At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Our loans reporters and editors focus on the points consumers care about most — the different types of lending options, the best rates, the best lenders, how to pay off debt and more — so you can feel confident when investing your money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU — the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Key takeaways Joint borrowing is when two people take out a loan together.

This method of borrowing can help you qualify for a loan easier, get a better rate or be approved for a higher loan amount if the other person helps you meet the loan requirements.

Joint borrowing comes with risks like making a separation or divorce trickier and putting another person on the line to cover the amount of the loan.

Joint borrowing is the process of taking out a loan or other type of financing with another person, often called a co-borrower. Although joint borrowing offers advantages, like potentially qualifying for a wider net of financing options and receiving competitive interest rate offers, it has considerable risks.

The largest risk joint borrowers assume is being contractually responsible for repaying the entire outstanding loan or debt. If you are interested in this option, you should know how joint borrowing works and whether it’s an option that’s worth exploring in your situation.

What joint borrowing is

If you don’t meet the application requirements for a loan or want to qualify for a better interest rate, you can co-borrow the funds with another person in a process called joint borrowing.

If your application is approved, the joint personal loan or credit card is issued in both of your names and you are both legally liable for repaying the debt. Joint borrowing can also have an impact – negatively and positively – on both your credit reports and scores based on your repayment history.

How joint borrowing works

To take out a loan with someone else, start by finding a lender that allows joint borrowing. While joint personal loans are common in the mortgage and auto lending industries, finding lenders that allow joint applications for personal loans and credit cards can be more challenging.

Once you find a lender, you can submit a joint application for credit. The lender or credit card issuer will likely ask you to provide some general information for both yourself and your co-borrower, such as:

Personal identifying information (names, Social Security numbers, dates of birth, etc.)

Employment history (per person)

Annual or monthly income (per person)

From there, the lender will likely check your credit reports and credit score in a process called a hard credit check. After conducting a hard check, your score will drop a few points, but with a positive repayment history, it’s fairly easy to bring the score back up.

Depending on the loan, the lender may also review your debt-to-income ratio (DTI), the discretionary income left over after dividing your monthly debts by your annual gross income. Ideally, most lenders prefer a DTI under 36 percent for approval, so check to make sure your co-borrower meets the lender’s DTI requirement if yours is on the higher side.

Why choose a joint loan?

In some cases, applying for a loan with someone else may help you qualify for financing when you wouldn’t be eligible on your own. For example, joint personal loans are fairly common among couples when one person has lower credit or when two incomes can help the couple qualify for a larger loan amount.

Applying for a joint loan with someone with an excellent credit rating might also help you secure lower interest rates or better terms. This is one reason parents may apply for joint personal loans with their children, as joint borrowing may be an effective way to help your child build credit for the first time.

However, co-borrowing does come with risks, so you may want to consider other options first. For example, adding your child as an authorized user to your credit card might be an alternative to help them start establishing credit. When you can qualify for a loan without your spouse’s income or credit history, it’s usually better to remain independent to avoid potential financial harm down the road should you separate or divorce.

How does a joint loan affect my credit score?

When you co-borrow with another person, the account may show up on your three credit reports and your co-borrower’s credit reports, depending on the lender’s credit reporting policy. Any loan that requires a hard check has the potential to decrease your score, so you’ll want to avoid multiple hard checks in quick succession.

Lenders may interpret multiple checks within a short time as a credit risk, making it harder to get approved for a loan. What’s more, a hard check can stay on your report for two years, regardless of your repayment history.

Late payments on a joint account can also damage your credit scores. Because most of your credit score (35 percent of your FICO score) is your repayment history, it’s important to manage your monthly payments well.

Can you use your spouse’s income to get a personal loan?

You can use your spouse’s income to get a personal loan, but they have to be listed as a joint applicant. Only your personal income can be considered for a personal loan without listing your spouse as a co-applicant.

Joint borrowing vs. co-signed loan

Joint borrowing and co-signing may seem like the same thing on the surface. However, these two ways of borrowing work differently.

During joint borrowing, both parties share ownership of the funds and assets from the loan. A co-signer will not share legal claims over the funds and assets from the loan. Further, a co-signer may have to only pay on the loan if the primary borrower defaults.

