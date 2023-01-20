The 3 best scholarships for college students
The Bankrate promise
At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for .
With student loan debt continuing to affect borrowers for years and even decades after graduation, it’s more important than ever for college students to lower their tuition bill. Scholarships, or college aid that never has to be repaid, are one way to reduce education-related costs. Scholarships offer students the chance to showcase their unique skills, backgrounds and perspectives to earn money for college.
Scholarships aren’t limited to high school seniors; there are plenty of scholarships for current college students. The best scholarships are ones that you qualify for and win. To get an idea of what scholarships are out there, here are some great options to consider — and some tips on how to find the perfect scholarship for you.
Where to find undergraduate student scholarships
One of the best ways to find college scholarships is to utilize scholarship search engines that compile scholarship opportunities for undergraduate students. These include:
- Chegg.
- CollegeScholarships.org.
- College Board.
- Fastweb.
- Going Merry.
- Niche.
- Peterson’s.
- ScholarshipOwl.
- Scholarships.com.
- Scholly.
- Unigo.
On these sites, you can usually filter scholarships by the deadline, grade level, amount awarded and more. Most sites let you create a profile to receive email alerts when a new scholarship matching your parameters pops up.
But don’t limit your search to just these sites. Look for specific scholarships on Google using keywords that apply to you. For example, if you’re studying journalism, search for “journalism scholarship” to find relevant opportunities.
You can also follow scholarship hashtags like #scholarship, #scholarships, #scholarshipopportunities and #collegescholarship on Instagram and Twitter. When you click on a post with one of these hashtags, scroll down to find other relevant hashtags and follow those too.
3 scholarships for current college students worth applying for
There are hundreds of college scholarships out there, and the best way to find ones you qualify for is to use a search engine. However, the seven scholarships below could be a good place to start.
1. Create-A-Greeting-Card Scholarship
Artsy students can design a greeting card for the chance to win a $10,000 scholarship in addition to a $1,000 prize for their school. The award is open to all high school and college students age 14 and older. The card can be for any occasion, or you can focus on birthdays or a specific holiday.
Amount: $10,000
Application deadline: March 2, 2023
Apply here: https://app.goingmerry.com/scholarships/create-a-greeting-card-scholarship/6800
2. Cat Zingano Overcoming Loss Scholarship
Cat Zingano is an MMA fighter passionate about helping students fight through hardships in daily life and after tragedies. The Cat Zingano Overcoming Loss Scholarship is specifically offered to students who have experienced a loss in their families. The winner is selected based on a 200- to 800-word essay on the topic “How has the loss of a close family member or loved one caused you to focus on what matters most in your life and what you want to ‘fight’ to achieve?”
Amount: $10,200
Application deadline: March 17, 2023
Apply here: https://bold.org/scholarships/cat-zingano-scholarship/
3. Employment BOOST College Scholarship
Employment BOOST College Scholarships are awarded quarterly to high school students accepted to college and current college students. Employment BOOST offers two awards: one scholarship for students in any major (including those undecided) and one for students majoring in business or STEM.
Applicants must submit a letter of reference and a 500- to 1,000-word essay. The topic of the essay is either a response to an Allen Ginsberg poem or a description of how technology will change the applicant’s way of life in 15 years — the essay topic depends on the applicant’s major. Students must also have a GPA of at least 3.6 to qualify.
Amount: $1,000
Application deadline: Applications are accepted on a rolling basis
Apply here: https://employmentboost.com/scholarship
Next steps
Applying for multiple scholarships can get confusing, especially when juggling different requirements and due dates. The key is to stay organized and create a system for managing scholarships.
Many scholarships have similar requirements, so keep digital copies of important documents, like your most recent transcript, a reference letter and a list of your extracurricular activities. To stay organized, use a spreadsheet to track deadlines and set calendar reminders a week before the application is due. Keeping all this information in one place will make it easier to apply for more awards. The more scholarships you apply for, the easier it will be to find the money for school, so try to apply for as many as you qualify for.
Related Articles
How to get a full college scholarship
7 best scholarships for children of veterans
Guide to college scholarships and grants
How to pay for college with scholarships