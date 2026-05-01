 Skip to Main Content
reviews

Patelco Personal Loans Review

Written by
Mia Taylor
Edited by
Kellye Guinan
Updated on May 01, 2026

At a glance

Find my rate
with Bankrate
Info Icon
4.6
Rating: 4.6 stars out of 5
Bankrate Score
Caret Down Icon
Availability
Rating: 4.3 stars out of 5
4.3
Affordability
Rating: 4.8 stars out of 5
4.8
Customer Experience
Rating: 4.7 stars out of 5
4.7
Transparency
Rating: 4.6 stars out of 5
4.6

About Bankrate Score

Full methodology

Bankrate’s take

Patelco has competitive personal loans. Its wide range of loan amounts, lack of fees and relatively low cap on APR make it a good choice for borrowers looking to work with a credit union. 

Lender Details

Money Bag Icon

Loan amount

$300-$100,000

Rates Icon

APR from

9.30%-17.90%

Clock Wait Icon

Term lengths

Up to 7 years

Credit Good Icon

Min Credit Score

680

Patelco is best for potential rate reductions 

Patelco offers personal loans up to $100,000 and loan terms up to 84 months. These fixed-rate loans are available with no origination fees, and funds can be deposited into a Patelco account quickly. 

Customers who make their loan payments on time for 12 consecutive months are eligible for Patelco's LevelUp program. This program automatically lowers the loan's interest rate up to 0.50% per year, with a maximum of three rate reductions over the life of a loan.

Where Patelco personal loans stand out

  • LevelUp program: Patelco's LevelUp program offers up to a 0.50% interest rate reduction for customers who make 12 consecutive, on-time monthly payments. Three interest rate reductions are available over the course of the loan.
  • Lack of fees: There is no origination fee when obtaining a loan through Patelco.
  • Variety of loan options: In addition to unsecured personal loans, Patelco offers secured loans and credit builder loans. 
  • Payment protection program: Patelco's Payment Protection insurance will make personal loan payments in the event of a covered incident, such as becoming unemployed. 

Where Patelco personal loans fall short

  • High minimum interest rate: Patelco's minimum interest rates currently range from 9.3% to 11.45% percent, depending on the loan's repayment term. 
  • Only members can apply online: Online applications for certain Patelco loans are limited to only members. Non-members can apply over the phone or in person at a local Patelco branch.
  • Vague timelines: Patelco says loans can be funded the same day as approval but does not provide information about how long the application review and approval process takes. The lender also does not specify how long it takes to provide funding to non-Patelco accounts. 
  • No information online about borrower eligibility requirements: No clear eligibility criteria included on Patelco website for prospective borrowers.

Patelco customer resources

Customer support

Patelco offers live customer support Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. PT and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. PT. Customers can reach a representative by calling 800-358-8228. Secure online chats with a human are available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT, in addition to a chatbot available to answer general questions 24/7.

Digital experience

Patelco offers the ability to check your personal loan rate online with no impact to your credit score. Only Patelco members can submit an application online for certain loan products, but payments can be made online from a Patelco checking or savings account. Customers can also speak with the bank directly using its app (available from the App Store and Google Play) or by sending secure messages through their online account.

How this lender compares

logo
Rating: 4.6 stars out of 5
4.6
Bankrate Score
APR from
9.30%-17.90%
Loan Amount
$300-$100,000
Term Length
Up to 7 years
Min Credit Score
680
Compare ratesArrow Right Icon
on Bankrate
logo
Rating: 4.5 stars out of 5
4.5
Bankrate Score
APR from
6.49%-24.89% with AutoPay
Loan Amount
$5,000-$100,000
Term Length
24-240 months
Min Credit Score
Not disclosed
Read our reviewArrow Right Icon
on Bankrate
logo
Rating: 4.7 stars out of 5
4.7
Bankrate Score
APR from
7.74%-35.49%* with autopay
Loan Amount
$5,000–$100,000
Term Length
24-84 months
Min Credit Score
Not disclosed
Read our reviewArrow Right Icon
on Bankrate

Patelco vs. LightStream

LightStream offers a lower minimum personal loan rate than Patelco, currently 6.49% compared to Patelco's 9.30%. In addition, LightStream is very transparent about its funding timeline, with loan funds available as quickly as the same business day. Both lenders minimize fees, although Patelco only skips an origination fee, while LightStream does not charge any fees. 

