Sezzle personal loans: 2024 Review

Sezzle offers buy now, pay later loans that allow you to pay down a purchase in four payments over six months.
Sezzle offers buy now, pay later loans that allow you to pay down a purchase in four payments over six months.
Sezzle is a mobile app that offers buy now, pay later loans that are paid off in 4 installments. It offers minimum interest rates starting at 5.99 percent and offers terms that start at 3 months and range through 48 months.
The app also offers 0 percent interest options for certain borrowers depending on credit score, loan amount and term.
No hard credit check required.
Credit reporting available.
Flexible payment options.
Can encourage overspending.
Rescheduled or missed payment fees.
Payments may not be reported.
Because Sezzle offers buy now, pay later loans rather than traditional personal loans, its eligibility qualifications are less stringent than what most other lenders require. For example, Sezzle doesn't run a hard credit inquiry, so your credit history and score will be unaffected when borrowing. However, it may report missed or late payments to a credit reporting bureau, which could negatively impact your credit.
While it doesn't list minimum financial requirements, it does list that you must meet the following requirements.
Due to the nature of Sezzle, it has more restrictions than most traditional lenders. Among other examples, the company states that you can't use the funds for purchases related to:
There are also purchases that the company may require approval for, including:
Old National is a bank that offers personal loans with rates ranging from 6.99 percent to 25 percent. Although they don't offer the option to pay in 4 like Sezzle, the bank does offer relatively low minimum loan amounts, starting at $2,5000. If you bank with Old National and are looking for a smaller personal loan, it may be worth looking into one of its loans if you're not beholden to the buy now, pay later model.
Upstart's personal loans don't subscribe to the buy now, pay later lending model but they do offer small loan amounts, starting at $1,000. The lender also doesn't have a credit score requirement and with regular, on-time payments, you could see a significant increase to your credit. If you're offered a competitive rate and are looking to grow your credit, Upstart may be the better option in the long-run.
Sezzle's unique lending pay-in-four lending model makes it different from most traditional personal loans. For those who aren't too familiar with buy now, pay later lending, it can seem like a near-perfect personal loan alternative. However, like every other financial tool, there are downsides to be aware of.
Here's what we like about Sezzle and what we aren't the biggest fan of.
You can reach Sezzle's customer service department through emailing support@sezzle.com at any time. You can also speak to a customer service representative by calling +1 (888) 540-1867 from 9 a.m to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday.
The application process is fairly straightforward and will require that you download the mobile app. Here's how you can apply for a buy now, pay later from Sezzle.
From there, your purchase will be split into 4 installments over 6 weeks or you can choose an alternative payment plan.
Along with charging 0 percent interest for its shorter repayment terms and not running a hard-credit check, Sezzle offers the option to reschedule a payment for free. You can delay this payment for up to two weeks, which isn't an option that every BNPL lender offers.
You can reschedule the payments up to three times, but you'll be charged a $5 fee for the second and third time you reschedule.
Sezzle charges a few fees, including the following:
Third party payment services, your internet service provider and your bank or credit union may assign applicable fees as well. These fees aren't controlled by Sezzle and will vary depending on the institution.
|Overall Score
|4.8
|Explanation
|Availability
|5.0
|Sezzle offers immediate funding, low loan amounts and no income or credit requirements.
|Affordability
|4.8
|Most of the repayment plans don't charge interest, but there are other fees charged.
|Customer Experience
|4.4
|Sezzle doesn't charge an APR with certain repayment plans, but it does have limited customer support hours.
|Transparency
|4.8
|All of the fees and rates are disclosed, but prequalification isn't available.
To select the top personal loan lenders, Bankrate considers 20 factors. These factors include credit requirements, APR ranges, fees, loan amounts and flexibility to account for a wide range of credit profiles and budgets. Bankrate reviewed over 30 lenders and gave each a Bankrate rating, which consists of four categories:
Editorial disclosure: All reviews are prepared by Bankrate.com staff. Opinions expressed therein are solely those of the reviewer and have not been reviewed or approved by any advertiser. The information, including rates and fees, presented in the review is accurate as of the date of the review. Check the data at the top of this page and the lender’s website for the most current information.