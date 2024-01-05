Should you add a co-borrower to your mortgage?
Key takeaways
- A co-borrower can enhance your chances for mortgage approval.
- Having a co-borrower on your mortgage may allow you to purchase a larger and more expensive home.
- If you purchase a house with a co-borrower, you will share ownership of the property.
You’d like to get a mortgage but are worried about approval due to your less-than-sterling financials — and maybe about handling the monthly payments, too. We have one word for you: co-borrower.
Putting an additional person on your mortgage can make sense if it helps increase your chances of getting approved for a loan. But it also means sharing ownership of the property you’re buying. If you’re considering adding a co-borrower to your mortgage application, here’s everything you should know.
What is a co-borrower on a mortgage?
A co-borrower, also referred to as a co-applicant or co-requestor, is an additional person on a mortgage. In a co-borrowing situation, both borrowers complete an application, and the mortgage lender considers your qualifications and those of the co-borrower, including assets, credit history and income. Typically, the borrower with a better credit profile determines the loan terms.
Co-borrower vs. co-signer
A co-borrower isn’t the same as a co-signer. With a co-borrower, both you and the co-borrower can have ownership of the property — in other words, both of your names are on the title — and are responsible for repaying the mortgage.
A co-signer doesn’t have their name on the property title but is responsible for repaying the loan. Generally, a co-signer can be beneficial if a borrower needs help from someone with good credit to get approved for a mortgage. If the borrower fails to pay, the lender has the right to pursue payment from the co-signer.
A borrower might ask their parent to be a co-signer on a mortgage, for example, since the parent’s credit history and added income and assets can increase their chances of securing a competitive interest rate.
Who can co-borrow a mortgage?
The following types of people can be co-borrowers/co-applicants/co-requestors on a mortgage:
- Spouses
- Domestic partners
- Friends
- Relatives
In general, any adult who’s willing to assume legal responsibility for repaying a mortgage and wants ownership of the property can be a co-borrower.
Each potential co-borrower presents different requirements and liabilities, depending on the type of co-borrower arrangement you choose. For example, a co-borrower (or co-applicant, if you are not married to the other person), will be listed on the title of the home and be responsible for paying the mortgage. However, if you opt for a guarantor set-up, the guarantor is responsible for mortgage payments only if the primary borrower fails to pay.
The types of co-borrower relationships are:
|Type of co-borrower
|Relationship
|Financial disclosures?
|Listed on title?
|Responsible for paying the mortgage?
|Co-borrower
|Spouse/partner
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Co-applicant
|Friend/relative
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Co-signer
|Friend/relative
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Guarantor
|Friend/relative
|Yes
|No
|Only if primary borrower can’t pay
|Title holder
|Spouse/partner, friend/relative
|Yes
|Yes
|No
Does it matter who’s the borrower and who’s the co-borrower?
Since the borrower and co-borrower are equally responsible for the mortgage payments and both may have a claim to the property, the simple answer is that it likely doesn’t matter. In most cases, a co-borrower is simply someone who appears on the loan documents in addition to the borrower.
Some lenders, however, may indicate a “primary borrower.” The criteria for determining who this person is differs among mortgage lenders. Some may define the primary borrower as the person with the higher income, for instance, or as the person whose name appears first on the application.
When is a co-borrower a good idea?
Times when it makes sense to add a co-borrower include:
- When you and the co-borrower have an equal partnership in the property and both benefit from the loan
- When your co-borrower has strong finances and credit score
- When a co-borrower has a lower debt-to-income ratio than you
Co-borrowing a mortgage works best when both parties want their name on the property and agree to share the responsibility of paying back the loan. It’s typical for partners or spouses who reside in the same property to be co-borrowers.
It’s also a good idea if the co-borrower’s financial situation means that you can list additional assets and earned income to your application. A higher income could mean qualifying for a larger mortgage since it indicates to lenders you can make a higher monthly payment.
Can you remove a co-borrower from a mortgage?
The short answer is yes.
However, while it’s possible to remove a co-borrower from your mortgage — if you get a divorce, for example — the process can be somewhat challenging. Lenders are reluctant to let it happen since it can increase their risk and cut into their ability to collect payments from both parties.
Still, you can remove a co-borrower from a mortgage. It may require paying fees (some quite significant) and take some time, but here are a few methods:
- Speak to your lender. The first logical step is to see what your lender can do. Lenders that are willing to remove co-borrowers may require the remaining borrower to re-qualify for the loan on their own. That means you’ll need to have enough income to make the monthly payments and a good credit profile. The co-borrower may also be required to sign a document, such as a release of liability.
- Refinance your mortgage. Refinancing your existing mortgage might be a possible solution if your current lender won’t release your co-borrower. Again, you’ll need to have good credit and sufficient income and equity to qualify.
- Transfer your mortgage. If your mortgage is an assumable loan, you should be able to release a co-borrower and transfer your mortgage to someone else (ideally, you). Your lender will need to review your credit, and there may be fees to pay.
- Sell the place. If you’re not attached to the property (it’s an inheritance, say), selling it and using the proceeds to pay off the mortgage might be an option to release all borrowers from the debt.
Alternatives to a mortgage co-borrower
Borrowers who have poorer credit but don’t want to add a co-borrower to their mortgage could consider the following:
- Establish or reestablish credit. Working on improving your credit can increase your chances of getting approved for a loan or a loan with a more favorable interest rate. Building credit takes time, so be patient. One of the easiest strategies to improve your standing is to make on-time payments on any existing balances or to open a secured credit card and do the same.
- Pay down debt. Paying off your outstanding balances decreases your debt-to-income (DTI) ratio, showing lenders that you have the means to take on a mortgage by yourself without stretching your finances too thin.
- Consider an FHA loan or VA loan. Both the FHA and VA loan programs have less strict credit and down payment requirements, which can help you qualify for a loan independently.
Co-borrower FAQ
-
In general, there is no limit to the number of people you can add to a mortgage, but most conventional lenders will accept up to four co-borrowers.
-
One of the pros of using a co-borrower on a mortgage is that you’ll likely have more buying power. A co-borrower can also help you buy a home with a better interest rate if your credit score or debt-to-income ratio needs improvement. But there are also downsides to consider. For starters, you will both be responsible for the loan, and if the other borrower dies, you are still expected to make mortgage payments in full. If you purchase a home with someone else and your relationship becomes strained or ends, it could also impact how you pay the mortgage.
-
If you have had a bankruptcy or foreclosure in the past, it may be challenging to be added as a co-borrower on a mortgage loan. You must wait at least one year to apply for a mortgage after bankruptcy, but the timeline varies by loan type. If your prior home was foreclosed on, you may have to wait anywhere from two to eight years — again, depending on the type of loan you had. In addition, bankruptcy or foreclosure remains on your credit report for seven years, impacting your ability to qualify for a mortgage.
-
If your co-borrower suddenly decides not to pay back the loan, you will be on the hook for it. If you cannot then pay back the mortgage yourself and default on the loan, it’ll negatively impact your credit score, which could affect your ability to take out future loans.
