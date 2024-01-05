At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Our mortgage reporters and editors focus on the points consumers care about most — the latest rates, the best lenders, navigating the homebuying process, refinancing your mortgage and more — so you can feel confident when you make decisions as a homebuyer and a homeowner.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Key takeaways A co-borrower can enhance your chances for mortgage approval.

Having a co-borrower on your mortgage may allow you to purchase a larger and more expensive home.

If you purchase a house with a co-borrower, you will share ownership of the property.

You’d like to get a mortgage but are worried about approval due to your less-than-sterling financials — and maybe about handling the monthly payments, too. We have one word for you: co-borrower.

Putting an additional person on your mortgage can make sense if it helps increase your chances of getting approved for a loan. But it also means sharing ownership of the property you’re buying. If you’re considering adding a co-borrower to your mortgage application, here’s everything you should know.

What is a co-borrower on a mortgage?

A co-borrower, also referred to as a co-applicant or co-requestor, is an additional person on a mortgage. In a co-borrowing situation, both borrowers complete an application, and the mortgage lender considers your qualifications and those of the co-borrower, including assets, credit history and income. Typically, the borrower with a better credit profile determines the loan terms.

Co-borrower vs. co-signer

A co-borrower isn’t the same as a co-signer. With a co-borrower, both you and the co-borrower can have ownership of the property — in other words, both of your names are on the title — and are responsible for repaying the mortgage.

A co-signer doesn’t have their name on the property title but is responsible for repaying the loan. Generally, a co-signer can be beneficial if a borrower needs help from someone with good credit to get approved for a mortgage. If the borrower fails to pay, the lender has the right to pursue payment from the co-signer.

A borrower might ask their parent to be a co-signer on a mortgage, for example, since the parent’s credit history and added income and assets can increase their chances of securing a competitive interest rate.

Who can co-borrow a mortgage?

The following types of people can be co-borrowers/co-applicants/co-requestors on a mortgage:

Spouses

Domestic partners

Friends

Relatives

In general, any adult who’s willing to assume legal responsibility for repaying a mortgage and wants ownership of the property can be a co-borrower.

Each potential co-borrower presents different requirements and liabilities, depending on the type of co-borrower arrangement you choose. For example, a co-borrower (or co-applicant, if you are not married to the other person), will be listed on the title of the home and be responsible for paying the mortgage. However, if you opt for a guarantor set-up, the guarantor is responsible for mortgage payments only if the primary borrower fails to pay.

The types of co-borrower relationships are:

Type of co-borrower Relationship Financial disclosures? Listed on title? Responsible for paying the mortgage? Co-borrower Spouse/partner Yes Yes Yes Co-applicant Friend/relative Yes Yes Yes Co-signer Friend/relative Yes No Yes Guarantor Friend/relative Yes No Only if primary borrower can’t pay Title holder Spouse/partner, friend/relative Yes Yes No

Does it matter who’s the borrower and who’s the co-borrower?

Since the borrower and co-borrower are equally responsible for the mortgage payments and both may have a claim to the property, the simple answer is that it likely doesn’t matter. In most cases, a co-borrower is simply someone who appears on the loan documents in addition to the borrower.

Some lenders, however, may indicate a “primary borrower.” The criteria for determining who this person is differs among mortgage lenders. Some may define the primary borrower as the person with the higher income, for instance, or as the person whose name appears first on the application.

When is a co-borrower a good idea?

Times when it makes sense to add a co-borrower include:

When you and the co-borrower have an equal partnership in the property and both benefit from the loan

When your co-borrower has strong finances and credit score

When a co-borrower has a lower debt-to-income ratio than you

Co-borrowing a mortgage works best when both parties want their name on the property and agree to share the responsibility of paying back the loan. It’s typical for partners or spouses who reside in the same property to be co-borrowers.

It’s also a good idea if the co-borrower’s financial situation means that you can list additional assets and earned income to your application. A higher income could mean qualifying for a larger mortgage since it indicates to lenders you can make a higher monthly payment.

Can you remove a co-borrower from a mortgage?

The short answer is yes.

However, while it’s possible to remove a co-borrower from your mortgage — if you get a divorce, for example — the process can be somewhat challenging. Lenders are reluctant to let it happen since it can increase their risk and cut into their ability to collect payments from both parties.

Still, you can remove a co-borrower from a mortgage. It may require paying fees (some quite significant) and take some time, but here are a few methods:

Speak to your lender. The first logical step is to see what your lender can do. Lenders that are willing to remove co-borrowers may require the remaining borrower to re-qualify for the loan on their own. That means you’ll need to have enough income to make the monthly payments and a good credit profile. The co-borrower may also be required to sign a document, such as a release of liability.

The first logical step is to see what your lender can do. Lenders that are willing to remove co-borrowers may require the remaining borrower to re-qualify for the loan on their own. That means you’ll need to have enough income to make the monthly payments and a good credit profile. The co-borrower may also be required to sign a document, such as a release of liability. Refinance your mortgage. Refinancing your existing mortgage might be a possible solution if your current lender won’t release your co-borrower. Again, you’ll need to have good credit and sufficient income and equity to qualify.

Refinancing your existing mortgage might be a possible solution if your current lender won’t release your co-borrower. Again, you’ll need to have good credit and sufficient income and equity to qualify. Transfer your mortgage. If your mortgage is an assumable loan, you should be able to release a co-borrower and transfer your mortgage to someone else (ideally, you). Your lender will need to review your credit, and there may be fees to pay.

If your mortgage is an assumable loan, you should be able to release a co-borrower and transfer your mortgage to someone else (ideally, you). Your lender will need to review your credit, and there may be fees to pay. Sell the place. If you’re not attached to the property (it’s an inheritance, say), selling it and using the proceeds to pay off the mortgage might be an option to release all borrowers from the debt.

Alternatives to a mortgage co-borrower

Borrowers who have poorer credit but don’t want to add a co-borrower to their mortgage could consider the following:

Establish or reestablish credit. Working on improving your credit can increase your chances of getting approved for a loan or a loan with a more favorable interest rate. Building credit takes time, so be patient. One of the easiest strategies to improve your standing is to make on-time payments on any existing balances or to open a secured credit card and do the same.

Working on improving your credit can increase your chances of getting approved for a loan or a loan with a more favorable interest rate. Building credit takes time, so be patient. One of the easiest strategies to improve your standing is to make on-time payments on any existing balances or to open a secured credit card and do the same. Pay down debt. Paying off your outstanding balances decreases your debt-to-income (DTI) ratio, showing lenders that you have the means to take on a mortgage by yourself without stretching your finances too thin.

Paying off your outstanding balances decreases your debt-to-income (DTI) ratio, showing lenders that you have the means to take on a mortgage by yourself without stretching your finances too thin. Consider an FHA loan or VA loan. Both the FHA and VA loan programs have less strict credit and down payment requirements, which can help you qualify for a loan independently.

Co-borrower FAQ