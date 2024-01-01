reviews

At a glance

4.0
Bankrate Score
Availability
4.8
Affordability
2.9
Customer Experience
4.7
Transparency
3.8

About Bankrate Score

San Diego-based Personify Financial offers unsecured installment loans of up to $15,000, with loan amounts and terms varying by state. Its loans are designed for people who may have trouble finding funding with other lenders. While this lender is willing to look beyond credit scores during the application process, annual percentage rates (APRs) are much higher than other personal loans.

Before applying with Personify, make sure to inspect the website carefully. The lender has the following website address: personifyfinancial.com. Personfinancial.com.co is not the correct lender website, even though it claims to be Personify Financial. 

Loan amount $500-$15,000
Rates
APR from 19.00%-179.50%
Term lengths 12-48 months
This lender is best for fair and bad credit borrowers who don't qualify for other options.

Best for fair and bad credit borrowers

Due to its relaxed eligibility requirements, this lender is best for fair and bad credit borrowers who don't qualify for other options.

Personify pros and cons

PROS

    Relaxed eligibility requirements.

    Loan prequalification.

    No prepayment penalty.

CONS

    Exceptionally high APRs.

    Origination fees.

    Limited availability.

Do you qualify?

While Personify doesn’t advertise a minimum credit score for eligibility, the lender says it’s willing to look at factors besides your credit. However, you must live in a valid state, have a verifiable checking account and must be able to apply online to take out a loan. 

    • What Personify doesn't allow loan funds to be used for

    Personify loans can be used for any legal personal purpose, like paying down an emergency expense. Borrowers may be unable to use personal loan funds for certain business or education-related expenses, such as paying college tuition.

    How this lender compares

    4.0
    Bankrate Score
    APR from
    19.00%-179.50%
    Loan Amount
    $500-$15,000
    Term Length
    12-48 months
    Min Credit Score
    Not disclosed
    4.8
    Bankrate Score
    APR from
    6.40% – 35.99%
    Loan Amount
    $1,000 – $50,000
    Term Length
    36 to 60 months
    Min Credit Score
    Not disclosed
    4.4
    Bankrate Score
    APR from
    18.00%–35.99%
    Loan Amount
    $1,500–$20,000
    Term Length
    24-60 months
    Min Credit Score
    Not disclosed
    Personify vs. Upstart

    Upstart looks at factors other than just credit score, and like Personify, has flexible eligibility criteria. However, Upstart offers much lower interest rates and a higher borrowing maximum. Due to its astronomically high APR range, borrowers with less-than-stellar credit should consider a lender like Upstart before turning to Personify.

    Read a full comparison of: Personify vs. Upstart

    Personify vs. OneMain Financial

    OneMain Financial offers both unsecured and secured loans, so borrowers who wouldn't otherwise qualify may be able to take out a secured loan — which is backed by collateral. Both lenders have similar terms and APRs, but those with an established credit history may want to go with OneMain before turning to Personify; those with bad credit risk thousands of dollars in interest charges with Personify.

    Read a full comparison of: Personify vs. OneMain Financial

    Personify: In the details

    Loan Amount
    $500-$15,000
    APR from
    19.00%-179.50%
    Term lengths
    12 to 48 months
    Funds available in
    Next business day, depending on financial institution
    Additional requirements
    Must live in a qualifying U.S. state

    What we like and what we don’t like

    Personify allows borrowers to take out a personal loan who wouldn't otherwise get approved. However, there are drawbacks that come with the lender.

    What we like

    • Eligibility requirements: Unlike most lenders, Personify has flexible eligibility requirements and bases approval on factors other than credit score. 
    • Loan prequalification: Borrowers can prequalify, which lets them see their eligibility odds and predicted terms with no impact to their credit score prior to applying.
    • No prepayment penalty: Personify doesn't charge fees for paying off their loan balance early, which can help save on interest charges.

    What we don't like

    • Exceptionally high APRs: Rates start at 19.00 percent and go as high as 179.50 percent in some states. An APR this high could cost you thousands of dollars, so those with good credit should look elsewhere. 
    • Origination fees: While Personify doesn’t charge an application fee, you may have to pay an origination fee of up to 5 percent of the loan amount, depending on your state of residence. 
    • Limited availability: Personify is only available in 25 states, and you can’t get a loan if you don’t live within the lender’s footprint.

    How to contact Personify

    Personify offers a support phone number at 888-578-9546, along with an online contact form if you have any specific application questions, but you’ll have to fill out your application entirely online.

    You can contact customer service via phone Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. CT and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT.

    How to apply for a personal loan with Personify

    You can complete Personify’s prequalification application online in just minutes. Head to its website and click “Get Started Now.” You’ll enter your name, email address and ZIP code to see your potential loan offers. If you prequalify and decide to officially apply for a Personify Financial loan, here are the steps you can expect to take:

    Features and additional perks

    Along with its flexible eligibility and wide acceptance range, Personify offers perks and benefits to help borrowers grow in their financial health. Among others, borrowers can access their FICO score and articles about money and debt management.

    Fees and penalties

    Personify doesn’t charge a prepayment penalty, so you can pay your debt early and save on interest. It also doesn’t charge an application fee.

    However, the lender does charge a late fee and a nonsufficient funds fee. And depending on your state, you may be on the hook for an origination fee that can reach 5 percent of the loan amount.

    The origination fee is added to the money you receive upfront. So, if you take out a loan for $5,000, you will receive $5,250. You will have to pay interest on the entire amount, and Personify’s high rates mean the added cost could be substantial. Factor in this cost when calculating the total amount you want to borrow.

    Personify frequently asked questions

    How Bankrate rates Personify

    Overall Score 4.0 Explanation
    Availability 4.8 Personify offers fast funding and a low minimum loan amount — though many competitors offer larger max amounts than their $15,000.
    Affordability 2.8 Personify has unusually high APRs and a few fees, including an origination fee.
    Customer Experience 4.7 Online access is available along with customer service six days a week.
    Transparency 4.2 Personify offers prequalification and details rates and fees for each state it serves.

    Methodology

    To select the top personal loan lenders, Bankrate considers 20 factors. These factors include credit requirements, APR ranges, fees, loan amounts and flexibility to account for a wide range of credit profiles and budgets. Bankrate reviewed over 30 lenders and gave each a Bankrate rating, which consists of four categories:

    • Availability: What the minimum loan amounts are, its eligibility requirements and loan turnaround are considered in this category.
    • Affordability: The interest rates, penalties and fees are measured in this section of the score. Lower rates and fees and fewer potential penalties result in a higher score.
    • Customer experience: This category covers customer service hours, if online applications are available, online account access and mobile apps.
    • Transparency: This category is measured by how accessible credit requirements, rates and fees are on the lender's page. We also took into account whether prequalification was available, as all these factors are key for consumers to make an informed decision.

    Editorial disclosure: All reviews are prepared by Bankrate.com staff. Opinions expressed therein are solely those of the reviewer and have not been reviewed or approved by any advertiser. The information, including rates and fees, presented in the review is accurate as of the date of the review. Check the data at the top of this page and the lender’s website for the most current information.

