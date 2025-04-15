 Skip to Main Content
reviews

Chime Instant Loans: 2025 Review

Written by
Denny Ceizyk
Edited by
Rhys Subitch
Published on Apr. 15, 2025

At a glance

Find my best rate
Get offers from top lenders
Info Icon
5.0
Rating: 5 stars out of 5
Bankrate Score
Caret Down Icon
Availability
Rating: 5 stars out of 5
5.0
Affordability
Rating: 4.9 stars out of 5
4.9
Customer Experience
Rating: 5 stars out of 5
5.0

About Bankrate Score

Full methodology

Bankrate’s take: Chime is a fintech company founded in 2012. In addition to its online checking and credit card offerings, Chime customers may be eligible for an instant loan. Funds can be deposited into your Chime account as soon as you accept the loan agreement.

Lender Details

Money Bag Icon

Loan amount

$100- $500

Clock Wait Icon

Term lengths

3 months

Money Bag Icon

Funds available in

Immediately after accepting

Chime is best for small loans for current Chime customers

If you’re in a cash crunch in between paychecks or want to avoid using a credit card, the Chime instant loan may be a quick fix. Funds are automatically added to your Chime deposit account once you accept the loan agreement.

Chime instant loan purposes

Chime’s website doesn’t provide any limitations for how funds can be used. Most lenders prohibit the use of funds for anything illegal.

Fees and penalties

Borrowers are charged $5 for every $100 borrowed. Chime doesn’t charge any other fees, including late payment or early repayment fees.

Where Chime cash advances stand out

  • Quick approval. Eligible Chime customers may be approved instantly by checking push notifications or messages in the app. 
  • Fast funding. You can have money in your Chime account upon accepting the loan agreement. 
  • Fully digital experience. The loan can be approved, funded and repaid through the Chime app. 

Where Chime cash advances fall short

  • Must be a current Chime customer. You’ll need an active Chime account and meet the direct deposit eligibility requirements.
  • Limited information about uses. Chime doesn't outline what its instant loans may not be used for.
  • Waiting period. You must wait 30 days after paying off one instant loan before taking out a new one.

Chime customer resources

Customer support

Chime provides 24/7 phone support through a toll free number. It also has an extensive help center and a detailed FAQ page. 

Digital experience

The App Store rates award Chime with a 4.8 out of 5 rating — which is impressive considering there are over 1 million ratings at the time of this review. Most of the reviews cite how easy the app is to use, and the convenience of having access to extra services like overdraft protection in an online banking platform. 

How this app compares

logo
Rating: 5 stars out of 5
5.0
Bankrate Score
APR from
Not disclosed
Loan Amount
$100- $500
Term Length
3 months
Min Credit Score
Not disclosed
logo
Rating: 4.7 stars out of 5
4.7
Bankrate Score
APR from
Not disclosed
Loan Amount
Up to $500
Term Length
Next payday or the Friday after taking out the advance
Min Credit Score
Not disclosed
Read our reviewArrow Right Icon
on Bankrate
logo
Rating: 4.3 stars out of 5
4.3
Bankrate Score
APR from
None
Loan Amount
$25-$250
Term Length
Next paycheck or income deposit
Min Credit Score
Not disclosed
Read our reviewArrow Right Icon
on Bankrate

Chime vs. Dave

Chime doesn’t have any subscription fees for its service, while Dave charges a $1 fee. Chime also features three-month repayment terms, while Dave advance funds are due by your next paycheck. 

Dave users can get up to $500, which matches what Chime offers. But Dave doesn’t charge interest on the funds it advances, so you’ll repay what you get without extra costs. 

Chime vs. Brigit

Chime doesn’t charge any minimum monthly fee to use its service, which means you’ll save $8.99 per month compared to Brigit. Chime instant loans also have a three-month repayment term, giving you more time than Brigit allows to repay your advance — even with Brigit's payment extension features. Brigit allows you to borrow up to $250, half of what Chime offers.

Do you qualify for a Chime cash advance?

Besides being 18 and living in an eligible state, you’ll need some very specific requirements related to your Chime membership:

  • You must be a Chime member with a Chime checking account in good standing. 
  • You must have received a direct deposit of at least $200 or more in the past month. 
  • You must have received a total of $500 from qualified direct deposits for the last six consecutive months. 
  • You cannot have any outstanding Chime loans, and 30 days must have passed since your last loan. 

How to apply for an instant loan with Chime

There is no formal process for applying for a Chime instant loan. Once you meet the qualifications above, you’ll receive a push notification by text or email and a message in the app. You can accept the loan, and once you do, the funds are deposited into your Chime checking account immediately.

How Bankrate rates Chime

Overall Score 5.0 Explanation
Availability 5.0 A high maximum amount and long repayment term puts Chime heads and shoulders above competitors.
Affordability 4.9 Charges a flat fee of $5 per $100 borrowed. Otherwise no subscription or express fees.
Customer Experience 5.0 Highly rated app and 24/7 customers service accessible

Methodology

To select the top cash advance apps, the Bankrate team evaluates companies using a 16-point ranking system, known as the Bankrate Score. The Bankrate Score focuses on three key aspects: availability, affordability and customer experience. These are the factors considered as part of each category:

  • Availability: Minimum and maximum loan amounts, overdraft protection features, repayment term lengths and funding timelines are taken into account as part of this section.
  • Affordability: For this category we looked at subscription pricing and free version availability. We also looked at additional tools and resources offered to users as part of the subscriptions, as well as any fees assessed by the companies.
  • Customer experience: Bankrate evaluates factors such as the company’s reputation through regulatory websites, like the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), as well as contact support options. Our team also favors apps that are highly rated and that give users the option to extend repayment in case of hardship.

Editorial disclosure: All reviews are prepared by Bankrate.com staff. Opinions expressed therein are solely those of the reviewer and have not been reviewed or approved by any advertiser. The information, including rates and fees, presented in the review is accurate as of the date of the review. Check the data at the top of this page and the lender’s website for the most current information.

What customers think

What people across the web are saying about Chime

Trustpilot reviewers give Chime’s overall platform a 3.4 out of 5 as of April 12, 2025. Most consumers like how easy the app is to use, with user-friendly features. Most of the negative reviews appear to be focused on confusion over direct deposit guidelines, and what happens to additional perks if there is an extended period with no new direct deposits.

Rating: 5 stars out of 5
Star Empty Icon
Star Icon
Star Empty Icon
Star Icon
Star Empty Icon
Star Icon
Star Empty Icon
Star Icon
Star Empty Icon
Star Icon
5.0

"During a tough financial time years ago, Chime approved me for a checking account when noone else would. Been a loyal member for about 7 years. Love getting paid early, plus their secured card helped me rebuild credit without tying the money up long term. Lots of great stuff to say about them. II just wish they'd allow incoming wires. Right now it's only ACH."

– Trustpilot User – Trustpilot User
Posted on Trustpilot
CTA We wanna know what you think about Chime

We wanna know what you think about Chime

Have experience with Chime? Let us know your thoughts