Your guide to Hawaiian Airlines Dining Rewards

Key takeaways The Hawaiian Airlines rewards program offers opportunities to earn miles for various activities such as shopping, staying at hotels and dining at participating restaurants.

The easiest way to join the Hawaiian Airlines dining rewards program is to sign up either for its co-branded credit card or debit card.

HawaiianMiles Buy & Fly program allows cardholders to earn bonus miles for dining at select restaurants in addition to the regular miles earned from using their co-branded card.

Travelers hoping to experience the surreal beauty of the Hawaiian islands should consider joining the Hawaiian Airlines frequent flyer program . After all, participants can earn rewards good for flights from the continental United States to Hawaii, as well as to select destinations in Asia and the South Pacific.

But any rewards-fueled journey starts with earning enough miles to begin with. Fortunately, there are many ways to rack up Hawaiian miles — including signing up for a co-branded Hawaiian Airlines credit card, shopping with retailers in HawaiianMiles Buy & Fly (formerly the Hawaiian Airlines Marketplace) and flying with the airline.

You can also earn miles by dining at select restaurants that belong to Buy & Fly. If that piques your interest (and your appetite), here’s how you can earn Hawaiian Airlines dining rewards.

What are Hawaiian Airlines dining rewards?

Hawaiian Airlines dining includes several unique and local dining partners at which Hawaiian Airlines credit card holders can earn miles for each purchase. There are several ways to earn HawaiianMiles, but dining with Hawaiian Airlines’ specialty partners can earn you up to 5X points on each dollar you spend with a Hawaiian Airlines credit card.

Specialty partners at the time of writing include Holey Grail Donuts, Koa Pancake House, Honolulu Cookie Company, Leonard’s Bakery and La Tour Café.

How dining works with the Hawaiian Airlines Rewards program

Where some other airline rewards programs feature separate shopping and dining rewards, Hawaiian Airlines combines both to give you an easy rewards-earning opportunity. Through the Buy & Fly program, you can earn miles for shopping online at select stores, staying at partner hotels or dining at select restaurants.

The dining component of Buy & Fly doesn’t offer a specific sign-up bonus like other dining programs. Instead, you’ll earn a flat rate of miles for each dollar you spend at a participating establishment — usually 1 to 5 miles. Remember, these miles are awarded on top of miles you can earn by using a co-branded Hawaiian Airlines credit card.

How to join Hawaiian Airlines Buy & Fly

Signing up for the Hawaiian Airlines® World Elite Mastercard® * is probably the best way to get started in this program, especially if you want to earn miles for each dollar you spend. You can even earn a big sign-up bonus for meeting a minimum spending requirement within a few months.

Hawaiian Airlines® World Elite Mastercard®

Earn 70,000 bonus HawaiianMiles when you spend $2,000 on purchases in the first 90 days of account opening

Earn 3X miles on eligible Hawaiian Airlines purchases, 2X miles on gas, dining, and eligible grocery purchases, and 1X miles on other purchases

Get 2 free checked bags on eligible flights

One-time 50 percent companion flight discount for round-trip coach travel between Hawaii and North America on Hawaiian Airlines

Enjoy a $100 companion discount each year

Discounted award flights available

$99 annual fee

No foreign transaction fees

In addition to signing up for the Hawaiian Airlines World Elite Mastercard, you can also earn Hawaiian Airlines dining rewards with a Bankoh Hawaiian Airlines® Visa® Debit Card *.

If you have a co-branded Hawaiian Airlines credit card or debit card already, you probably belong to their Hawaiian Airlines frequent flyer program. If not, you can create a free account.

How to use HawaiianMiles Buy & Fly

Once you have an active Hawaiian Airlines frequent flyer account and a co-branded Hawaiian Airlines credit card or debit card, the rest is a piece of cake. All you’ll need to do to earn miles in this program is use your co-branded credit card or debit card on any purchase. Participating stores, hotels and restaurants earn bonus miles on top of your credit card or debit card earnings.

If you want to know which restaurants and shops near you earn Hawaiian miles, you can log in to the Hawaiian Airlines Buy & Fly page, then click on “Partner Directory” and filter your results to your ZIP code. You can also search by using keywords if you have a specific establishment in mind.

Hawaiian Airlines also offers a handy mobile app that can make searching for restaurants and retailers in your area a breeze. This app is available for free download on Android phones and iPhone.

How to maximize Hawaiian Airlines Buy & Fly

Earning miles for shopping or dining out is always a good thing, but there are a few ways to maximize your efforts within the Hawaiian Airlines Buy & Fly program. The following tips will help you earn more miles through the Hawaiian Airlines rewards program over time:

Sign up for a co-branded Hawaiian Airlines credit card

While you can earn bonus miles within the program with a Bankoh Hawaiian Airlines Visa Debit Card, you’ll get more bang for your buck if you use the Hawaiian Airlines World Elite Mastercard.

Although the Bankoh Visa Debit Card earns 1 mile for every $2 spent on qualified purchases, you’ll earn 3X miles on Hawaiian purchases and 2X miles on dining, gas stations and grocery store purchases by using the World Elite Mastercard.

Star Icon Keep in mind: The miles you earn through the dining program are in addition to the miles earned on regular purchases with your card.

Search for participating restaurants when you travel

Don’t forget, with Hawaiian Airlines dining rewards, you will earn miles whenever you dine at participating restaurants — even if they’re far away from your home. Make sure to download the mobile app so you can easily search for participating establishments nearby.

Earn miles when you shop for gifts

Earn miles when you shop at participating retailers and Hawaiian Airlines partners. For example, you could be earning miles when you order select purchases from stores like Teleflora, Rocket Mortgage and Pacifica Island Art.

The bottom line

If you’re ready to explore the Napali Coast on Kauai or the beaches of Maui, HawaiianMiles can get you there faster. The Hawaiian Airlines Buy & Fly program gives you an easy way to earn more miles when you dine, shop or spend money at participating establishments.

To learn more about other rewards programs, check out our latest points and rewards program guides .

*All information about the Hawaiian Airlines® World Elite Mastercard® and the Bankoh Hawaiian Airlines® Visa® Debit Card has been collected independently by Bankrate. Card details have not been reviewed or approved by the issuer.