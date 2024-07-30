Advertiser Disclosure
Lexington Law Credit Repair Review
Lexington Law Credit Repair
Best for: Free resources
Start-up fee: $0
Monthly fee: $119.95
Money-back guarantee: None
Maximum number of disputes: 6 per cycle to both Equifax and TransUnion, 3 per cycle with Experian, and 3 creditor interventions
Types of letters to creditors/bureaus: Intervention letters
Lexington Law Credit Repair offers a straightforward suite of credit repair services, including disputing inaccurate claims on your credit report, intervening with creditors who are unfairly impacting your score and providing personalized strategies for improving your score. With a free library of educational articles available to the public, Lexington Law equips consumers with the resources needed to understand how credit scores work and how to improve them.
Founded in 2004, Lexington Law is one of the most well-established credit repair companies. As it is staffed with attorneys and paralegals, the team has intimate knowledge of consumer protection laws that may be able to help repair your credit.
Lexington Law services
Lexington Law has many lawyers and paralegals, which means its services are backed with legal expertise to help you use every possible resource to correct errors on your credit report. The team is familiar with all the consumer protection laws that are available to help. Lexington Law even has contractual agreements with multiple bureaus to get you better results.
Lexington Law offers a straightforward suite of services, including:
- Personalized strategies for improving your credit score.
- Challenges to all three credit bureaus (up to six disputes per cycle to TransUnion and Equifax, plus up to three disputes per cycle to Experian).
- Creditor intervention letters (up to three per cycle).
- $25,000 coverage in identity theft insurance.
According to Lexington Law, 89% saw an increase of at least 40 points on their credit score.
What Lexington Law does not cover
As with any reputable credit repair service, Lexington Law cannot dispute accurate negative marks on your credit history.
Furthermore, while Lexington can provide guidelines to help you improve your credit score, such as making payments on time and lowering your credit usage ratio, the company cannot manage these tasks for you.
Credit repair packages
Lexington Law currently offers only one package of credit repair services. For $119.95 per month, you get the entire range of services available.
However, Lexington Law does offer focus tracks to help customers get the kind of customized services they need. Focus tracks include:
- Divorce: This track is to help separate financially from a former spouse, including removing negative items that should have been attributed to them.
- Identity theft: If you've had your identity stolen, Lexington Law can help you remove negative, inaccurate items that were added to your credit report by the identity theft. You can also get help closing any fraudulent accounts.
- Military service: If you haven't received the federal protections you are entitled to as part of your military service, Lexington Law can help.
- Medical: Federal laws are available to help people who have bad credit due to medical debt. Lexington Law can help you apply those laws.
- National emergency: During a national emergency like the COVID-19 pandemic, several protections were put into place but were only available if specifically asked for. Lexington Law looks at relief opportunities that may be available to you.
- Student loan: This track helps people with negative credit reporting tied to student loans and student loan repayment.
Regardless of the focus track you choose, you will receive the resources and individualized attention for all the potential causes of incorrect, negative marks on your credit.
Additional features
Lexington Law offers a few additional features that may make its service appealing to those in need of credit repair.
Educational library
You can find useful articles about building, fixing and improving your credit on Lexington Law’s credit help page.
Mobile app
You can monitor your credit score's progress from your phone with the Lexington Law - Credit Repair app.
Lexington Law’s accessibility and availability
Lexington Law serves nearly all states in the U.S. and has longer service hours than many of its competitors.
Availability
Lexington Law currently serves all U.S. states except Oregon.
Contact information
There is no phone number published on Lexington Law’s contact page. However, customers can log in for client support, and anyone can chat with an agent online. Service hours are Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. MST.
Lexington Law also has social media accounts:
- Facebook: @lexingtonlawfirm
- Instagram: @lexingtonlaw
- X: @lexingtonlaw
Lexington Law customer experience
Lexington offers customer-friendly services like an easy sign-up process, straightforward pricing and flexible month-to-month memberships you can cancel at any time. However, the customer experience largely comes down to results. Customers are generally satisfied when Lexington Law delivers credit score improvements and frustrated when it doesn't.
Contract duration
Lexington Law offers month-to-month membership. You can cancel anytime to avoid being charged for the next month. Additionally, you have five business days (or more, depending on laws in your state) from the day you sign up to cancel without any obligation.
Customer and third-party reviews
You can use online customer reviews to help you get an idea of what a credit repair company can offer. Thousands of customers have left reviews of Lexington Law:
- Better Business Bureau rating: Lexington Law is not currently BBB Accredited, and there are no ratings available. Because companies have to pay for BBB accreditation, not having it is not necessarily a red flag.
- Consumer Affairs average rating: 4.1 stars with 2,243 reviews
- Google Reviews average rating: 4.2 stars with 4,223 reviews
- Trustpilot average rating: 2.7 stars with 558 reviews
*Review information is accurate as of March 8, 2024.
Lexington Law has many reviews from satisfied customers who confirm that their credit scores were improved thanks to the company's interventions.
There are also a fair number of complaints that the service did not improve their credit score and was, therefore, a waste of money. However, it’s important to note that credit repair is a joint effort. Credit repair companies can send legal notices to credit bureaus to remove incorrect information, but consumers need to continue paying bills on time and using credit responsibly to see an improvement over time.
Legal
Lexington Law has had legal repercussions in the past, but there are no current legal complaints against the company. As these concerns have been adequately addressed, current and interested clients can still have confidence in Lexington Law's services.
- Lexington Law settled with the Minnesota Department of Commerce amid allegations of operating without proper state registration.
- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) reached a $2.7 billion settlement with a group of companies operating credit repair brands, including Lexington Law and Creditrepair.com. Following the court’s ruling, Lexington Law issued a statement confirming that it was not in legal violation and remains dedicated to advocating for its clients.
Comparison
Lexington Law vs. Creditrepair.com
Creditrepair.com offers many of the same pros and cons as Lexington Law: no first-work (setup) fee, ID theft insurance included, no money-back guarantee and the same recent legal issues. Creditrepair.com offers a lower price than Lexington Law for its basic package, but that package doesn't include everything Lexington Law does.
Lexington Law vs. Credit Saint
Credit Saint offers three service packages ranging from $79.99–$129.99 per month. The $99.99 Credit Remodel plan is most similar to Lexington Law’s suite of services. Credit Saint offers a 90-day money-back guarantee for those unsatisfied with the service. However, Credit Saint charges a first work fee of $99–$195, depending on your chosen package, and it does not offer discounts for spouses of existing members or those who serve or have served in the military.
Lexington Law vs. The Credit Pros
Compared with Lexington Law, The Credit Pros offers a wider range of services. The Credit Pros’ Money Management plan provides features to help you improve your credit, such as a bill reminder system, debt-payoff plan and TransUnion fraud alerts for $69 per month, but it does not include any credit disputes. For the services more commonly associated with credit repair, you would need to choose the $129 per month Prosperity plan. While Lexington Law does not offer a 90-day money-back guarantee, The Credit Pros does.