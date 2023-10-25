Truist Ready Now small personal loans: 2024 Review

At a glance

3.6
Bankrate Score
Availability
4.5
Affordability
3.3
Customer Experience
3.8
Transparency
3.0

The Truist Ready Now Loan was an unsecured installment loan between $100 and $1,000 marketed to current customers as a solution for small emergency expenses. It’s no longer offered, but the flexible Ready Now credit line has surfaced as a viable substitute. The unsecured lending product gives you more borrowing power as you can access up to $7,500 and have more control over your borrowing costs.

Lender Details

Loan amount $300-$7,500
Rates
APR from Varies by state

Best for fee-free overdraft protection

The Ready Now credit line links to your checking account to provide built-in overdraft protection at no additional cost. This feature can save you hundreds of dollars in fees during those months when you’re low on funds as there are no transfer fees. Dubbed as a safety net for your Truist checking account, it’s also ideal if you want a flexible cash stash you can access when you need it. 

Truist Ready Now pros and cons

PROS

    Borrow only what you need.

    Control borrowing costs.

    Same-day approvals and funding.

    Automatic overdraft protection.

CONS

    Limited online disclosures.

    Reserved for Truist checking account holders.

    Online preapproval not available.

    No digital application.

Do you qualify? 

You must have a Truist checking account to be considered for a Ready Now credit line. However, little is known about the lender’s eligibility guidelines as they don’t publish minimum credit score, debt-to-income (DTI) ratio or income requirements. Customers are encouraged to apply or speak with a banker directly to learn more and determine if this credit product suits their financial situation. 

What Truist doesn’t allow funds to be used for

Truist does not disclose spending restrictions for the Ready Now credit line.

How this lender compares

3.6
Bankrate Score
APR from
Varies by state
Loan Amount
$300-$7,500
Term Length
Not disclosed
Min Credit Score
Not disclosed
4.6
Bankrate Score
APR from
8.99% – 35.99%
Loan Amount
$2,000 – $50,000
Term Length
36 to 60 months
Min Credit Score
600
4.7
Bankrate Score
APR from
8.99% to 29.49%* with autopay
Loan Amount
$5,000–$100,000
Term Length
24 to 84 months
Min Credit Score
680
Truist vs. U.S. Bank

The Reserve Line of Credit from U.S. Bank operates a bit differently from traditional credit lines. Instead of withdrawing funds as needed to access fast cash, it’s a form of overdraft protection that kicks in when you overdraw your account to help minimize fees. It’s only available to U.S. Bank customers with active checking accounts, and most approved applicants have access to funds as soon as one business day.

Read a full review about U.S. Bank

Truist vs. NetCredit

NetCredit offers a line of credit up to $4,500 to borrowers with less-than-perfect credit. You can request funds ($50 or more) up to the credit limit as needed and receive them as soon as the same business day. Account holders can also earn rewards by responsibly managing their accounts over time. After six months of timely payments (or 12 bi-weekly payments), you could be eligible to skip a payment or request a reduced statement balance fee.

Read a full review about NetCredit

Truist Ready Now: in the details

Loan Amount
$300-$7,500
APR from
Varies by state
Funds available in
Same day

What we like and what we don’t like 

The Truist Ready Now Line of Credit can come in handy when unforeseen expenses arise. However, deciding if it’s right for you may be somewhat of a mystery, given the minimal online disclosures. 

What we like 

  • Borrow only what you need. You can pull funds from a preset credit line between $300 and $7,500 whenever you need them.
  • Control borrowing costs. Interest is only assessed on the amount you withdraw, so you can better manage borrowing costs. 
  • Same-day approvals and funding. Most applicants receive a quick lending decision and have access to the credit line the same day. 
  • Automatic overdraft protection. You’ll get automatic overdraft protection to help prevent you from incurring added fees when you overspend.  

What we don’t like

  • Limited online disclosures. Truist does not publish interest rates, terms or eligibility guidelines for the Ready Now credit line on its website. 
  • Reserved for Truist checking account customers. You must have an active Truist personal checking account to apply for a line of credit.  
  • Online preapproval not available. Truist requires you to formally apply and undergo a hard credit check to view loan terms. 
  • No digital application. You must visit a local branch or call Truist to apply. 

How to contact Truist

You can speak to someone by phone Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. EST or on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST.  Support is also available in person at a physical branch. Hours of operation vary by location.

How to apply for a personal loan with Truist

If you’re a current Truist customer with an active checking account, you can apply for a Ready Now credit line by phone or at a branch. To get started: 

  1. Submit an application: Call 844-487-8478 or visit a location near you.
  2. Receive a lending decision: Most applicants receive a quick lending decision, often on the same day. 
  3. Access your funds: Upon approval, you could also access the funds the same day. 

Fees and penalties

There’s no mention of fees or penalties on the website. Current customers must apply to learn more about borrowing costs that may incur.

Truist frequently asked questions 

Editorial disclosure: All reviews are prepared by Bankrate.com staff. Opinions expressed therein are solely those of the reviewer and have not been reviewed or approved by any advertiser. The information, including rates and fees, presented in the review is accurate as of the date of the review. Check the data at the top of this page and the lender’s website for the most current information.