Brigit Cash Advance App: 2024 Review

Written by
Hanneh Bareham
Edited by
Rhys Subitch
Updated on Jan. 9, 2024
The Bankrate promise

At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions.

At a glance

4.4
Bankrate Score
Caret Down
Availability
4.3
Affordability
4.8
Customer Experience
4.1

About Bankrate Score

Brigit is a cash advance app that offers a maximum advance of up to $250 and doesn't require a credit check. Since its launch in 2019, the New York-based company states that it saved its over 4 million members from $750 million in fees.

Moneybag
Loan amount $50-$250
Rates
APR from None
Clock Wait
Term lengths Next paycheck or income deposit

Users who only need to borrow small amounts at a time. 

Brigit pros and cons

Green circle with a checkmark inside

Pros

  • Overdraft protection
  • Budgeting tools and resources
  • Payment extensions
Red circle with an X inside

Cons

  • High minimum amount
  • Low maximum amount
  • Mandatory monthly subscription fees

Best for: users who only need to borrow a small amount 

Brigit's cash advance maximum is much smaller than similar apps, making it best for users who need to borrow a small amount immediately. The app initially approves you for a low set amount and provides incremental increases over time with consistent on-time repayments. 

How to qualify for a Brigit advance 

After downloading the Brigit app, you'll need to connect your primary checking account. After selecting a plan — and confirming the monthly subscription fee — your bank account must meet the following standards to get approved:

  • Be active for a minimum of 60 days.
  • Have a nonzero balance. 
  • Have at least three recurring deposits from the same source, like a direct deposit from an employer.

Once your account is connected to Brigit's app, you'll be given a score between 0 to 100. To qualify for Brigit Instant Cash, you need a score between 40 and 100. The score is based on three categories:

  1. Bank account status and activity.
  2. Spending behavior and payment history. 
  3. Monthly recurring deposits and deposit history.

How this app compares 

Brigit vs. Klover 

Klover and Brigit offer similar cash advance amounts, though Klover's is slightly lower at $200. Brigit also comes ahead when it comes to payment extensions — Klover requires an established history of repayments, where Brigit doesn't. Where Brigit falls short is its monthly cost. Klover doesn't require a monthly membership fee to access cash advances.

Brigit vs. Dave

Dave offers a max advance of $500 and a membership fee of $1 per month. Much like other cash advance apps, Dave has an account that users can sign up for, including an early paycheck deposit feature. 

Dave's low monthly fees, coupled with its features, like a personalized budget and potential overdraft alerts, set it apart from Brigit and its competitors on the market. 

Brigit: In the details

Loan Amount
$50-$250
APR from
None
Term lengths
Next paycheck or income deposit
Funds available in
2-3 business days or within minutes with instant funding

What we like and what we don’t like

What we like

  • Overdraft protection: Brigit provides automatic advances to prevent overdrafts if you meet specific requirements. There is also the option to turn off auto advances.
  • Budgeting tools and resources: In addition to cash advances, Brigit offers a suite of budgeting tools to help you improve your financial health.
  • Payment extensions: Payment extensions are available until 3 p.m. ET the business day before the payment is due as long as you have an extension credit. 

What we don’t like

  • High minimum amount: Most cash advance apps will allow you to borrow as little as $10 — significantly lower than Brigit's minimum.
  • Low maximum amount: Other comparable cash advance apps have maximums of $500 — and in some cases even up to $750.
  • Mandatory monthly subscription fees: You have to pay a minimum monthly fee of $9.99. Similar apps charge either lower basic subscription fees or none at all.

How to contact Brigit

Brigit initially routes all help requests through its chatbot, which is available 24/7. There is no information on how to contact live customer support without first using the chatbot. The support option offered to the Bankrate team through the chatbot was email, with no information about hours of support.

How to take out an advance with Brigit 

After downloading the mobile app, it only takes a few steps to request a cash advance through Brigit.

Brigit features and perks 

Along with not initiating a hard credit check, Brigit offers features that can help you improve your overall financial health. For one, it has a feature that will alert you if you're in danger of overdrafting your account. It also offers a budgeting tool — called Finance Helper — within the app that can help you manage your current finances. 

Fees and penalties 

Brigit charges a monthly membership fee of $9.99 for its lowest tier subscription, called Plus, and $14.99 a month for its premium tier. There is also an optional fee if you want to receive your cash advance funds instantly, which ranges from $0.99 to $3.99 depending on your subscription tier.

Brigit frequently asked questions 

How Bankrate rates Brigit 

Overall Score 4.3
Availability 4.3 Brigit has both a high minimum amount and low maximum amount.
Affordability 4.6 There is no free version available for Brigit's cash advances, which lowers its score in this category.
Customer Experience 4.2 Brigit has extremely limited customer service support options, but has a highly rated app and payment extension options.

Methodology 

To select the top cash advance apps, the Bankrate team evaluates companies using a 16-point ranking system, known as the Bankrate Score. The Bankrate Score focuses on three key aspects: availability, affordability and customer experience. These are some of the factors considered as part of each category:

  • Availability: Minimum and maximum loan amounts, overdraft protection features, repayment term lengths and funding timelines are taken into account as part of this section.
  • Affordability: For this category we looked at subscription pricing and free version availability. We also looked at additional tools and resources offered to users as part of the subscriptions, as well as any fees assessed by the companies.
  • Customer experience: Bankrate evaluates factors such as the company’s reputation through regulatory websites, like the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), as well as contact support options. Our team also favors apps that are highly rated and that give users the option to extend repayment in case of hardship.

