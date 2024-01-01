reviews

Integra Credit Personal Loans: 2024 Review

Denny Ceizyk
Rhys Subitch
Updated on Aug. 5, 2024

Availability
4.8
Affordability
3.1
Customer Experience
4.7
Transparency
3.5

Bankrate’s take

Integra offers small, short-term loans that may come in handy for borrowers trying to avoid payday loans. The triple-digit annual percentage rate (APR) loans can be paid off over 10 to 21 months depending on the state you live in, which gives you more time if you’re in a money crunch than a payday loan would. 

Integra is best for small short-term bad credit loans

Borrowers who need an emergency loan but want to borrow less than the minimum most standard bad credit loans offer may benefit from an Integra personal loan. The longer repayment terms make this loan a better choice than a payday loan, which requires payback by your next paycheck in most cases. However, the maximum APRs can be very close to payday lending APRs with some states capping out at 399.00 percent.

Integra personal loan purposes

Although Integra’s website doesn’t set limits on what the funds can be used for, the extremely high APRs, small loan limits and quick repayment terms make them good for emergencies. That could include a large car repair bill, an unexpected home repair or medical bill. That said, the financing terms are very expensive, and should be used only if a payday loan is your only other alternative. 

Where Integra personal loans stands out

  • Lower APRs than payday lenders: While you’ll still pay a triple-digit APR for an Integra loan, in some cases it’s less than half of the APR of the average payday loan. 
  • More time to repay than payday loans: You can choose terms between 10 and 21 months depending on where you live, which is much more time than a payday lender allows.
  • Simple online approval and funding process: The entire loan approval and funding process can be completed online with very little paperwork, with funds potentially available within one day of approval. 

Where Integra personal loans falls short

  • High APRs: Integra’s APR are very high compared to standard bad credit loans, which means you’re paying much more interest than most other types of financing. 
  • Relatively short repayment terms: The longest repayment term of the states reviewed is 21 months, which, combined with the APRs could make for a hefty monthly payment.
  • Not available in all states: Integra doesn’t offer loans in all 50 states. You can enter your state in the rate and terms tool on the Integra website to see if it does business there. 

Integra customer experience

Customer support

Integra’s phone support hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT. It also offers a support email, fax and mailing address for other types of customer support. 

Digital experience

Integra does not offer an app for its loans. The entire process must be completed online through the lender’s website.

What people are saying about Integra

Integra scores a 4.7 on Trustpilot, with the bulk of the reviews citing the easy process, and extra kudos for advising customers that this is a very expensive type of financing. 

"The process was easy and I find it refreshing that the company was honest upfront about it being an expensive option. That let me decide if it was in fact worth continuing with the request or explore other options. It was what I needed and promptly deposited Into my account."

Trustpilot User

Most of the negative reviews were from borrowers that either didn’t understand the terms upfront or were upset with the reality of this very expensive form of financing. 

Outlinked content may contain views and opinions that do not reflect the views and opinions of Bankrate. Please see the issuer’s website for updated terms and conditions.

Integra vs. OppLoans

You’ll have more time to pay off an Integra loan in some states, since the lenders’ maximum term is 21 months compared to 18 months at OppLoans. You may qualify for a slightly lower starting APR at Integra as well if you’re in a state eligible for the 149.00 percent minimum APR, compared to OppLoans’ 160.00 percent minimum. 

The maximum APRs at OppLoans are significantly lower than Integra’s, capping out at 179.00 percent compared to 399.00 percent in the most expensive states Integra does business in. You may have access to funds a bit faster at OppLoans, with same-day funding possible for qualified borrowers, compared to the one-business-day minimum at Integra.

Integra vs. RISE

RISE is an all around more competitive lender than Integra, with lower starting and maximum APRs and more flexible term options. RISE also offers a smaller minimum amount and higher maximum amount to fit different budgets. 

Although the minimum APR at RISE is still expensive at 60 percent, it’s less than half of what you’ll pay in the cheapest states where you can get an Integra loan. RISE even offers seven-day a week customer service and a fully digital online application process. 

Do you qualify for an Integra personal loan?

There is very little involved in qualifying for an Integra loan. The website indicates the following are required for consideration:

  • Proof you’re the legal age for borrowing in your state.
  • Evidence of a valid bank account.
  • A valid email address.
  • Proof you are a resident of the United States. 

There may be additional requirements depending on the state you live in.

How to apply for a personal loan with Integra

Integra’s personal loan application process is all done online, with approvals possible within minutes of applying. 

  1. Apply: You’ll fill out an application and will need to authorize a credit check. It may be worth it to get prequalified elsewhere first so your credit score doesn’t take a hit. 
  2. Get a decision: Integra’s website will generate a decision within minutes of applying in most cases, with very little documentation required for approval.
  3. Receive your funds: After approval, your loan can typically be funded within one business day. 