The main point of a co-signer is some added support to help the primary borrower secure the loan. The co-signer’s income is also not typically considered on top of the primary borrower’s income. On the other hand, joint borrowing assures the lender that multiple sources of income are going towards the payments.

Pros and cons of joint borrowing

Any loan should be taken out with some consideration, but it’s even more important to consider the benefits and drawbacks before taking out a joint loan.



Advantages of joint borrowing Better chance of qualifying (or securing a better deal) . The right co-borrower could make a huge difference if you have bad credit or debt-to-income ratio challenges.

. The right co-borrower could make a huge difference if you have bad credit or debt-to-income ratio challenges. Qualify for a larger loan amount . Even with good credit, your borrowing capacity is limited based on income and existing credit obligations. Adding a joint applicant to your loan application who earns a separate income from you might make you eligible to borrow more money.

. Even with good credit, your borrowing capacity is limited based on income and existing credit obligations. Adding a joint applicant to your loan application who earns a separate income from you might make you eligible to borrow more money. Build or rebuild your credit. A well-managed joint account could help you improve your credit history and scores over time. Disadvantages of joint borrowing Potential to be liable for the full debt . With a joint loan, you accept full responsibility for the debt. If your co-borrower can’t or won’t pay, the lender will still expect you to do so. For this reason, joint debts can be especially difficult to navigate in the event of a separation or divorce.

. With a joint loan, you accept full responsibility for the debt. If your co-borrower can’t or won’t pay, the lender will still expect you to do so. For this reason, joint debts can be especially difficult to navigate in the event of a separation or divorce. Credit risk . A joint account might drive your credit scores downward if you fall behind on your payments.

. A joint account might drive your credit scores downward if you fall behind on your payments. May be hard to qualify for new financing. A new joint loan increases the amount of debt you owe, raising your debt-to-income ratio. Even if the new account positively affects your credit score, it could reduce your borrowing capacity for future loans.

How to tell if joint borrowing is a good idea for you

It’s generally best to avoid co-borrowing (and co-signing, for that matter) whenever possible. If you’re considering a joint loan, ask yourself the following questions first:

Can you or your potential co-borrower qualify for the loan without adding the other person as a joint borrower? If so, there may be little upside to opening the account together.

Is a co-borrower required to share ownership of an asset (like a home or car)? A joint loan might not be your only option. You can talk to an attorney about making sure both names appear on the property title, even if only one person takes out the loan.

Of course, sometimes joint borrowing may be necessary to qualify for the money you seek. Depending on your situation, you might not qualify for the payments on a large home improvement loan or mortgage with your income alone. If you decide to co-borrow with someone else, just be sure you understand the risks before you sign on the dotted line.

Personal loan lenders that offer joint borrowing

If you’re considering a joint personal loan, a few online lenders accept this financing option. Here are some lenders to look into:

LendingClub : When checking your rate, select the “Two of Us” option to indicate that you intend on exploring offers for a joint loan. You’ll need to provide information about you and your co-borrower to get started.

: When checking your rate, select the “Two of Us” option to indicate that you intend on exploring offers for a joint loan. You’ll need to provide information about you and your co-borrower to get started. SoFi : Another financing option is through SoFi, which offers a joint-borrower personal loan. Loan applications with a co-applicant can take an extra one to two weeks to process.

: Another financing option is through SoFi, which offers a joint-borrower personal loan. Loan applications with a co-applicant can take an extra one to two weeks to process. Prosper: This lender requires individual borrowers to have a minimum credit score of 560 to qualify for a personal loan. However, if you don’t meet this qualification, you can apply with a co-borrower who has strong credit.

Next steps

Before you co-borrow, it’s important to do your homework, just like you would with any other type of loan. You can start by checking your three credit reports for errors. Ideally, both you and your co-borrower should complete this step.

Next, take the time to shop for loans with multiple lenders. Compare interest rates, fees, repayment terms and anything else that might affect the cost of your joint loan or the size of your monthly payments. Once you and your co-borrower have all of the information, you’ll be able to choose the best loan for your situation.