U.S. Bank personal loans: 2024 Review

A division of U.S. Bancorp, U.S. Bank has over 2,000 branches across 26 states. The bank, which holds $587 billion in assets, is a Fortune 500 company, with over $24 billion in annual revenue.
A division of U.S. Bancorp, U.S. Bank has over 2,000 branches across 26 states. The bank, which holds $587 billion in assets, is a Fortune 500 company, with over $24 billion in annual revenue.
U.S. Bank’s loans can be made for as little as $1,000, making them ideal for those looking to cover a small expense. The bank also offers next-day funding, which can be a lifesaver if you’re in a time crunch and need the money fast.
Non-customers can apply.
Range of repayment options.
Joint applications allowed.
Stricter requirements for non-customers.
Lower repayment terms for non-customers.
Payments may not be reported.
U.S. Bank doesn’t disclose all of its loan eligibility requirements, just the following:
That said, you’re typically required to have a debt-to-income (DTI) ratio of 36 percent or under and a stable source of income to get approved by most lenders. Additionally, U.S. Bank’s personal loans aren’t available in every state, so you must verify whether the products are available in your state before applying.
U.S. Bank doesn’t disclose any restrictions on how borrowers may use their personal loan proceeds. But as a general rule, most lenders don’t allow you to use personal loans to pay for tuition and fees, gambling or illegal activities.
If you're not a U.S. Bank customer, you may have an easier time qualifying for a TD Bank loan as it requires a minimum score of 700, compared to 720, which is U.S. Bank’s requirement for non-customers. TD Bank’s loans have slightly higher interest rates, plus less repayment options, so they’re not as flexible as those offered by U.S. Bank.
Discover loans feature lower starting rates, along with a lower credit score requirement than U.S. Bank loans for non-customers. But if you have fair credit, and you’re a U.S. Bank customer — or become one — you have a better chance of getting approved with a lower rate than at Discover, since you can add a co-borrower.
Borrowers can contact U.S. Bank by visiting a local branch, as well as through the bank’s mobile app or online portal. The bank also offers 24/7 customer support over the phone at 800-872-2657 for domestic borrowers, and 503-401-9991 for international borrowers.
U.S. Bank’s personal loan application can be completed entirely online and you can typically get a decision almost instantly. To apply, follow the steps below.
U.S. Bank offers borrowers a 0.50 rate discount when they sign up for automatic payments. The discount is available to both customers and non-customers.
U.S. Bank doesn’t charge origination or application fees, which can significantly reduce the cost of borrowing, as many lenders do charge these fees. The bank also doesn’t assess a prepayment penalty. That means you can pay off your loan early, without having to worry about being penalized with a fee.
That said, U.S. Bank does assess a late payment fee if you miss your due date, although the exact amount isn’t disclosed.
|Overall Score
|4.8
|Explanation
|Availability
|5.0
|U.S. Bank offers a range of repayment options, accessible loan amounts, joint applications and quick funding.
|Affordability
|4.9
|U.S. Bank doesn’t charge any origination fees or prepayment penalties but it does have a late fee.
|Customer Experience
|5.0
|U.S. Bank offers 24/7 customer support over the phone and multiple ways to contact its staff.
|Transparency
|4.2
|U.S. Bank doesn’t disclose the late fee amount on its website and only lists some of its eligibility requirements
To select the top personal loan lenders, Bankrate considers 20 factors. These factors include credit requirements, APR ranges, fees, loan amounts and flexibility to account for a wide range of credit profiles and budgets.
