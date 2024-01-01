About Bankrate Score
San Diego-based Personify Financial offers unsecured installment loans of up to $15,000, with loan amounts and terms varying by state. Its loans are designed for people who may have trouble finding funding with other lenders. While this lender is willing to look beyond credit scores during the application process, annual percentage rates (APRs) are much higher than other personal loans.
Before applying with Personify, make sure to inspect the website carefully. The lender has the following website address: personifyfinancial.com. Personfinancial.com.co is not the correct lender website, even though it claims to be Personify Financial.
Find personal loan offers in 2 minutes or less
Choose your loan amount and answer a few questions to see personalized offers.