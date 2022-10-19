Eloan Personal Loans: 2025 Review
Alternatives to Eloan loans
Although Eloan no longer offers personal loans, there are other viable alternatives with similar terms and benefits worth considering.
Happy Money
Happy Money is an online lender that is revolutionizing the lending experience for consumers looking to consolidate credit card debt. Personal loans range from $5,000 to $40,000 with two to five year terms and APRs starting at 8.99 percent.
It only takes two minutes to apply, and your credit score won’t be impacted. There are no application fees, late fees or early repayment penalties, but borrowers pay an origination fee of up to 5 percent. Customer support is also available 7 days a week, along with a plethora of online resources designed to help you get on track financially.
Lightstream
LightStream is another reputable option if you have a strong credit score. The interest rates are among some of the lowest on the market, and the lender will beat any competitor’s rate by 0.1 percentage points if it’s for the same loan product. Even better, there are no origination fees or prepayment penalties.
Borrowers also have the option to defer the loan disbursement for up to 30 days. LightStream’s personal loans can be used for nearly any purpose, including debt consolidation and adoption financing.
Best Egg
Best Egg is a flexible lending solution that’s designed to help you meet your financial goals. Perfect credit isn’t needed to qualify, but a higher credit score can help you unlock a better interest rate - as low as 8.99 percent. You’ll also have access to a Financial Health account that includes resources to help you upgrade your finances.
Loan amounts are between $2,000 to $35,000 with repayment periods between three and six years. You’ll pay a one-time origination fee between 0.99 percent and 8.99 percent, and the lender also charges returned and late payment fees. If you’re approved for a loan, funding usually occurs the same day or one business day following approval.
Why doesn't Eloan offer personal loans anymore?
