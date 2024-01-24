Tally App personal lines of credit: 2024 Review

Heidi Rivera
Rhys Subitch
At a glance

4.7
Bankrate Score
Caret Down
Availability
5.0
Affordability
4.8
Customer Experience
4.4
Transparency
4.6

About Bankrate Score

Tally Technologies, Inc. is a digital platform designed to help consumers pay off high-interest credit card debt. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California and has served millions of customers since its inception in 2015.

Moneybag
Loan amount $2,000-$20,000
Rates
APR from 7.90%-29.99%
Clock Wait
Term lengths Revolving
Credit Good
Min Credit Score 580

Those with good credit who want to consolidate credit card debt.

Best for those with good credit looking to consolidate credit card debt

Tally doesn’t charge any origination fees, late payment fees or prepayment penalties for its credit lines. This, combined with its competitive starting APR and low monthly payment, can make it a more cost-effective choice to consolidate high-interest credit card debt if you have good or excellent credit.

Tally pros and cons

PROS

  • Checkmark

    Low rates.

  • Checkmark

    No fees.

  • Checkmark

    Flexible consolidation.

CONS

  • Close X

    Not available in every state.

  • Close X

    Limited to credit card debt consolidation.

  • Close X

    Variable rate.

Do you qualify?

To qualify for a Tally credit line, you’ll need to meet the following criteria:

  • Be at least 18 years old.
  • Have at least one credit card.
  • Have a verifiable source of income.
  • Live in a state serviced by the company.

Tally also states that most users have a credit score of at least 680.

What Tally doesn’t allow the funds to be used for

Tally only allows its credit lines to be used for credit card debt consolidation. That said, not all bank and store credit cards are supported by Tally, which is something to keep in mind before going through with the application.

How this lender compares

logo
4.7
Bankrate Score
APR from
7.90%-29.99%
Loan Amount
$2,000-$20,000
Term Length
Revolving
Min Credit Score
580
logo
4.8
Bankrate Score
APR from
6.40% – 35.99%
Loan Amount
$1,000 – $50,000
Term Length
36 to 60 months
Min Credit Score
Not disclosed
Read our reviewArrow Right
on Bankrate
logo
4.5
Bankrate Score
APR from
11.52%-24.67%
Loan Amount
$5,000-$40,000
Term Length
24 to 60 months
Min Credit Score
640
Read our reviewArrow Right
on Bankrate

Tally vs. Upstart

Upstart allows you to lock in a fixed rate and repayment term for its loans, while not having the same credit restrictions as Tally. This, along with its lower starting rate, can make Upstart a better debt consolidation option for those who want to lock down a rate and pay off a larger amount. That said, Upstart does charge an origination fee, in addition to other fees, which could decrease your savings. 

Tally vs. Happy Money

Happy Money offers loan amounts that are much more flexible than those offered by Tally’s, with a maximum cap of $40,000. However, Happy Money’s starting rates are higher than Tally’s, and Happy Money charges an origination fee. Still, Happy Money’s consolidation loans can be a great option for those looking to consolidate cards not covered by Tally. 

Tally: in the details

Loan Amount
$2,000-$20,000
APR from
7.90%-29.99%
Min. credit score
580
Term lengths
Revolving
Funds available in
As soon as you accept the offer.

What we like and don’t like

What we like

  • Low rates: Tally’s interest rates start at 7.90 percent, which is much lower than the average credit card interest rate. If you have excellent credit, that means you can save hundreds — or even thousands — down the line on interest alone. 
  • No fees: Tally doesn’t charge origination fees, late payment fees or prepayment penalties. This can make its credit lines more cost-effective than other consolidation options.
  • Flexible consolidation: Borrowers can add other cards to their consolidation plan as they pay off their balances — something you can’t do with a traditional consolidation loan.

What we don’t like

  • Not available in every state: Tally is only licensed in 26 states and Washington, D.C. If you live outside of any of the licensed states, you won’t be eligible for its products.
  • Limited to credit card debt consolidation: You can only use Tally’s credit lines to consolidate credit card debt. Additionally, not all bank credit cards and store cards are supported.
  • Variable rate: Tally offers credit lines — a form of revolving credit — so they don’t have a set payoff date and interest can fluctuate based on market conditions. Both factors could worsen your situation if you fall back on bad spending habits and continue to use your cards after transferring your balances to Tally.

How to contact Tally

Tally’s customer support team is available via email at support@meettally.com. You can also get in touch by calling 866-508-2559, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT. 

How to apply for a personal line of credit with Tally

The application process for a Tally credit line only takes a few minutes to complete and won’t affect your credit, as the app runs a soft credit pull to determine your eligibility.

Features and additional perks

Tally’s standout feature is that you can transfer additional credit card debt as you pay off your credit line’s balance — something you can’t do with a traditional debt consolidation loan. It also analyzes your credit accounts to come up with a personalized payoff strategy that works for you. This strategy can be automated, with the app managing payment amounts and due dates for you.

Fees and penalties

Tally doesn’t charge any origination fees, late payment fees or prepayment penalties on its lines of credit. That said, if you want to become a Tally+ member, there’s an annual $300 fee, which is paid in monthly installments of $25.

This membership is completely optional and comes with an array of debt management tools to help you reach your financial goals. Tally+ members also get a discounted rate on their credit lines, which can further their savings.

Tally frequently asked questions

How Bankrate rates Tally

Overall Score 4.7 Explanation
Availability 5.0 Tally offers quick funding and flexible repayment terms for credit card debt consolidation.
Affordability 4.8 Tally’s lines feature competitive interest rates and no fees.
Customer Experience 4.4 Tally’s customer support team is only available on weekdays, with limited service hours.
Transparency 4.6 Tally doesn’t disclose all of its credit requirements.

Methodology

To select the top personal loan lenders, Bankrate considers 20 factors. These factors include credit requirements, APR ranges, fees, loan amounts and flexibility to account for a wide range of credit profiles and budgets. Bankrate reviewed over 30 lenders and gave each a Bankrate rating, which consists of four categories:

  • Availability: What the minimum loan amounts are, its eligibility requirements and loan turnaround are considered in this category.
  • Affordability: The interest rates, penalties and fees are measured in this section of the score. Lower rates and fees and fewer potential penalties result in a higher score.
  • Customer experience: This category covers customer service hours, if online applications are available, online account access and mobile apps.
  • Transparency: This category is measured by how accessible credit requirements, rates and fees are on the lender's page. We also took into account whether prequalification was available, as all these factors are key for consumers to make an informed decision.

Editorial disclosure: All reviews are prepared by Bankrate.com staff. Opinions expressed therein are solely those of the reviewer and have not been reviewed or approved by any advertiser. The information, including rates and fees, presented in the review is accurate as of the date of the review. Check the data at the top of this page and the lender’s website for the most current information.

