is a luxury travel portal exclusively for premium Amex cardholders, offering access to over 2,600 luxury properties worldwide.

Cardholders with eligible American Express cards can receive exclusive benefits and perks when booking through Fine Hotels + Resorts.

These benefits include room upgrades, daily breakfast for two, early check-in and late check-out and complimentary credits at select properties.

American Express makes it simple to find unique luxury hotels all around the world through its curated travel site, Fine Hotels + Resorts (FHR).

Although this collection of properties is only available to select American Express cardholders, Fine Hotels + Resorts perks can be easy to overlook, given all the other travel-related benefits that come with premium Amex travel credit cards.

Booking your next hotel stay through Amex Fine Hotels + Resorts will add several great benefits to your stay that are worth learning more about. In this guide, we’ll walk through the details of the Fine Hotels + Resorts program and answer several of the most common questions.

What is American Express Fine Hotels + Resorts?

American Express Fine Hotels + Resorts is a luxury travel portal reserved for premium American Express cardholders, such as those with The Platinum Card® from American Express. The program connects eligible members to over 2,600 properties around the world, including a mix of unique independent properties and well-known luxury brands like Fairmont, Four Seasons, Hyatt, IHG and Ritz-Carlton.

Making your hotel booking through American Express Fine Hotels + Resorts allows you to access benefits and perks that aren’t available to the average customer. American Express is very selective with the properties it includes in Amex FHR and equally selective in who has access to the program.

American Express credit cards with Fine Hotels + Resorts Access

If you own one of the following American Express credit cards, you have access to Fine Hotels + Resorts:

The Platinum Card® from American Express

The Business Platinum Card® from American Express

The American Express Corporate Platinum Card®*

The Centurion Card from American Express*

Besides offering access to Fine Hotels + Resorts, the Platinum Card from American Express features up to $200 in annual credits for prepaid hotel bookings at Fine Hotels + Resorts or The Hotel Collection properties when you book through American Express Travel. You’ll need to stay a minimum of two nights in order to utilize this perk.

The Business Platinum Card from American Express offers even greater benefits when it comes to Fine Hotels + Resorts. Cardholders can get up to $550 in statement credits or complimentary perks for booking with a Fine Hotels + Resorts property, plus up to $250 combined credits for qualifying bookings with The Hotel Collection.

American Express Fine Hotels + Resorts benefits

Amex FHR offers some great benefits and perks that can make your stay at one of its luxury properties even more enjoyable. Here’s what you can expect from a Fine Hotels + Resorts stay:

Complimentary breakfast for two every day

12 p.m. check-in, when available

Guaranteed 4 p.m. checkout

Free room upgrade at check-in, when available

Complimentary Wi-Fi

A complimentary credit worth $100 that’s unique to every property

American Express values these perks at $600 on average, giving you plenty of motivation to book your stay through Fine Hotels + Resorts.

Can you use Amex points to book Fine Hotels + Resorts rooms?

Yes, you can use Amex’s Pay with Points feature to cover some or all of the cost of your stay. Simply make your purchase through American Express Travel using one of the four eligible American Express cards.

The points value will appear as a credit on your statement to cover the cost of your hotel. If you don’t have enough Membership Rewards points to cover the full cost, you’ll simply pay the remaining balance on your next card statement. Membership Rewards points are worth $10 per 1,000 points, and you need at least 5,000 points to begin the redemption process.

Is booking through Amex Fine Hotels + Resorts worth it?

Booking your hotel stay through American Express Fine Hotels + Resorts can be a great opportunity, especially if you value premium travel perks.

Of course, you’ll want to compare prices before you book, especially if you’re considering booking through Fine Hotels + Resorts versus booking directly with the hotel. Keep in mind that the benefits associated with Amex Fine Hotels + Resorts may offset many of the price differences you might find, whether you’re enjoying the complimentary breakfast for two or taking advantage of your 4 p.m. checkout.

Plus, you might be able to use your Membership Rewards points to cover part of your stay — or take advantage of Fine Hotels + Resorts credits offered by the Platinum and Business Platinum cards.

The bottom line

American Express Fine Hotels + Resorts offers some pretty incredible benefits for people who enjoy staying in unique and luxurious properties around the world. If you don’t already have high-level elite status with a hotel, FHR could help you access similar elite-level perks.

While access to Fine Hotels + Resorts probably isn’t at the top of your list of reasons to get the Platinum Card or Business Platinum card, it makes an excellent — and often overlooked — bonus to pair with the other benefits and rewards that come with American Express’s top travel credit cards. For some people, it might even make the Amex Platinum’s annual fee worth it.

Frequently asked questions about American Express hotels

How does Amex Fine Hotels and Resorts differ from The Hotel Collection? Caret Down Icon American Express’ Fine Hotels + Resorts and The Hotel Collection both offer exclusive benefits for Amex cardholders, but they cater to different levels of luxury. The Hotel Collection requires a minimum two-night stay and offers a $100 credit for resort activities and potential room upgrades. It is accessible to American Express® Gold Card and American Express® Business Gold Card holders as well. Fine Hotels + Resorts is only offered to Platinum and Centurion cardholders and offers a more robust set of benefits, including daily breakfast for two, guaranteed 4 p.m. late checkout, complimentary Wi-Fi and a $100 property credit.

Can you book American Express Fine Hotels and Resorts reservations for others? Caret Down Icon Yes, it’s possible to enter another person’s name in the guest name field during the booking process. However, if the cardholder is not present at check-in, they could risk losing their hotel benefits. So, while you can book for others, it’s safer if the cardholder accompanies the guest to ensure all terms are met to avoid issues at check-in.

*The information about The American Express Corporate Platinum Card® and The Centurion Card from American Express has been collected independently by Bankrate. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.