Skip to Main Content

Your FAFSA questions answered

Meaghan Hunt Rhys Subitch
Written by
Meaghan Hunt,
Edited by
Rhys Subitch
Published on March 17, 2025 | 1 min read

Bankrate is always editorially independent. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for . Our is to ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Young Black university student smiles while studying in a library.
ljubaphoto/Getty Images

The Free Application for Federal Student Aid, also known as the FAFSA, is the form you file to find out if you’re eligible for federal student aid, as well as various state and institutional aid. Filling out the FAFSA can be a confusing process, and if you don’t fill it out correctly, you could forfeit your eligibility for financial aid.

To get a clear picture of what is needed — and why — you often need to ask questions. By understanding the basics, you’re more likely to correctly fill out the FAFSA and potentially maximize your student aid.

FAFSA basics

Filling out the FAFSA

Parent information on the FAFSA

FAFSA eligibility

After filling out the FAFSA

Written by
Meaghan Hunt Arrow Right Icon
Contributor, Personal Finance
Meaghan Hunt is a researcher, writer, and editor across disciplines with a passion for personal finance topics. After a decade of working in public libraries, she now writes, edits, and researches as a full-time freelancer.