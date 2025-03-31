7 best scholarships for children of veterans

Key takeaways If you’re the child of a veteran, you may be eligible for scholarships open only to military family members.

Scholarships do not need to be repaid.

Many scholarships accept applications annually, and you may even be eligible to win the same award more than once.

Scholarships are designed for many types of students and provide college students with free money to pay for school. Even children and grandchildren of veterans can find college funding reserved for them. Unlike student loans , scholarships don’t need to be paid back, which makes them a good first choice if you need help affording college.

7 scholarship opportunities for military dependents

There are many scholarships for children and grandchildren of veterans. While the scholarships listed below are a good place to start, don’t limit yourself. Scholarship search engines can help you find more scholarships based on your military affiliation, ethnicity, gender, economic background and school.

1. Fisher House Scholarships for Military Children Program

Fisher House awards 500 scholarships each year to unmarried dependent children of active-duty service members and veterans. To qualify for the Military Children Program, you must be enrolled or plan to enroll in a four-year or community college that provides direct transfer to a four-year academic institution. You must have at least a 2.5 GPA to qualify as a college student or at least 3.0 GPA if you’re in high school.

Amount: $2,000

$2,000 Deadline: Application open December 2025



2. Paralyzed Veterans of America Educational Scholarship Program

If you’re unmarried and a dependent of a Paralyzed Veterans of America member, you can apply for this scholarship. If you won this scholarship in the past, you can apply again, but you’re capped at two scholarships in a lifetime.

Amount: $1,000 for part-time students or $2,500 for full-time students

$1,000 for part-time students or $2,500 for full-time students Deadline: May 15, 2025



3. Dolphin Scholarship Foundation

You might be eligible for the Dolphin Scholarship Foundation award if you’re currently a high school senior or college student and are the child of a current or former member of the submarine force. Accredited technical and vocational schools are accepted, although Military Service Academy students are not eligible.

Amount: $2,600 to $4,000

$2,600 to $4,000 Deadline: March 15, 2025



4. Allied.com Military Scholarship Competition

Students wanting to pursue a career in logistics and supply chain management can apply for the Allied.com Military Scholarship Competition. Applicants must be a dependent of a current or former active-duty military member and have a minimum GPA of 2.5. To apply, students must write a 400- to 800-word essay explaining why they’ve chosen a college major in logistics or supply chain management.

Amount: $1,000

$1,000 Deadline: Dec. 15, 2025



5. Wings Over America Scholarship

Children of current or former U.S. Navy personnel may apply for one of the many scholarships Wings Over America offers. In addition to a traditional four-year college, Wings Over America covers community college and trade school certification. The scholarships consider four factors: academic achievement, extracurriculars, community service and character.

Amount: Varies, but typically $5,000

Varies, but typically $5,000 Deadline: Application opens Oct. 1, 2025



6. Children of the Wounded Scholarship

Each year, the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation awards scholarships between $2,500 and $10,000. To apply, you must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 and an adjusted gross household income of $123,000 or less. You must also be the child or stepchild of:

A current or former U.S. Marine

A current or former U.S. Navy Corpsman, Navy Chaplain or Religious Program Specialist attached or formerly attached to a U.S. Marine Corps unit

Amount: Up to $40,000 across four years

Up to $40,000 across four years Deadline: Application opens Jan. 1, 2026.



7. The Army Scholarship Foundation’s Undergraduate Scholarship

The ASF’s Undergraduate Scholarship is open to high school seniors, high school graduates and undergraduate students. The application is also open to students enrolled in vocational or technical schools.

To apply, you must have a minimum GPA of 2.0, be under the age of 24 and submit a 325-word essay answering one of the questions provided. You must also be the child or spouse of a current or former National Guard or U.S. Army member.

Amount: Varies; award average $1,000

Varies; award average $1,000 Deadline: April 15, 2025



3 Tips for applying for scholarships

If you want to limit how much money you borrow through student loans , it’s a good idea to maximize your free money. Here are some tips to get you started:

Get organized: Create a spreadsheet that details each scholarship, the award amount, deadlines, application status and anything major you need for the application, like letters of recommendation or essays. Complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid: To save time, complete the FAFSA as early as possible. This helps your scholarship applications and also gives you an idea of your expected family contribution. Complete requirements: Even after you’ve won awards, stay up to date with ongoing requirements. Many scholarships for children of veterans are multiyear awards requiring annual reapplications costs, and apply for new scholarships, grants, work-study or loans.

Other ways to pay for school

Many students find ways of paying for college with scholarships, but keep in mind this is not the only way of financing a higher education . In addition to searching for scholarships, be sure to complete a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) each year you attend school. This can connect you with other funding opportunities like work-study programs, grants and student loans .

Financial aid is the main way most students pay for the cost of a college degree. That said, many also use funds from a college savings account . You may also qualify for a tuition waiver in some cases. Some students work a part-time or seasonal job to earn an income and offset the cost of living while in school.

Bottom line

Being the child of a military veteran can qualify you for a unique set of scholarship awards. Keep an eye on scholarship search engines and be sure to fill out a FAFSA each year you are enrolled in a college, technical school or trade school program. The opportunities available to you may change each year, and leveraging multiple scholarship awards can help you to keep college as affordable as possible.