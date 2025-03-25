Do you need to submit the FAFSA every semester?

Key takeaways The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) must be submitted for each year of enrollment.

One form covers both semesters of the school year with payments issued every quarter or semester.

The date of filing depends on where you live, but you should file as soon as possible.

To remain eligible for financial aid, you need to resubmit the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) for every year you’re enrolled in school. However, it’s not necessary to reapply every semester — your yearly application will cover both semesters.

When to reapply for the FAFSA

You’ll need to reapply every year at the opening of the FAFSA . Your state determines when you can file, so it is critical to check FAFSA filing deadlines before applying. Even if you don’t need money until later in the school year, it’s important to reapply or renew as soon as you can, as some forms of aid are first come, first served.

While you will apply for funding for both semesters with a single application, you won’t receive all of your funds at once. Most schools disburse funds every quarter or semester. If you’re eligible for funds for your second semester of school, you should receive them within a few weeks of the start of term.

Lightbulb Icon Financial aid office If you anticipate transferring schools for your second semester, it’s equally as important to talk to your school’s financial aid office and list any potential second-semester schools on your FAFSA renewal. If you are thinking of attending summer school, contact your school’s financial aid office to see which year’s FAFSA you need to complete.

What to do if you make a mistake on your FAFSA renewal

If you make a mistake, you can make corrections to some details on your FAFSA form, though there is a deadline. For the 2025-26 academic year, you will have until September 12, 2026, to make any changes. You can do this online by logging into your FSA account and clicking “Make FAFSA corrections” on the “My FAFSA” page.

You can also make changes to the FAFSA Submission Summary, which has replaced the Student Aid Report (SAR). This will become available after your application has been processed. Make the corrections you need to make and send it to the address listed on the FAFSA Submission Summary.

Lightbulb Icon Bankrate’s take: Making changes to your FAFSA will delay its processing time, which could cause you to miss important deadlines regarding institutional aid. Rather than mailing in your changes, you could also contact your school and ask them to make changes on your behalf.

What to do if you miss a FAFSA deadline

If you miss the official FAFSA deadline, you’ll have to wait until the following academic year to gain access to federal aid. If you end up missing a college deadline, reach out to the financial aid office to see what you can do. Some schools may offer aid past the deadline. You may also qualify for aid past the state deadline, depending on how strict the deadline is in your state.

Bottom line

You need to renew your FAFSA only once a year, but check your state, federal and college deadlines and mark your calendar so you can renew your application as soon as you can. If you miss a deadline, you risk not being eligible for financial aid for the upcoming academic year.