Patelco vs. SoFi

Patelco and SoFi have many similar features, including offering loans of up to $100,000. Neither lender charges an origination fee or a loan prepayment penalty. SoFi minimizes loan fees even further by not charging any late fees, while Patelco charges overdraft protection late fees and overdraft flat usage fees. Both lenders also promise same-day funding once a loan is approved.

Do you qualify for a Patelco personal loan?

You will be required to provide employment and income information to get approved for a Patelco loan. Additional eligibility requirements for a Patelco personal loan are not provided on the lender's website. For instance, Patelco does not list credit score requirements on its website or information about the minimum annual income needed as an applicant.

Patelco membership requirements

In order to qualify for certain Patelco loans, you must be a Patelco member. Becoming a member requires meeting one of the following criteria:

  • Live, work or attend a school or church in the counties and cities serviced by Patelco. 
  • Have a family member or roommate who has a Patelco account.
  • Be an employee or pensioner of one of Patelco’s sponsor companies. 

To open a checking account with Patelco, you will need to provide the following information:

  • Social Security number or a government-issued document showing your Tax Identification Number. 
  • Driver’s license or government ID.
  • Home address. 

If you're opening a Patelco account online, you will also be required to provide information about the external bank account being used to fund your new account.

How to apply for a personal loan with Patelco

Interested in moving forward and applying for a personal loan from Patelco? Here are the steps to do that:

  1. Gather typical personal loan documents, including information regarding your income and your government-issued ID.
  2. Sign into your account and complete the loan application form on Patelco’s website, which should take between 5 and 10 minutes. 
  3. If you qualify, read the loan offer and terms carefully. Be sure to identify what your interest rate will be and determine whether there are any other fees that may be part of the loan.

If you decide to proceed but don’t have a Patelco account, you will need to provide your bank account information where funds can be deposited — in addition to applying directly at a Patelco branch. 

How Bankrate rates this lender

Overall Score 4.5 Explanation
Availability 4.3 Patelco stands out for its wide range of loan amounts, but it requires borrowers to have credit scores on the higher end.
Affordability 4.8 There are very few fees with a Patelco personal loan, a potential APR discount and a low maximum APR.
Customer Experience 4.7 Unlike many other credit unions and small banks, Patelco offers online applications and Saturday customer service hours.
Transparency 4.5 With the ability to prequalify and rates clearly listed online, Patelco earns a good score for transparency.

Methodology

Bankrate's trusted personal loans industry expertise

Read our full methodology

48

years in business

45

lenders reviewed

20

loan features weighed

900

data points collected

Bankrate considers 20 factors when reviewing lenders. Credit requirements, APR ranges, fees, loan amounts and flexibility are all taken into account so that ratings are representative of how competitive lenders are for a wide range of credit profiles and budgets. The Bankrate Score for personal loans consists of four categories:

  • Availability: What the minimum loan amounts are, its eligibility requirements and loan turnaround are considered in this category.
  • Affordability: The interest rates, penalties and fees are measured in this section of the score. Lower rates and fees and fewer potential penalties result in a higher score.
  • Customer experience: This category covers customer service hours, if online applications are available, online account access and mobile apps.
  • Transparency: This category is measured by how accessible credit requirements, rates and fees are on the lender's page. We also considered whether prequalification was available, as all these factors are key for consumers to make an informed decision.

Editorial disclosure: All reviews are prepared by Bankrate.com staff. Opinions expressed therein are solely those of the reviewer and have not been reviewed or approved by any advertiser. The information, including rates and fees, presented in the review is accurate as of the date of the review. Check the data at the top of this page and the lender’s website for the most current information.

Up next

Read more Personal Loans Reviews
Personal Loans

Fifth Third Bank

Rating: 4.3 stars out of 5
4.3 Bankrate Score
Personal Loans

LightStream

Rating: 4.5 stars out of 5
4.5 Bankrate Score
Personal Loans

OneMain Financial

Rating: 4.4 stars out of 5
4.4 Bankrate Score
Personal Loans

Empower

Rating: 4.7 stars out of 5
4.7 Bankrate Score
Personal Loans

Klover

Rating: 4.6 stars out of 5
4.6 Bankrate Score
Personal Loans

Happy Money

Rating: 4.5 stars out of 5
4.5 Bankrate Score
Personal Loans

Acima Credit

Rating: 3.8 stars out of 5
3.8 Bankrate Score
Personal Loans

Prosper

Rating: 4.5 stars out of 5
4.5 Bankrate Score
Personal Loans

Brigit

Rating: 4.3 stars out of 5
4.3 Bankrate Score