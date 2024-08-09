reviews

Splash Financial Personal Loans: 2024 Review

Denny Ceizyk
Pippin Wilbers

Updated on Aug 12, 2024

Availability
4.8
Affordability
3.9
Customer Experience
4.3
Transparency
4.2

About Bankrate Score

Full methodology

Bankrate's take

Splash Financial is a loan marketplace. Since 2013, it has partnered with banks and credit unions nationwide to help match consumers with more refinance options for their student loans. Building on its reputation as a leader in student refinancing, Splash Financial now offers personal loans with a wide loan amount range and flexible terms.  

The company offers online prequalification and funding in as little as one business day for amounts as small as $1,000 or as large as $100,000. Its network of lenders may give you access to loans from smaller banks or credit unions you might not otherwise know about. 

Quick Bankrate user stats for Splash

Splash is best for flexible credit union loans nationwide

With no published credit score minimum, Splash may be a good choice for large loan amounts that typically require a good to excellent credit score to qualify. The company’s affiliations with small banks and credit unions may give you access to personal loan funds with terms between two and seven years and no prepayment penalties. You can pay your loan off quickly if your budget allows or choose a longer term with lower payments for higher amounts.

Splash’s lowest advertised rate includes a 0.25 percent automatic payment discount.

Splash personal loan purposes

Although Splash encourages users to consolidate debt with their funds, the higher loan limits may make it a good choice for major purchases like a boat or RV. The longer terms may give you lower payments for big renovation projects like putting in a pool or replacing your roof. Some Splash lenders offer financing options for borrowers who want to start a business. 

Lightbulb

Bankrate insight: Loan purpose

Here is what borrowers who took out loans with Splash used their funds for.

  • Credit card refinancing
  • Debt consolidation
  • Major purchase
Data from 06/09/24 - 08/08/24
How do we get this data?
Info

Where Splash stands out

  • Wide loan amount limit range: Most personal loan limits are capped at $50,000, but Splash partners with lenders that give you up to $100,000 worth of borrowing power. Splash also works well for small loan needs, with some partners offering amounts down to $1,000. That may come in handy for emergency home or car repairs. 
  • Flexible loan terms: Splash lenders offer terms between two and seven years, which gives you more options to choose a repayment period that fits your budget.
  • Available nationwide: Lending partners are connected to Splash nationwide to give customers a wide variety of personal loan options regardless of where they live.

Where Splash falls short

  • High APRs: Splash doesn’t offer rates below the double digits, making it a more expensive option than other lenders that offer similar loan amounts and terms. Splash’s lowest rate is 10.72 percent, which is significantly higher than the best on the market.
  • No app available: Splash doesn’t offer an app for tracking your account. Everything must be done online. 
  • Qualifying requirements unknown: The company’s website doesn’t provide much information about the credit scores or income needed for approval. Requirements likely vary based on what’s available at credit unions and banks in your area.
  • Potentially high origination fees: Lenders in Splash’s network charge origination fees of up to 12 percent — tied with Upstart for the highest fees among lenders Bankrate has reviewed.

Splash customer experience

Customer support

Splash offers phone support for current borrowers Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET. It also offers a general information phone support number from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and chat support Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.You may also email them at contact@splashfinancial.com.

Digital experience

Splash doesn’t offer an app to manage its personal loans. Applications must be completed online. Borrower support is available by emailing, calling or chatting with a Splash representative. 

What people are saying about Splash

Splash Financial has a 4.8-star rating on third-party review site Trustpilot, with 90 percent of the over thousand ratings coming at 5 stars. 

Positive reviews consistently described a fast, easy-to-understand process with competitive rates.

"Online application was straightforward. Loan answer came quickly. Phone call follow up from the credit union where the loan was found. Excellent rate. Then another email reiterating the loan summary and how it will be paid and collected. Easy and good terms."

Trustpilot User

A few negative reviews report difficulties in providing documentation of non-standard sources of income requested for approval. If you have income that’s not accounted for in a W-2, make sure you have it well documented before starting your application. 

Outlinked content may contain views and opinions that do not reflect the views and opinions of Bankrate. Please see the issuer’s website for updated terms and conditions.

Compare rates
Read our review
Read our review
Splash vs. LightStream

Both companies offer loan amounts as high as $100,000, but Splash is better if you need less than LightStream’s $5,000 minimum. You’ll also need at least a 695 credit score to qualify for a LightStream personal loan, while Splash doesn’t specify a minimum credit score.

LightStream offers much lower rates to qualified borrowers. Its lowest rates clock in more than 3 percent points below the lowest rates Splash advertises on its website. Its maximum rate is also 10 percentage points lower than Splash’s 35.99 percent cap.

Splash vs. SoFi

Splash and SoFi both offer personal loans up to $100,000 for well-qualified borrowers, but Splash is better if you need less than $5,000. If your score is below SoFi’s 680 minimum, you may want to check out Splash, since it doesn't publish a minimum credit score for its loan offerings. 

SoFi’s minimum and maximum rates are significantly lower than Splash. You can prequalify with both to see if one gives you a better offer.

Do you qualify for a Splash personal loan?

Splash lists only basic requirements for qualifying with their partner lenders. 

  • Proof you have a checking or savings account
  • Paystubs and other proof of income
  • A valid ID
  • The reason you want the loan

Depending on the bank or credit union you’re matched with, additional requirements may apply. 

How to apply for a personal loan with Splash

The steps to get a personal loan with a Splash loan partner are similar to those at other personal loan lenders. 

  1. Prequalify: Prequalify on Splash’s website to see your potential rates with its partner lenders. Prequalifying requires only a soft credit pull, so it doesn’t impact your credit score.
  2. Review your offer: If the rates and terms of your prequalification look favorable, you can upload the documents needed to finalize your application with a hard credit pull.
  3. Accept and wait for the funds: Splash states that after approval, loans are typically funded within one to two business days but funding may take up to two weeks.

How Bankrate rates Splash

Overall Score: 4.3
Availability 4.8 Splash partners with credit unions and small banks nationwide
Affordability 3.9 Flexible rates and loan amounts offset higher APRs
Customer Experience 4.3 No app or weekend customer service access is available
Transparency 4.2 Rates and terms are advertised but may vary depending on where you live

Methodology

Bankrate's trusted personal loans industry expertise

Read our full methodology

57

years in business

30

lenders reviewed

20

loan features weighed

665

data points collected

Bankrate considers 20 factors when reviewing lenders. Credit requirements, APR ranges, fees, loan amounts and flexibility are all taken into account so that ratings are representative of how competitive lenders are for a wide range of credit profiles and budgets. The Bankrate Score for personal loans consists of four categories:

  • Availability: What the minimum loan amounts are, its eligibility requirements and loan turnaround are considered in this category.
  • Affordability: The interest rates, penalties and fees are measured in this section of the score. Lower rates and fees and fewer potential penalties result in a higher score.
  • Customer experience: This category covers customer service hours, if online applications are available, online account access and mobile apps.
  • Transparency: This category is measured by how accessible credit requirements, rates and fees are on the lender's page. We also considered whether prequalification was available, as all these factors are key for consumers to make an informed decision.

Editorial disclosure: All reviews are prepared by Bankrate.com staff. Opinions expressed therein are solely those of the reviewer and have not been reviewed or approved by any advertiser. The information, including rates and fees, presented in the review is accurate as of the date of the review. Check the data at the top of this page and the lender’s website for the most current information.

