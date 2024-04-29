At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Our mortgage reporters and editors focus on the points consumers care about most — the latest rates, the best lenders, navigating the homebuying process, refinancing your mortgage and more — so you can feel confident when you make decisions as a homebuyer and a homeowner.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Key takeaways Joint mortgages allow two or more people to combine their assets and income to qualify for a home loan.

Joint mortgage loans don't impact the ownership of the home, which is dictated by the names on the property title.

When applying for a joint mortgage, lenders consider the credit score of all parties who are part of the mortgage application.

If you’re concerned you might not qualify for (or be able to afford) a mortgage, you can consider teaming up with one or more other parties on your application. Known as a joint mortgage, this sort of home loan works pretty much like any mortgage, but also carries some unique features. Let’s take a closer look at how these mortgages work and how to qualify for one.

What is a joint mortgage?

A joint mortgage allows two or more parties to combine their assets and income when they apply. It “commonly involves two people, usually spouses, joint partners, friends or family members, who pool their income and assets together to buy a home,” says Ralph DiBugnara, president of New York City-based Home Qualified, a digital resource for buyers, sellers and Realtors.

How a joint mortgage works

With a typical mortgage, your name alone is put on the application, making you solely responsible for repaying the loan. With a joint mortgage, all parties involved are legally responsible for paying back the loan and following its terms.

A joint mortgage doesn’t necessarily mean joint ownership of the home, however; rather, ownership pertains to the names on the home’s title. The names of those on the mortgage application and loan documents indicate the joint mortgage parties obligated to repay the debt. If a party shares in the joint mortgage, but isn’t added to the home’s title, that party might have no ownership claim to the property — but would still be responsible for repaying the debt on the property.

Joint mortgage requirements

There are some joint mortgage requirements to keep in mind if you’re considering this type of mortgage application:

All parties must be over the age of 18

The mortgage lender must permit joint mortgages

Applicants must meet the mortgage underwriting criteria, including debt-to-income ratio limits

What credit score is used on a joint mortgage?

The credit scores used on a joint mortgage may vary by lender, but typically lenders review the credit scores of all co-borrowers on the application.

“Some lenders are more flexible than others if the credit score of one of the parties is lower than the other; they might favor the higher credit score in their evaluation of the application,” says Mark Shepherd of Shepherd Financial Partners in Boston. “But other lenders may increase the interest rate if the lower credit score causes enough concern.”

What are my rights on a joint mortgage?

It’s crucial to understand your obligations and rights when you enter into a joint mortgage agreement. Be sure to address with a real estate attorney what happens if a co-borrower wants to sell or passes away before you sign up for one. That way, everyone knows what to expect if any of these circumstances occur.

If a co-borrower wants to sell

“It’s important to review the terms of your joint mortgage very closely,” says Chris Cohen, the Austin, Texas-based chief product officer for Kasasa. “If one co-borrower wants to sell while the other co-borrowers don’t, they can’t sell the property without permission from the others. If an agreement isn’t reached, the co-borrower can buy out the other parties at an agreed-upon price, sell their ownership stake to someone else or settle the matter in court and force a sale.”

If a co-borrower passes away

If a co-borrower on the mortgage dies, the lender will need to be notified immediately. It will remove the deceased person’s name from the joint mortgage and update the terms to reflect the change.

“In some cases where the joint mortgage doesn’t have terms that automatically pass the loan on to the surviving parties, the matter may need to be resolved in probate court where a judge will determine the next steps for the co-borrowers and the lender,” says Cohen. “If the co-borrower can’t afford to pay back the loan, the judge may request a loan refinance or have the surviving parties sell the property.”

Should you get a joint mortgage?

Of course, there’s no single absolute answer. Consider these benefits and drawbacks:

Pros of a joint mortgage Qualifying for a larger loan: “The main benefit is the ability to purchase or own more of a home than you would be able to buy on your own,” says DiBugnara. “More income and/or assets equals the ability to borrow more money when it comes to obtaining a mortgage.”

“The main benefit is the ability to purchase or own more of a home than you would be able to buy on your own,” says DiBugnara. “More income and/or assets equals the ability to borrow more money when it comes to obtaining a mortgage.” Easier to make ends meet: Being able to combine your wages and down payment not only increases your purchasing power, “it makes it easier to pay the mortgage due each month, allowing you to have more funds in your budget to save for future goals,” says Shepherd. Cons of a joint mortgage Impact on borrowing power: Having your name on a joint mortgage might negatively affect your ability to obtain other loans, says Cohen.

Having your name on a joint mortgage might negatively affect your ability to obtain other loans, says Cohen. Risk of default: “If one party stops contributing, it could put the other party in an undesirable financial position,” says Melissa Gasparek, U/W Liaison II at Guild Mortgage.

“If one party stops contributing, it could put the other party in an undesirable financial position,” says Melissa Gasparek, U/W Liaison II at Guild Mortgage. Forced sale or refinance: It can also get complicated if one party wants to get out of the joint mortgage agreement. “If the joint loan involves joint ownership — meaning all co-borrowers are listed on the title — one party could force a sale or refinance of the property even if the other party doesn’t agree,” says Gasparek.

That’s why it’s best for borrowers entering into a joint mortgage transaction to “have a solid, long-standing relationship with each other built on trust to avoid any potential disputes down the line,” says Gasparek.

Who is a good candidate for a joint mortgage?

Good candidates for joint mortgages include those who share financial responsibilities beyond the purchasing or owning of a home, such as spouses, life partners and people who plan to cohabitate together and share ownership (meaning all names are on the title).

Who is a bad candidate for a joint mortgage?

“Parties who might have a shaky relationship or who aren’t aligned in their financial interests in purchasing, owning and maintaining the property aren’t good candidates,” says Shepherd.

Those with low credit scores or derogatory credit should also steer clear of this arrangement, as the mortgage lender might not favor the highest credit score of all joint mortgage parties involved when evaluating the loan application.

How to apply for a joint mortgage

“If you can reasonably afford the full mortgage by yourself, it makes sense to eliminate complexity long-term by avoiding a joint mortgage,” says Cohen. But, if you decide to apply for a joint mortgage, here’s how to move forward:

Submit a loan application. To apply for a joint mortgage, each co-borrower needs to fill out and submit a loan application. Be sure to shop around with multiple lenders and compare interest rates before applying with a lender. Provide supporting documentation. The lender will likely request several documents, including proof of income, savings, debt details and employment history for all parties. Finalize the loan. Review and sign all necessary disclosures and paperwork at closing. Again, all parties need to be involved here and sign.

Keep in mind that the steps to originating a joint mortgage will vary by lender, so be sure to ask for details (how easy or hard the process is could influence your choice of lender). Overall, though, have patience. “With a joint mortgage application, expect the overall lending process to take longer,” says Cohen.

Joint mortgage FAQ