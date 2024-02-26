At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Key takeaways Not to be confused with private mortgage insurance (PMI), mortgage protection insurance (MPI) helps cover your mortgage payment if you die or become disabled and can’t work.

MPI is similar to life insurance, but the beneficiary is the deceased’s mortgage lender.

MPI is not as flexible as other types of insurance like disability insurance and life insurance.

As a homeowner, you pay for homeowners insurance to cover a variety of worst-case scenarios that can impact your property. Mortgage protection insurance (MPI) is a different type of safeguard that could be helpful if you’re unable to repay your mortgage. While that extra protection sounds good, MPI isn’t for everyone. Here’s when mortgage protection insurance is worth it.

What is mortgage protection insurance?

Mortgage protection insurance is an insurance policy that pays off the remainder of your mortgage if you pass away or if you become disabled and can’t work. In that way, it functions similarly to life insurance and disability insurance. Unlike those types of insurance, however, the payment does not go to you or your heirs but goes directly to your mortgage lender to pay off the loan.

MPI policies, which can often be purchased from banks and lenders, in general only cover the principal and interest portion of a mortgage payment. That means other fees like HOA dues, property taxes and homeowners insurance would still be your responsibility. You might be able to add a policy rider, however, to cover these expenses.

As you pay off your mortgage, the insurance payout decreases, but your premiums stay the same. For many, this is a major drawback of MPI. But these types of policies can be easier to get than life insurance because no medical evaluation is involved.

Mortgage protection insurance vs. life insurance

While MPI and life insurance both pay out benefits upon your death, life insurance is more flexible. The beneficiary of a life insurance policy is usually a family member who can use the funds however they see fit. In the case of MPI, the beneficiary is your lender, who will only use the payout to repay the mortgage.

Star Alt Keep in mind: Life insurance companies also offer a wider range of coverage and premium policies. MPI limits coverage based on your property and personal health.

Differences between MPI, PMI and MIP

Mortgage protection insurance can easily be confused with another abbreviation, PMI, or private mortgage insurance. As described above, MPI protects you; PMI protects your lender, and is required on conventional loans when the borrower puts less than 20 percent down.

But there’s yet another acronym: MIP, which stands for mortgage insurance premium and applies to FHA loans. Like PMI, MIP protects the lender, not the borrower. However, unlike PMI, MIP cannot be removed on an FHA loan unless the borrower made a down payment of at least 10 percent. Here’s a recap:

MPI, PMI and MIP Mortgage protection insurance (MPI): This type of coverage pays out to your lender if you die or become disabled and can't work. Private mortgage insurance (PMI): This type of coverage is usually required if your down payment is under 20 percent. It pays out to your lender if you were to become unable to pay your mortgage and default on the loan. Mortgage insurance premium (MIP): This is a version of mortgage insurance specific to FHA loans. It pays out to your lender if you default on the FHA mortgage.

Pros and cons of mortgage protection insurance

In general, mortgage protection insurance is often worth it for people who can’t get approved for traditional forms of life or disability insurance, or for whom premiums for a traditional policy are cost-prohibitive. But there are pros and cons of mortgage protection insurance to consider, including:

Pros of MPI Guaranteed acceptance: Most MPI policies are issued on a “guaranteed acceptance” basis. That can be advantageous if you have a health condition and pay high rates for life insurance or struggle to obtain coverage.

Most MPI policies are issued on a “guaranteed acceptance” basis. That can be advantageous if you have a health condition and pay high rates for life insurance or struggle to obtain coverage. Peace of mind: An MPI policy that will make payments if you die or become disabled can provide you and your family with a sense of security. Cons of MPI More cash out of your pocket: The MPI premium adds more of a burden to your monthly budget.

The MPI premium adds more of a burden to your monthly budget. Might not be the best use of your money: If your mortgage is nearly paid off or you paid for the home with sale proceeds from another home, paying for an MPI policy is generally not a good use of your money. Instead, you can put the money in an emergency fund or retirement portfolio.

If your mortgage is nearly paid off or you paid for the home with sale proceeds from another home, paying for an MPI policy is generally not a good use of your money. Instead, you can put the money in an emergency fund or retirement portfolio. Payoff amount declines: If you plan to make extra payments to pay off your mortgage early, you might not benefit as much from MPI because the loan payoff amount decreases as the mortgage is paid down. (However, some newer MPI policies include what’s known as a level-death benefit, meaning that the payouts won’t decline.)

If you plan to make extra payments to pay off your mortgage early, you might not benefit as much from MPI because the loan payoff amount decreases as the mortgage is paid down. (However, some newer MPI policies include what’s known as a level-death benefit, meaning that the payouts won’t decline.) Potentially better alternatives: Because MPI is paid directly to your lender, it won’t provide any financial protection to your loved ones if you die other than paying off your mortgage. A life insurance policy might make more sense because the policy is paid to your beneficiaries.

Where to buy mortgage protection insurance

If you think MPI is an option for you, there are three general places to get it through:

Your mortgage lender: Many lenders offer MPI directly to their borrowers. If you’re curious about MPI, contact your mortgage lender to see if it’s an option.

Many lenders offer MPI directly to their borrowers. If you’re curious about MPI, contact your mortgage lender to see if it’s an option. A private insurance company: Several private insurance companies also offer MPI. Offerings can vary by location, so research what might be available to you.

Several private insurance companies also offer MPI. Offerings can vary by location, so research what might be available to you. A life insurance provider: Many life insurance providers also offer MPI, sometimes referring to it as “mortgage life insurance.”

Savings Money tip: When shopping for MPI, remember to get at least three quotes to compare premiums and terms.

