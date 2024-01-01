Where to put your money to get the best return

You can deposit money to save for long-term goals – buying a house in 10 years – or relatively shorter-term goals, such as a wedding in two years.

$1,000 at 0.01 percent APY will only be $1,001 at the end of 10 years. But $1,000 at 5 percent APY will be $1,629 after 10 years. And if you added just $50 a month, you’d have $9,411 saved up – at 5 percent APY after 10 years. And if you added just $50 a month, you’d have $2,258 saved up. There are two lessons here: add money if you can and make sure you’re earning a competitive yield.

Automating your savings can help you reach your financial goals without having to remember to save. Automating your savings means money moves automatically into a savings account – either through a split direct deposit or through a recurring transfer from your checking to your savings account.