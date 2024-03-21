Michelle Clardie

  • Debt management
  • Investment

Michelle Clardie is a seasoned investor who’s been writing professionally about saving and investing since 2017. She used the investment advice she covered to quit her day job in property tax consulting and move abroad, writing her way from one country to the next.

With a Master's in Business Management and Strategy from WGU, Michelle specializes in making complex personal finance topics easy to understand, You may have seen Michelle’s work on:

  • Websites for notable financial institutions like PNC Bank and Omaha Mutual,
  • Informational websites like coverage.com, interest.com, and mortgage.com,
  • And financial blogs like Get Rich Slowly and Wallet Hacks.

