Advertiser Disclosure
Credit Saint Credit Repair Review
Credit Saint
-
Best for: Simple credit repair options
Start-up fee: $99–$195
Monthly fee: $79.99–$139.99
Money-back guarantee: 90 days
Maximum number of disputes: Unlimited with the Clean Slate Plan
Types of letters to creditors/bureaus: Dispute (credit bureau challenges) and intervention
-
Credit Saint offers credit repair services to help customers improve their credit history by removing any inaccurate, outdated or misleading information from the record.
Transparent service packages and pricing models make Credit Saint one of the best credit repair companies available to today’s consumers. Credit Saint is generally well-reviewed by customers and is one of the few credit repair companies accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB).
Credit Saint services
Credit Saint offers the following services:
- Access to educational content
- Credit score analysis and tracking
- Creditor intervention letters
- Inquiry targeting
- Personalized guide to building credit
- Unlimited challenges to all three credit bureaus
Credit Saint offers standard credit repair services, including disputes to credit bureaus, creditor intervention letters and credit score tracking. Customers also get access to educational content about building good credit. Premium packages include additional features, such as personalized guides to credit building and payment reporting to all three credit bureaus.
What Credit Saint does not cover
Unlike some competitors, Credit Saint does not offer ID theft monitoring or ID theft insurance.
As is the case with all legitimate credit repair services, Credit Saint cannot dispute accurate information on your credit report; it can only dispute inaccurate, misleading or outdated information.
Credit repair packages
Credit Saint currently offers three credit repair packages.
Credit Polish
For $79.99 per month plus a $99 first-work fee, you get access to the standard credit repair services, which Credit Saint considers a medium level of aggressiveness in addressing credit issues. The Credit Polish package includes:
- Access to educational content
- Challenges to the three credit bureaus
- Credit score analysis and tracker
- Creditor intervention letters
Credit Remodel
For $109.99 per month plus a $99 first-work fee, you get everything from the Credit Polish package as well as advanced services like:
- Credit reports from one of the three credit bureau
- Inquiry targeting
- Personalized guide to building credit
- Real-time account sync
The Credit Remodel package is promoted as a highly aggressive approach to credit repair.
Clean Slate
For $139.99 per month and a $195 first-work fee, you get everything from the Credit Remodel package plus:
- Reports from all three credit bureaus
- Payment reporting to the credit bureaus
- Access to homeownership programs
- Acqualify Loan Readiness Program helps you get on track to qualify for a home loan
- Rent-to-Own Home Program through Pathway Homes may help you find a rent-to-own home
Additional features
Free consultation
Credit Saint promotes a free consultation service to help you determine if credit repair is a good fit for you and which service package would best fit your current needs.
Rent-to-own home program available through Pathway Homes
Rent-to-own homes, also called lease-to-buy homes, can offer a solution for those who want to become homeowners but aren’t financially ready to make their move yet. For example, some homebuyers need more time to improve their credit scores or save money for the down payment.
Rent-to-own allows you to pay a monthly premium on your rental, which can be applied to your down payment if you choose to purchase the home at the end of your lease term. Customers who choose Credit Saint’s Clean Slate Package get access to Pathway Homes’ rent-to-own program.
No first-work fee for an additional family member
If you enroll a family member at the same time you sign up for Credit Saint’s services, Credit Saint will waive the first-work fee for that family member.
Credit Saint’s accessibility and availability
Credit Saint currently operates in 49 out of 50 states. Nonmembers can reach Credit Saint by phone while paying customers get access to online chat services as well.
Availability
Credit Saint currently serves residents of all states except South Carolina.
Contact information
Customer support is available by phone Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET, Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET, and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m. ET. The customer support line is 888-400-4679 or 877-637-2673.
- Instagram: @creditsaint
- Facebook: @creditsaint
- X: @creditsaint
Credit Saint customer experience
Credit Saint offers customer-friendly features, such as transparent pricing, flexible month-to-month subscriptions you can cancel at any time, and longer customer support hours than most credit repair companies.
As with all credit repair companies, client satisfaction typically comes down to results. When credit scores improve, customers post positive reviews, and when credit scores don’t improve, customers post negative reviews.
Contract duration
Credit Saint offers monthly service subscriptions without pre-determined contract terms. If you no longer need Credit Saint’s services, you can cancel your subscription.
Customer and third-party reviews
- BBB rating: 4.32 stars with 133 reviews.
- Consumer Affairs average rating: 4.9 stars with 450 reviews
- Google Reviews average rating: 4.8 stars with 12,730 reviews
- Trustpilot average rating: 4.6 stars with 367 reviews
*Review information accurate as of May 13, 2024.
Credit Saint LLC reviews are generally positive. Having served over 200,000 customers in its 19-year history, Credit Saint has received over 11,000 five-star reviews across multiple review platforms.
In their Credit Saint reviews, customers regularly report that the service is effective and that customer support is helpful.
One notable complaint is difficulty claiming the 90-day money-back guarantee. You must meet certain conditions to be eligible for a refund, such as remaining in the program for 90 days and requesting the refund over the phone between days 91 and 120 of enrollment. Read the conditions of the guarantee before enrolling.
Regulatory and legal
Credit Saint does not appear to have any pending legal issues.
How Credit Saint compares
Credit Saint vs. Lexington Law
Lexington Law offers a similar suite of services to Credit Saint. However, instead of offering three service packages to choose from, Lexington Law offers one comprehensive package for $99.95 per month. This package is similar to Credit Saint’s $109.99 Credit Remodel package. Lexington Law also provides an impressive library of free resources and does not charge a first-work fee. However, unlike Credit Saint, Lexington Law is not BBB-accredited, nor does it offer a money-back guarantee.
Credit Saint vs. Creditrepair.com
Creditrepair.com is a more affordable alternative to Credit Saint, with packages starting at a special rate of $49.95 per month (normally priced at $69.95 per month). This low-cost package is comparable to Credit Saint’s Credit Polish package. For a plan similar to Credit Saint’s Clean Slate package, you could choose Creditrepair.com’s $119.95 Advanced package. Creditrepair.com does not offer a money-back guarantee, and it is not BBB-accredited. It does, however, provide ID theft insurance, which Credit Saint does not offer.
Credit Saint vs. The Credit Pros
The Credit Pros may be a good alternative if you’re looking for a wider range of services than Credit Saint offers. The three packages from The Credit Pros range from $69 to $149 per month. However, the $69 Money Management package focuses on tools like budget, debt repayment plans and bill-pay reminders rather than providing traditional credit repair services. For a true credit repair package, you would need the $129 Prosperity package. This package is more robust than Credit Saint’ packages, including cease-and-desist letters, fraud alerts and letters of reference. Both Credit Saint and The Credit Pros offer a 90-day money-back guarantee.