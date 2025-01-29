Emmanuel Nyame is a member of Bankrate’s Financial Review Board and the CEO of Twelvenets, where he leads campaigns that drive community and economic growth.

With over 15 years of experience in the social impact sector, Emmanuel has worked with business accelerators, venture capitalists, and international organizations. He serves as a Global Communications and Engagement Specialist at the United Nations Foundation and is also a board member of SXSW, where he helps identify industry trends, evaluate startups and small businesses, and foster community engagement.

A FERD’s List Europe honoree and two-time nominee for the Global Business Hall of Fame, Emmanuel’s zest for life is infectious, his entrepreneurial spirit inspires, and his authenticity engages everyone he meets. His success in launching and effectively running a student loan campaign in high school through the Junior Achievement Company Program influenced his career path.

Outside of work, Emmanuel is dedicated to mentoring emerging leaders and supporting creative projects that merge innovation with social good. His expertise and passion make him a trusted voice for guiding important financial decisions.

Non-Bankrate Publications or Mentions