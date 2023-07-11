Fifth Third Personal Loans: 2024 Review

At a glance

4.4
Bankrate Score
Availability
4.8
Affordability
5.0
Customer Experience
4.6
Transparency
4.0

About Bankrate Score

Full methodology

Fifth Third is a large bank that offers competitive rates and loans up to $50,000. However, you must have an account to apply online — and online applicants are only eligible for loans up to $25,000. Everyone else will need to visit a branch to complete an application.

Lender Details

Loan amount $2,000-$50,000
Rates
APR from 8.99%-21.74%
Term lengths 12-60 months

Best for flexible payments

Unlike many lenders, Fifth Third allows you to pick your first repayment days — up to 45 days after you receive your loan funds. You also have a grace period of 10 days before a payment is considered late, which gives you the ability to match your payments to your own schedule. This is in addition to one of the shortest loan terms around and a very competitive range of interest rates.

Fifth Third pros and cons

PROS

    Low minimum loan amount

    No origination fee

    Flexible first payment date

CONS

    Fifth Third account required to apply online

    Only available in 34 states

    In-person application required for loans over $25,000

Do you qualify?

Fifth Third does not state a minimum income or credit score requirement. However, most lenders will want to see a good credit score — considered 670 or above — when you apply. Other common criteria include: 

  • U.S. citizen or permanent resident
  • At least 18 years old
  • Verifiable bank account and sufficient credit history
In addition, you will need to live in one of the 34 states where Fifth Third offers loans.
 

What Fifth Third doesn't allow loan funds to be used for

There are no set restrictions on how you use your loan funds. But while Fifth Third doesn’t state them outright, most lenders don't allow borrowers to use personal loans for secondary education, gambling, investing or illegal activities. 

Check with Fifth Third to confirm that your loan purpose is allowed before you submit an application.

 

How this lender compares

Fifth Third versus Upgrade

Fifth Third beats Upgrade in terms of APR — its maximum rate is lower and it doesn’t charge an origination fee like Upgrade. But Upgrade is a good option if you want quick funding on small loans. You can borrow up to $50,000 just like with Fifth Third, and the process is entirely online. You also have more flexibility when it comes to repayment: Upgrade lets you pay your loan back over 24 to 84 months, while Fifth Third limits you to a maximum loan term of 60 months.

Fifth Third versus Laurel Road 

Fifth Third Bank and Laurel Road have similar APR ranges, but Fifth Third's ranges come out as slightly more competitive, with a lower minimum and maximum. However, if you are looking for a larger minimum amount but a smaller loan overall, Laurel Road may be the better option since its loans start at $5,000 and max out at $45,000, while Fifth Third's start at $2,000 and max out at $50,000. 

Fifth Third: in the details

Loan Amount
$2,000-$50,000
APR from
8.99%-21.74%
Term lengths
12-60 months
Funds available in
Next business day
Additional requirements
Not stated

What we like and what we don’t like

What we like

  • Low minimum loan amount. Most banks and online lenders set their minimum loan amount at $5,000 — though a few go as low as $3,000. Fifth Third is one of the few banks that lets you borrow as little as $2,000.
  • No origination fee. Fifth Third does not charge an origination fee. If your loan is funded, 100 percent of the loan will go into your bank account.
  • Flexible first payment date. You can choose your due date up to 45 days after you receive your loan funds. Interest will still accrue during this time, but it gives you more say in when you will pay each month.

What we don't like

  • Fifth Third account required to apply online. If you want the convenience of an online application, you will need a Fifth Third account. Otherwise, you will be stuck visiting a branch. 
  • Only available in 34 states. Fifth Third is not nationally available. Only residents of the states where it offers loans are eligible to apply.
  • In-person application required for loans over $25,000. While most online lenders — and quite a few banks — have their applications entirely online, Fifth Third requires an in-person visit for larger loans.

How to contact Fifth Third

You can contact Fifth Third by visiting a branch or messaging them through your Fifth Third account. You can also call its customer service line at 1-800-972-3030. Its call center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Branch hours vary by location.

How to apply for a personal loan with Fifth Third

Fifth Third allows you to apply online if you have an open account and need a loan of $25,000 or less. To complete the application, you will need to submit information about your finances as well as your identity. While Fifth Third does not specify what documents you will need to provide, most require proof of income and a few basic details: 

  • Name
  • Income
  • Current employment status
  • Date of birth
  • Social Security number
  • Address

To borrow more than $25,000, you will need to visit a branch to apply. You will also need to visit a branch if you do not have an account — although you can open one when you apply online.

Fees and penalties

Fifth Third does not charge an origination fee, prepayment penalty or closing costs. You will only be responsible for a late payment if you fail to pay during your 10-day grace period following your loan due date.

If you are struggling to make payments, Fifth Third encourages you to contact its customer service. There is an application for assistance available, and Fifth Third will be in contact within seven to 10 days.

Fifth Third frequently asked questions

How Bankrate rates Fifth Third

Methodology

To select the top personal loan lenders, Bankrate considers 20 factors. These factors include credit requirements, APR ranges, fees, loan amounts and flexibility to account for a wide range of credit profiles and budgets. Bankrate reviewed over 30 lenders and gave each a Bankrate rating, which consists of four categories:

  • Affordability: The interest rates, penalties and fees are measured in this section of the score. Lower rates and fees and fewer potential penalties result in a higher score.
  • Availability: What the minimum loan amounts are, its eligibility requirements and loan turnaround are considered in this category.
  • Customer experience: This category covers customer service hours, if online applications are available, online account access and mobile apps.
  • Transparency:  This category is measured by how accessible credit requirements, rates and fees are on the lender's page. We also took into account whether prequalification was available, as all these factors are key for consumers to make an informed decision.

Editorial disclosure: All reviews are prepared by Bankrate.com staff. Opinions expressed therein are solely those of the reviewer and have not been reviewed or approved by any advertiser. The information, including rates and fees, presented in the review is accurate as of the date of the review. Check the data at the top of this page and the lender’s website for the most current information.