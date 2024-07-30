Advertiser Disclosure
Sky Blue Repair Review
Sky Blue Credit
-
Best for: Couples looking to improve their credit together
Start-up fee: $79 ($119 for couples)
Monthly fee: $79–$99
Money-back guarantee: 90 days
Maximum number of disputes: Limited
Types of letters to creditors/bureaus: Dispute, debt validation, intervention, cease and desist
-
Established in 1989, Sky Blue Credit offers credit repair services to help customers clean up their credit reports and improve their credit scores. If you have inaccurate, outdated or misleading information on your credit history, Sky Blue Credit can dispute the information to potentially have it removed from your credit record. This may increase your credit score in just a few months.
Sky Blue’s services are straightforward, and its pricing is competitive. In fact, the couples pricing option makes Sky Blue one of the best credit repair companies for cohabitating couples (married or not) who want to improve their credit together.
Sky Blue Credit services
Sky Blue Credit offers the following services:
- Cease-and-desist letters
- Credit bureau disputes
- Credit score tracking
- Creditor interventions
- Debt validation letters
- Inquiry disputes
- One-on-one consultations
- Personal information correction letters
- Three-bureau reports and scores
What Sky Blue Credit does not cover
Sky Blue Credit, like all reputable credit repair services, will only contest inaccurate, outdated, or misleading details on your credit report. It will not dispute accurate information. Additionally, Sky Blue does not offer ID theft monitoring as some competitors do.
Credit repair packages
Sky Blue Credit currently offers two credit repair packages.
Basic Service
For $79 per month, you get access to standard credit repair tools, including:
- Credit bureau disputes
- One-on-one consultations and 60-day credit updates
- Reports and scores from all three credit bureaus
Couples (who must live together but do not have to be married) can enroll in the Basic Service package for $119 per month. This represents a savings of $39 per month compared to enrolling as individuals.
Full Service
For $99 per month, you get everything from the Basic Service package plus advanced services, such as:
- Creditor interventions
- Inquiry disputes
- Cease-and-desist letters
- Personal information correction letters
Additionally, credit updates are provided every 45 days under this plan rather than every 60 days as offered by the Basic Service plan. Couples can enroll in the Full Service package for $149 per month, a savings of $49 per month compared to enrolling as individuals.
Additional features
Coaches-on-call
Sky Blue Credit offers credit repair specialists for on-demand coaching sessions as needed. Members can sign up anytime.
Faster dispute cycles
Some competitors send disputes once every 60 days. Sky Blue claims to work faster to cover more disputes in less time. The website repeatedly promotes a 45-day cycle, but the FAQs page specifies a 35-day cycle.
Online client portal
Sky Blue Credit may not offer a mobile app to help you track your progress, but its web-based client portal provides a similar function, allowing you to access updated credit scores and disputes that are in process.
Sky Blue Credit’s accessibility and availability
Sky Blue Credit appears to operate in all 50 states and is available to assist customers via phone, online message, or social media.
Availability
Sky Blue Credit currently serves all 50 states.
Contact information
Customer support is available by phone Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET. The customer support line is 1-800-790-0445. If you prefer, you can send a note through the contact form on Sky Blue’s website.
- Instagram: @skybluecredit
- Facebook: none
- X: @skybluecredit
Sky Blue Credit customer experience
Sky Blue Credit offers customer-friendly benefits, such as transparent pricing, an online portal and flexible monthly subscriptions that you can cancel whenever you like. But, as is the case with other credit repair services, customer satisfaction comes down to results.
Contract duration
Sky Blue Credit does not require a specific contract period. You can work with Sky Blue month-to-month, pausing your service or canceling your service at any time to avoid additional charges.
Customer and third-party reviews
- BBB rating: 3.5 stars with 14 reviews. Sky Blue Credit is not currently accredited by the Better Business Bureau. However, it does have a BBB rating of B-.
- Consumer Affairs average rating: 4.9 stars with 236 reviews
- Google Reviews average rating: 4.3 stars with 491 reviews
- Trustpilot average rating: 2.9 stars with 2 reviews
*Review information accurate as of May 6, 2024.
Credit repair companies commonly receive positive reviews when they successfully improve credit scores and negative reviews when they do not. And this is true with Sky Blue Credit reviews. However, it is important to understand the constraints of credit repair companies. They can correct inaccurate, outdated and misleading data on your credit report, but they cannot erase negative marks that accurately reflect your previous activity.
Additionally, consumers play an active role in credit repair. You must use credit responsibly throughout the credit repair process and beyond to improve and maintain your credit score. If you make mistakes like failing to pay bills on time, for example, your credit score can go down, even if a credit repair company corrects an error to increase your score.
Regulatory and legal
Sky Blue Credit does not appear to have any pending or recent legal issues.
How Sky Blue Credit compares
Sky Blue Credit vs. Lexington Law
Lexington Law offers a similar suite of services to Sky Blue. However, instead of offering two service package options, Lexington Law offers one comprehensive package for $99.95 per month. Lexington Law also provides an impressive library of free resources to help consumers repair, build and maintain good credit. Unlike Sky Blue, Lexington Law does not offer a money-back guarantee or couples pricing.
Sky Blue Credit vs. Creditrepair.com
Creditrepair.com is among the most affordable credit repair companies available, with packages starting at a discounted rate of just $49.95 per month (normally priced at $69.95 per month). This low-cost package is similar in scope to Sky Blue’s Basic Service package. For a package similar to Sky Blue’s Full Service package, you would need Creditrepair.com’s $119.95 Advanced package. Unlike Sky Blue, Creditrepair.com offers ID Theft insurance but no money-back guarantee.
Sky Blue Credit vs. The Credit Pros
The Credit Pros offers a wider range of services than Sky Blue but also costs more. The Credit Pros’ three packages range from $69 to $129 per month. However, the $69 Money Management package does not include traditional credit repair services; it focuses on money management tools like bill payment reminders, debt payoff plans and budgets. For similar services to Sky Blue’s offerings, you would need the $129 per month Prosperity package. Both Sky Blue Credit and The Credit Pros offer a 90-day money-back guarantee.