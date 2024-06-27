At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Key takeaways Even if you’ve already completed a year of college, there are scholarships are available

You can increase your chances of earning a scholarship by improving your GPA and applying to those that match your interests

It’s equally important to find a proofreader to help you polish your essays to stand out from the competition

Second-year college students have a better grasp on the yearly costs of their degree, and they may realize that there are gaps they need to fill. The good news is that scholarships aren’t just for incoming first-year students; there are hundreds of scholarships available to current college students that can help lower the cost of a degree.

6 scholarships for college sophomores

If you’re looking for scholarships specific to your situation or interests, it’s best to use a scholarship search engine to see the full breadth of options. The scholarships below can be a good place to start, but they represent only a few of the many awards available to undergraduate students.

1. Melissa Linville Criminal Justice Scholarship

Crimcheck’s Melissa Linville Criminal Justice Scholarship is offered to current college students with a GPA of at least 3.0 who are pursuing a degree in the criminal justice field. Along with information like a valid transcript or proof of enrollment, students must submit a one- to two-page essay describing why they’re choosing a career in criminal justice, their ambitions and goals in the field and how this scholarship will help them achieve those goals.

Amount: $500

Deadline: August 1, 2024

Apply here: https://disa.com/scholarship-application

2. Clubs of America Scholarship Program

Clubs of America offers an annual scholarship geared toward current college students passionate about their prospective careers. Applicants must submit an essay at least 600 words long about their future career and how their college education will help them achieve success in that career.

Amount: $1,000

Deadline: August 31, 2024

Apply here: https://www.greatclubs.com/scholarship/

3. Love Your Career Scholarship

Sponsored by JonesTshirts.com, the Love Your Career Scholarship is offered twice a year. Winners are chosen based on an essay outlining three steps they’re taking in the next year to work towards their career goals. Applicants must also interview a professional in their intended career field.

Amount: $1,000

Deadline: September 10, 2024 (fall semester) or January 10, 2025 (spring semester)

Apply here: https://www.jonestshirts.com/pages/scholarship

4. GetEducated.com Distance Learning Scholarship

If you’re looking for funding for an online degree program, you may qualify for the GetEducated.com Distance Learning Scholarship. This scholarship is awarded twice a year to students doing distance learning. Applicants must submit a 500-word essay explaining what a college degree means to them. In order to be considered, students must have a minimum 3.0 GPA, and winners are determined based on merit and financial need.

Amount: $1,000

Deadline: October 15, 2024 or March 15, 2025

Apply here: https://www.geteducated.com/free-college-scholarships/20-distance-learning-scholarships/

5. Superpower Scholarship

Awarded by Unigo, the Superpower Scholarship is open to all U.S. college students attending an accredited institution. Applicants are required to submit an essay answering the prompt, “Which superhero or villain would you want to change places with for a day and why?” Winners are judged based on writing ability, creativity, originality and overall excellence.

Amount: $2,500

Deadline: March 31, 2025

Apply here: ​​https://www.unigo.com/scholarships/our-scholarships/superpower-scholarship

6. All About Education Scholarship

The All About Education Scholarship is offered to college students who feel unable to pursue an education without scholarship funding. Applicants must submit an essay of 250 words or less answering the question, “How will a $3,000 scholarship for education make a difference in your life?”

Amount: $3,000

Deadline: April 30, 2025

Apply here: https://www.unigo.com/scholarships/our-scholarships/all-about-education-scholarship

How to earn scholarship money as a college sophomore

Scholarships are the best way to pay for a college degree since they don’t need to be repaid, unlike federal or private student loans. When it comes to maximizing your scholarship earnings as a sophomore, there are a few things you can do:

Get your GPA up: Many scholarships are based on academic merit and GPA, so do whatever you can to improve your academic record before applying. Apply to as many scholarships as possible: There are scholarships offered for a wide variety of hobbies, interests, degrees and disciplines. Apply to as many as possible to increase your chances of winning money. Stay organized: As you apply for multiple scholarships, stay organized by creating a spreadsheet listing all of the awards you’ve applied for, the requirements, the deadlines and the award amounts. This will ensure that you meet all of the requirements necessary to apply. Find a proofreader: A friend, family member or professor can proofread scholarship essays to help you put your best foot forward. Scholarship judges look for creativity and originality in essays, but they also look for essays free of grammatical errors. Your school’s writing center is also a good resource as you draft and revise your scholarship essays.

Bottom line

There are many scholarships available to undergraduate students on an annual basis. Casting a wide net to identify awards that align with your strengths and interests is a smart approach. Remember that deadlines are often scattered throughout the year, so you can apply on an ongoing basis to be eligible for more money. Doing so can help reduce the amount of student loans you need to take on. It can also free up your budget or reduce the amount of debt you graduate with.