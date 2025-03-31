Best part-time jobs for college students in 2025

Key takeaways The average cost of college ranges from just under $25,000 to almost $60,000 per year – that’s just tuition and room and board.

Other costs include books and supplies, transportation, and other things – like late-night coffee breaks or face paint for the big game.

Despite having scholarships, grants and student loans, some students need to work to afford their education.

With classes and campus activities, a full-time job may be out of the question; part-time work and flex schedules may be more suitable.

The best part-time jobs for college students will help you pay for college needs while still enjoying campus life.

State and federal work-study jobs for college students

The government offers assistance to students through federal student loans and scholarships and grants, including the Pell and federal work study grants. Work study provides a part-time job for college students in need of financial assistance. The award is based on when they apply, their level of need and their school’s funding.

Students will at least make the federal minimum wage and may work up to the amount of their total federal work-study award. The government funds the program (pays the student’s wages) instead of the school or company the student works for.

Lightbulb Icon Keep in mind Work study is meant to help students earn money to pay for college, while allowing them the time they need to succeed in school. The money must be earned through work. Just because you qualify for it, the income is not just given to you or guaranteed.

Types of federal work-study jobs

You can find a work-study job on or off campus, and the program encourages work related to community service or your intended major. On-campus jobs may include administrative assistance, campus recruiting or working within one of several campus amenities. Meanwhile, off-campus jobs may be for non-profit or community-service work.

Examples include:

Working for your school’s financial aid, IT or recruitment office

Providing educational assistance as a tutor or teaching assistant

Performing kitchen work, serving food or cleaning tables at the dining halls

Assisting with local events

Working for local government offices

How to find a work study job

The work-study program is available to undergraduate, graduate or professional students. The only way to find out if you qualify is to fill out the Free Application for Student Aid (FAFSA) each year you need aid. Once you know whether you qualify, make sure your school participates in the federal work-study program, as it is not a universal program. Talk to your financial aid office and check with your school’s career services office to learn more about available work-study jobs. Keep in mind that jobs are awarded on a first-come, first-served basis and you must maintain good grades to stay eligible.

On-campus jobs for college students

On-campus work is done on college grounds or is associated with the school. The work benefits the school itself, as well as the staff and student body.

Typically, the college or university is the employer and pays the student’s compensation. Because of this, on-campus jobs may be more flexible with your scheduling as the school may understand and support a student’s academic success more than a business might.

Lightbulb Icon On-campus jobs save money On-campus work will most likely save you on commute time and gas because you’ll likely be able to walk or ride your bike to work from your dorm.

Types of on-campus jobs

These jobs may involve working in one of the school offices or facilities, providing a service to the school or working at certain events taking place on campus. Many on-campus jobs qualify for work study as well.

Examples of on-campus jobs include:

Writing for the school newspaper or alumni newsletter

Managing the rec center, teaching fitness classes or lifeguarding at the pool

Supervising students in dorms as a resident assistant (RA)

Providing campus tours to prospective students

Working at the school store, library or campus coffee shop

How to find an on-campus job

Students looking for work within school boundaries may be able to find jobs through the career services office, by pursuing the campus job board or dropping their resume off at various offices and facilities on campus. You may also find job opportunities through word-of-mouth by networking with other students and professors.

Off-campus jobs for college students

An off-campus job is any work you do that’s not on campus and not associated with or offered by your school. Off-campus jobs may pay higher than on-campus jobs, but you may need to spend money on gas to drive to work. Your employer may also be less flexible when it comes to scheduling, unless you choose to do gig work, in which case, you may make your own schedule.

Types of off-campus jobs

Off-campus jobs may include work at a local business, school or non-profit. You could work for an individual in need of assistance. Those interested in gaining experience for their future careers may take on paid internships, while those looking to earn money on their own time when they need it, may look into gig work. Off-campus jobs for college students run the gamut, but a few ideas include:

Working at a local business, like a coffee shop, restaurant or store

Caretaking for a local resident

Nannying or babysitting for a local family

Interning at a company in your field, like a marketing firm, law firm or local newspaper

Driving for a ride-share company or delivering food or groceries through Doordash or Shipt

How to find an off-campus job

Finding an off-campus job can be as easy as downloading an app. For gig work, you can just download and apply through the business’ app. For other off-campus work, you can search job boards on campus and at local businesses. Many job listings can be found through online listings or simply by walking into the local business.

Internships are often found through your school career services office, at career fairs (often hosted by colleges) and on a business’ website. Handshake is another great place to find a job in college. The website partners with universities and colleges across the country to help students find work and launch their careers.

Lightbulb Icon Off-campus requisites Remember that when it comes to off-campus jobs, you’re more likely to need a resume on hand and go through the interview process.

Online jobs for college students

Online jobs have become more common and are often preferred as they can be done remotely from one’s home or a dorm. The work can be done entirely online and typically doesn’t require much in-person interaction, if any. Depending on the job, you may also be able to create your own schedule.

Types of online jobs

The best online jobs for college students may be ones that allow them flexibility with their schedules and help build their skills for careers after college. These types of jobs require a computer, as well as an internet connection, since all of your work will be done online. Sometimes, a camera is required if the job involves meetings or working with another person.

Examples of online jobs include:

Tutoring students online

Providing technical support, bookkeeping or executive assistance

Creating content for blogs, social media or business sites

Working as a web, UX or graphic designer

Translating video or audio content

How to find an online job

It may come as no surprise to learn that online jobs may be easiest to find online. Depending on the work you want to do, conduct your search on job listing platforms that focus on remote work, including FlexJobs and Remote.co.

You can also use Fiverr or Upwork to find freelance jobs. Use social media sites such as LinkedIn to network, search listings and announce you’re looking for work. Finally, reach out to your in-person network to see if they know of any places hiring.

Bottom line

The best part-time jobs for college students will differ for each student, but will typically provide scheduling flexibility, help grow their skills and provide money to help pay for school. The ideal job depends on the student’s financial needs, class schedule and career goals.

While on- and off-campus jobs, online jobs and gig work may provide a little extra cash for miscellaneous expenses, work study can help supplement other financial aid before turning to private undergrad and graduate student loans.