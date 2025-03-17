Does the FAFSA sign you up for the draft?

Key takeaways Students can still be eligible for federal student aid even if they have not registered for the Selective Service System (also known as the military draft).

Legislation passed in 2020 made the FAFSA and Selective Service registration processes separate.

Not all students are required to register for the Selective Service, but failing to register for the draft if you are required to do so could carry other consequences.

In the past, registering for Federal Student Aid meant that you were also required to sign up for the Selective Service System. However, as a part of the 2020 FAFSA Simplification Act, a student’s eligibility to receive college aid is no longer tied to their registration status with the Selective Service.

Will filling out the FAFSA get you drafted into the military?

Previously, people assigned male at birth who filled out the FAFSA had to register for the Selective Service System if they wanted to be eligible for federal student aid. As of December 2020, Congress passed the FAFSA Simplification Act (part of the Consolidated Appropriations Act 2021), which introduced some changes to the application process.

FAFSA forms no longer include any questions about Selective Service registration status, and completing the FAFSA is independent of registration for the Selective Service, which requires completing a separate form through a different agency.

Do you have to register for the Selective Service for financial aid eligibility?

In short, no. Under the FAFSA Simplification Act mentioned above, students are not required to register for Selective Service in order to receive federal financial aid, also known as Title IV aid. That includes federal student loans, work study and Pell Grants.

According to the Selective Service System website , failure to register may make you ineligible for state-funded financial aid in some states.

Selective Service enrollment is still mandatory for certain students within 30 days of their 18th birthday.

Who has to register for the Selective Service?

By federal law, nearly all people assigned male at birth aged 18 through 25 who are U.S. citizens or immigrants must register with Selective Service. While failing to register does not impact a person’s eligibility to receive federal financial aid, there may be other serious consequences. It can result in a felony charge, fines of up to $25,000 and up to five years in prison.

Not everyone needs to register for the Selective Service, however. The following groups do not need to register:

People assigned female at birth.

Men on active-duty status in the U.S. military.

Military officer procurement students at approved institutions (the Citadel, Texas A&M University, University of North Georgia, Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University).

Midshipmen and cadets in the Coast Guard or approved service academies.

Legal nonimmigrants who hold current nonimmigrant visas.

Seasonal agricultural laborers.

Physically or mentally handicapped individuals confined to a home, hospital or institution.

Individuals who are currently incarcerated.

Patients who are hospitalized or institutionalized for medical reasons.

Transgender individuals who are born female and have changed their gender to male.

Registration does not automatically mean someone will be obligated to serve. Even if a mandatory draft were implemented (which last happened during the Vietnam War), prospective service members would still need to pass mental and physical fitness requirements. If someone fails to meet these requirements, they may be deferred or exempted from mandatory service.

Bottom line

Although the FAFSA no longer requires eligible individuals to register for the draft to receive federal financial aid, you may still be required to do so by federal law. Unless you qualify for an exemption, failing to register can put you at risk for fines, jail time and several other long-term consequences.