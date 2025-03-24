How much does it cost to live off campus?

How much does it cost to live on campus?

How much does it cost to live off campus?

How much does it cost to live on campus?

Key takeaways On average, living solo off campus costs more than living on campus, but your actual costs depend heavily on what school you attend, where you live and whether you opt for roommates.

Off-campus students typically have lower dining costs but also face expenses that on-campus students don’t, like transportation and parking.

Whether you live on campus in a dormitory or off campus significantly impacts your experience of college life.

The choice to live on or off campus can significantly impact the overall cost of your college education. Room and board in an on-campus dorm can be convenient, but students living off-campus may be able to find cheaper options. Be sure to factor extra expenses like parking permits and utilities into your decision, as well as cost-cutting measures like splitting rent with roommates. Importantly, also consider the overall experience you want out of your college years, which can change significantly based on where you decide to live.

Snapshot: Living on campus vs. off campus

Expense Annual on-campus cost (public four-year) Annual off-campus cost, not living with family Housing $7,167 $11,249 Dining $5,719 $2,465 Internet $0 $546 Books and supplies $1,290 $1,290 Other (transportation, entertainment, laundry, etc.) $3,449 $4,750 Total $17,625 $20,300

Off-campus averages assume a seven-month enrollment period per year.

How much does it cost to live on campus?

When you live on campus, your university will manage many of your expenses through a bursar or financial office. Your total cost of attendance depends on your school — for instance, public institutions generally have lower costs than private institutions, and out-of-state students will pay more than in-state students. However, you can expect several standard costs if you choose to live on campus in the dorms.

Pros Everything is within walking distance.

On-campus resources and activities are easily accessible.

There’s no need to find parking on campus for class each day.

Students do not need to cook or do grocery shopping. Cons University charges can be high.

Roommates are often randomly assigned.

Dining halls may not provide adequate options.

Accommodations can be cramped.

Housing

Room costs vary based on the type of college you attend and the type of dorm you select. Dorm rooms typically include basic furnishings, like a bed, basic storage, a desk, a chair and a closet. The total room and board cost will also include utility costs like heating, cooling, water and internet.

Other furnishings like microwaves, fridges, sheet sets and pillows are typically not included, which can add to the total cost of living on campus. However, some colleges offer the option to rent certain items, like vacuum cleaners, fridges and microwaves, so check in with your housing and residence department before making those purchases. You may be able to score some of these items cheaply from graduating seniors, too.

The cost of room and board varies by school, with private schools often charging more than public schools. For example, the private school Davidson College charges $17,800 for room and board for 2025-26, while the public school North Carolina State University estimates $14,471. On the plus side, transportation costs should be minimal.

If living on campus is nonnegotiable for you but the costs are too high, consider becoming a resident advisor (RA). While being an RA is a large responsibility and time commitment, the job generally covers the cost of room and board and may also include a monthly stipend or meal plan discounts.

Lightbulb Icon Vital statistic The average cost of dorm rooms for students at four-year public colleges is $7,167, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

Dining

On-campus dining can be expensive. Some schools may let you choose your meal plan, with different access tiers available at varying prices. However, at smaller universities with a single cafeteria, it’s common for students to be given a flat-rate meal plan option for the academic year.

Students may also be offered an option to have a monetary balance loaded onto their student account as a part of a meal plan. Students can use these balances at approved restaurants or convenience stores on or near campus.

Freshmen are often required to sign up for a meal plan. If you need dining accommodations, contact student services for optional meal plans.

Lightbulb Icon Vital statistic The average cost of on-campus dining for students at four-year public colleges is $5,472.

How much does it cost to live off campus?

While living off campus you’ll have more control over your budget — and won’t be limited to the university’s housing and meal plans — you’ll also have to factor in additional transportation costs and utility bills.

Inflation was sky-high during and after the COVID-19 pandemic, and while it’s slowed as of early 2025, tariffs may cause new spikes in the cost of common goods. That means that off-campus students must also consider how a higher cost of living will impact their wallets.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics compiles the Consumer Price Index, which is updated monthly and provides data points over time for common living expenses like gasoline, shelter and food. This information can be helpful when estimating what your everyday living expenses might look like.

Pros Food and grocery budgets are easier to control.

Living spaces may be larger.

Students can choose their roommates.

Students may experience more freedom and privacy. Cons Campus parking may be hard to navigate.

Students may feel disconnected from campus life and activities.

Gas costs and parking permits may add up.

Rent prices may be high — and continue to go up.

Housing

The cost of housing off campus depends on where you live and what type of housing you’re considering. While rent prices have increased nationwide in recent years, living with roommates while in school can help cut back your overall housing costs.

If you live in a college town where the rental market heats and cools with the academic calendar, be aware that limited availability could mean paying higher prices for low-quality accommodations.

“I went to school in a small town where the local landlords absolutely took advantage of the guaranteed demand for their units,” says Bankrate editor Pippin Wilbers. “Friends complained of mold issues and broken air conditioning.”

If you are willing to stay around over the summer, committing to a year-long lease may help you reduce the monthly expense.

Lightbulb Icon Vital statistic The median rent in the U.S. is $1,607 per month.

Dining

Many off-campus students can save money on food budgets. The USDA estimates that the average 19-year-old male spends an average $382.20 per month when following a moderate-cost food plan. Compare that to North Carolina State University’s meal plan , which costs $6,406 per academic year or roughly $915 monthly over a seven-month enrollment period.

College students looking to save even more on their grocery bills can meal prep and avoid dining out regularly. Grocery stores in college towns may also offer student discounts or rewards cards.

Transportation and other expenses

Students who need to commute to campus will need to consider rising gas prices and the additional costs of maintaining a vehicle. In 2024, the average cost of car maintenance was 10.13 cents per mile driven, according to AAA.

Students may also have to pay for an on-campus parking pass, which can easily run hundreds of dollars per academic year. Those who don’t have a car should budget for a public transit pass.

Other expenses unique to off-campus students include laundry and furnishings, which are often provided within on-campus dorms.

Affording costs of living in college

The costs of attending college can stack up quickly, whether you choose to live on campus or off. The good news is that there are many ways you can trim expenses while enrolled in school.

Estimate a student budget and stick to it the best you can. Ensure you have enough income to cover your expenses.

and stick to it the best you can. Ensure you have enough income to cover your expenses. Borrow student loans if necessary, but only as much as absolutely needed. Remember you’ll eventually need to repay what you’ve borrowed — with interest.

if necessary, but only as much as absolutely needed. Remember you’ll eventually need to repay what you’ve borrowed — with interest. Speaking of interest, be mindful of student loan interest rates when you borrow. While federal student loans have a fixed interest rate, private loan rates may be variable or fixed — so it’s best to shop around before committing.

when you borrow. While federal student loans have a fixed interest rate, may be variable or fixed — so it’s best to shop around before committing. Consider a work-study job or part-time employment while you are enrolled in school. Juggling both commitments can be challenging, but you can offset the cost of living by earning while you study.

or part-time employment while you are enrolled in school. Juggling both commitments can be challenging, but you can offset the cost of living by earning while you study. Share expenses wherever possible: by carpooling, sharing textbooks with a classmate, divvying housing and grocery expenses with a roommate, and leveraging student discounts.

Bottom line

Ultimately, the choice to live on or off campus is entirely personal and may change for you from year to year. Lifestyle and budget may both factor into your decision. Be aware of what you need in a living space to be productive and successful in your collegiate pursuits.